TYRONE — With Tyrone holding its own against the Clearfield passing game, Bison quarterback Oliver Billotte kept drives alive with his running game in the first half to carry a slim lead into halftime.
Clearfield decided to ditch the passing game altogether in the second half, and the Golden Eagles had no answer as the Bison pulled away and won, 42-12, at Gray Memorial Field on Friday.
“We knew coming in that (Tyrone) coach (John) Franco was going to try and stop us through the air, but I thought our offensive line did an excellent job at helping us win the game on the ground,” Billotte said. “They really opened things up. We got off to a slow start on offense, and our defense let up a touchdown, which we were upset about, but we came back in that second half and things started clicking. They started to wear down, and we did our thing.”
Billotte ran for two 5-yard touchdowns in the first half and finished with 10 carries for 95 yards, but he let his backs do all the work in the second half. Mark McGonigal, Jose Alban and Carter Chamberlain combined to carry the ball 27 times for 250 yards, most of it coming in the second half. Overall, Clearfield ran the ball 46 times for 377 yards.
“We were missing so many kids all week because of COVID protocol,” Franco said. “We honestly didn’t know what to do. We couldn’t handle them up front. Their quarterback, I don’t know if he’s better on offense or defense, but he’s (really) good. I thought that was one of the best Clearfield offensive and defensive fronts that I have seen. They have a nice group, and I think they will go far.”
McGonigal had a 52-yard touchdown, and Chamberlain ran for a pair of second-half scores. Brady Collins added a late touchdown for the Bison.
“(Billotte) is a special player, and he made some things happen, but our offensive line played really well,” Janocko said. “We came out in the second half and played smash-mouth football. We alternate backs, and both of those kids run really hard. When you mix Oliver in there, we can get pretty physical with three runners.”
Tyrone trailed just 14-6 at the half, and it could have been even closer. Following the Golden Eagles’ touchdown on a Keegan Gwinn 2-yard scramble, Kolten Miller recovered a fumble on the kickoff, and Tyrone was in a position to tie the game late in the second quarter.
Gwinn connected with Ross Gampe, who finished with four catches for 79 yards, down to the Clearfield 2-yard line, but Tyrone came up short on a fourth-and-1 play from the 2.
“That would have been a big momentum shift if we would have scored there,” Franco said. “We thought we had it. We were going to run our off-tackle play, but we had scored on the quarterback keep earlier, and the kids thought they couldn’t stop us there. We didn’t even need a yard for the first down, so we went with it, but we didn’t get it. But I thought we competed well.”
Gwinn finished 17-of-32 for 170 yards but had to leave the game just before the fourth quarter after trying to play through an ankle injury.
“I have been dealing with a minor ankle injury all week, and it was bugging me,” Gwinn said. “I got hit on the one play and tweaked it. We thought we played a decent first half, but we definitely thought we could have done better. We need to pick it up next week.”
Clearfield improved to 4-0 while Tyrone slipped to 1-3.
“Credit Tyrone. (Franco) always has a good gameplan, and their quarterback threw the ball really well,” Janocko said. “It was a good game until we took things over in the second half.”
The Bison travel to Bellefonte next week.