HOLLIDAYSBURG — Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine completed his first 12 pass attempts Friday night against Clearfield in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs at Tiger Stadium, leading the Dragons to a quick 14-0, first-quarter, lead.
The Bison defense stiffened and Clearfield was still in the game late in the third quarter, trailing by that same score.
But Central scored three times in in a little less than five minutes of game clock and the Scarlet Dragons pulled away for a 35-6 victory.
Hoenstine ended the game with 231 yards and three TD passes while hitting on 17 of his 24 attempts. He also added a 1-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter that put his team on top 28-0.
“Two or three plays changed everything,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “A couple calls didn’t go our way that I thought could have gone either way and we turned the ball over when it was still 14-0. There were just two or three key places that could have made a difference in the game.”
Perhaps none bigger than a fourth-and-1 play late in the third quarter.
After a Central punt pinned the Bison at their own 1, Clearfield ran three times to the 10-yard line and Janocko decided to go for it deep in his own territory.
But the Dragons stuffed Carter Chamberlain at the line of scrimmage and Central’s Hunter Smith scored on a 10-yard run on the next play to put the Dragons on top 21-0 with 3:11 left in the third.
Smith had been held to 1 yard on four carries up to that point.
“If we make that play at the 10-yard line, it’s a different game,” Janocko said.
Central scored on its next two possessions, going on a 4-play 33-yard drive after sacking Jake Samsel for a 13-yard loss on another fourth-down play, this one coming on fourth and seven from near midfield.
Hoenstine paid off the short drive with his 1-yard run four seconds into the fourth quarter.
After a Bison three-and-out, they punted back to Central, which needed just two plays and a Bison facemask penalty to travel 40 yards.
Hoenstine connected with Dalton Metzger for an 8-yard score and Smith added the last of his five PATs to put Central on top 35-0 and start the Mercy clock with 10:36 to play.
That was also Hoenstine’s last snap of the game.
Clearfield followed with a 9-play 66-yard drive that culminated with a Brady Collins 2-yard run with 4:18 to play. Collins carried 18 times for 84 yards in the game, getting 31 on the final drive.
Central scored on its first two drives, covering 88 yards on the first and 61 on the second.
Hoenstine connected with Eli Lingenfelter to end both possessions, throwing short TD passes of 7 and 5 yards. Lingenfelter had seven receptions for 126 yards in the game, doing most (6-112) of his damage before the break.
After the second Dragon score, the teams traded interceptions over the next three possessions.
Central picked off Samsel twice, while Bison freshman Colton Ryan intercepted Hoenstine.
Clearfield also had a goal line stand late in the second quarter to keep it a 14-0 game.
“I’m so proud of them,” Janocko said. “They played so hard ... all year. They played through a lot of adversity with a backup quarterback in the state playoffs, and he did the best job he could.
“They won a Mountain League championship, and a district championship and we played hard here against a good team. Most people didn’t expect us to be here, but we’re here and I’m happy with how hard we played.”
Clearfield ends its season with a record of 8-4 and plenty to look forward to.
We have seven or eight starters coming back on both sides of the ball next year,” Janocko said. “We have a lot of kids coming back and a lot are sophomores and freshmen. We had two freshmen in the secondary tonight, and one had an interception. I’m happy where we’re at program-wise. This has been a satisfying year.”
NOTES: Clearfield fumbled five times, but lost just one ... Carter Freeland ran nine times for 54 yards, while Carter Chamberlain carried nine times for 32 yards ... Joe Knee had the lone reception for Clearfield, an 8-yarder ... Hoenstine hit six different receivers ... The Dragons outgained the Bison 330-161.