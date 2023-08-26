HYDE — The Myles Caragein era at Clearfield couldn’t have had a much better beginning.
The first-year head coach earned his first victory Friday at the Bison Sports Complex in the season opener as his team rallied for a 29-21 victory over Tyrone in a thriller.
Clearfield trailed 14-2 at the half and was behind 21-8 with 6:39 to play in the third quarter, but the Bison scored the final 21 points of the game to pull out the win in Caragein’s debut.
“I have no words to describe this,” Caragein said. “This is such a great feeling. I’m so proud of these kids. They earned that win. I can’t say enough about them. They could have easily packed it in at halftime. But they fought through it and kept fighting and believed in each other.”
The Bison likely had some downs creep in during the first half after a pair of promising drives ended deep in Tyrone territory, one at the Eagle 12 and the other at the visitor’s 5 as Clearfield was unable to convert fourth downs on either drive.
Clearfield did take a 2-0 lead with 5:59 left in the first when Tyrone punter kicked the ball out of the end zone after a bad snap put the ball in jeopardy.
Tyrone took a 7-2 lead when Ashton Walk hit Andrew Weaver with a 24-yard TD pass on a slant on fourth down with 9:45 left in the first half.
Walk made it 14-2 on a 29-yard jaunt with three second left before the break to give the Eagles all the momentum heading to the half.
“Tyrone is good,” Caragein said. “They’re going to make plays too. We just had to keep fighting. I maybe didn’t put our kids in the best situations in the first half, but we talked at halftime and put them in better spots and they just ran with it.”
Clearfield responded with a 63-yard opening second-half drive that culminated with a Carter Chamberlain 1-yard plunge with 8:12 left in the third.
Unfortunately the Bison momentum was short-lived as the Eagles got a 40-yard kickoff return from Seth Hoover before Walk found Brady Ronan for a 28-yard connection to move the ball to the Bison 25.
Three plays later, Walk hit Hoover for a 23-yard score and Tyrone was back on top by two scores, 21-8, with 6:39 left in the third.
But Clearfield once again responded, this time going on a 68-yard drive in 11 plays that ended with QB Will Domico scoring from 2 yards out with 1:29 left in the third. Warren Diethrick’s PAT made it 21-15.
After the teams traded punts, Clearfield drove 76 yards five plays, getting a 27-yard Domico to Carter Freeland pass play to convert a third and 11 and then the same duo hooked up for a 38-yard TD on a stop-and-go rout. Diethrick added the PAT to give Clearfield a 22-21 advantage with 6:55 left to play.
Freeland caught seven passes for 136 yards and the score.
“Carter had a great game,” Caragein said. “We tried to focus on him in the second half. And then when they started shutting him down, we had Brady running the ball and Chamberlain was running people over.
“They were all starting to come together and trust each other and making plays. It was just an overall great team effort.”
Tyrone took over at the 31 following the ensuing kickoff, but Walk fumbled on the third play of the drive and the ball was scooped up by Brady Colins, who returned the ball to the Eagle 28.
Chamberlain and Collins worked the ball to the Tyrone 7 on four runs and the Eagles allowed Chamberlain to score on the next carry at 1:40 to get the ball back.
Collins carried 14 times for 112 yards in the contest, while Chamberlain recorded 95 yards on 12 totes. The Bison ran for 245 yards as a team.
Tyrone had one last chance and drove to midfield, but Walk’s fourth-down pass was picked off by Domico to clinch the win for the Bison. Domico also completed 11 of his 21 passes for 203 yards and a TD.
Clearfield is back in action in Week 2 at Forest Hills.