HYDE — A strong first half fueled by the senior duo of Oliver Billotte and Karson Kline proved to be the difference for Clearfield Friday night, as the Bison opened the season with a 27-7 victory against rival DuBois at the Bison Sports Complex.
Billotte and Kline played a part in 192 of Clearfield’s 220 first-half yards as each found the end zone for help the Bison grab a 21-0 halftime lead. DuBois countered with a score to open the second half to make it 21-7, but the Beavers otherwise struggled to move the ball against a stout Bison defense.
DuBois amassed 50 of its 93 total yards on its two drives surrounding the halftime break, with its scoring drive being aided Bison penalties — three for 34 yards to be exact. The Beavers’ score did little except to tarnish the Bison’s shutout bid.
Kline had eight catches for 161 yards and a touchdown — all in the first half — while Billotte finished the night 9 of 20 passing for 210 yards with a touchdown. He was 8 of 14 in the first half with the 161 yards and the touchdown to Kline.
The Bison QB added 66 yards on the ground, including 31 yards and a score in the first two quarters to help get the Bison off and running in a new season.
DuBois won the opening toss and deferred to the second, giving Clearfield the ball to open the game. The Bison promptly capitalized on its first drive of the year as they marched 55 yards on 10 plays to grab an early 7-0 lead.
The key play of the drive with a 13-yard run by Billotte on a keeper up the middle on third-and-8 and DuBois 43.
A 9-yard grab by Kline put the Bison just outside the red zone, while a 14-yard rumble by Billotte set up a one-yard touchdown plunge by the quarterback a play later. Luke Sidorick’s extra point made it 7-0 with 6:32 left in the opening quarter.
Clearfield’s defense forced a quick three-and-out, the Bison quickly found themselves back in the red zone thanks to a 33-yard catch by Kline and later a 15-yard face mask penalty on DuBois.
However, the Bison couldn’t punch it into the end zone as they turned the ball over on downs at the DuBois 17.
That only delayed the inevitable though, as Clearfield got the ball right back after another three-and-out by the Beavers and needed just three plays to go 42 yards to paydirt.
Billotte hit Kline for 35 yards on the second play to set up a first-and-goal at the one, and Mark McGonigal finished things from there as he powered his way in for the score. McGonigal had 15 carries for 38 yards on the night.
Sidorkick’s kick made it 14-0 just 39 seconds into the second quarter.
The teams then traded punts before DuBois finally showed some signs of life after getting the ball at midfield.
Brycen Dinkfelt outjumped a Bison defender for an 18-yard catch, then quarterback Austin Mitchell hit Brendan Orr for nine yards on a middle screen on third-and-eight to put the Beavers at the Bison 19. However, DuBois’ drive stalled there as Hayden Kovalick and Jose Alban teamed up for a sack on fourth down.
Dinkfelt led the Beavers with three catches for 32 yards, while Mitchell completed 11 of 24 passes for 66 yards.
Clearfield then promptly marched 79 yards on 10 plays to push its lead to 21-0 late in the first half.
Kline jump-started the drive with catches of 10 and seven yards to help the Bison overcome a holding penalty on the first play. Kline added grabs of 15 and six yards before Billotte found him wide open down the seam for a 46-yard scoring strike with 1:13 left in the half. Sidorick’s boot made it 21-0.
DuBois tried to make some noise in the final minute, getting a 28-yard pitch and catch from Mitchell to Erich Benjamin. However, a combo sack by Billotte and Kovalick ended the Beavers’ hopes of scoring before the break.
A nice return by Braxton Adams on the second-half kickoff gave DuBois prime field position near midfield. The Beavers quickly found themselves deep in Bison territory as a roughing the passer penalty on a sack and a pass interference call put DuBois at the 26.
After a 12-yard catch by Derraick Burkett made it first-and-10 at the 15, another Bison penalty — this one an offsides call on fourth-and-2 — set up a three-run TD run by Mitchell. Charlie Harman’s extra point made it 21-7 with 7:02 left in the third.
Any momentum DuBois built was quickly taken away as the Bison needed just three plays to get back into the end zone. A 49-yard deep ball to Justin Crutchfield, the Bison’s lone catch by someone other than Kline, set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Billotte.
That score with 5:35 left in the third proved to be the Bison’s last points of the game as Clearfield’s two-point try after the touchdown failed.
It wasn’t that Clearfield didn’t have scoring chances in the final 17 minutes.
DuBois stopped the Bison on downs twice inside the Beavers’ 25 during that closing stretch, with one coming after the Beavers muffed a punt.
Conversely, DuBois had just one one first down on offense in those final 17 minutes.
Clearfield is back in action Friday night at home against Bald Eagle Area, while the Beavers welcome Brookville.