HYDE — The Clearfield football team ran the ball 39 times for 376 yards Friday evening at the Bison Sports Complex, mauling visiting Bellefonte 55-16.
The win combined with a Tyrone loss to Penns Valley (28-21) clinched the Mountain League title for the Bison, the 12th in program history. Clearfield also achieved its 27th winning season in a row.
“Our lines, just everyone, everyone did their job,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “Our backs ran the ball hard. The offensive line did a great job. The defensive line. I just thought we played well overall. it was a good bounce-back game.
“And we took care of some goals. We’re locked into a winning season. We haven’t had a losing season since 1995. I’m very proud of that. And we won the Mountain League. So there’s two goals.”
The Bison scored on all six possessions of the first half and the first two in the second. Three of Clearfield’s drives were just one play while a fourth was two.
Clearfield’s opening drive was a 6-play, 59-yard march that culminated with a Carter Chamberlain 1-yard plunge. Brady Collins had runs of 19, 16 and 19 in the series.
Collins did much of the damage on the Bison’s second possession as well.
He had runs of 11, 13 and 8 to move the chains each time and capped things with a 6-yard TD run. Collins ran for 93 yards in the first quarter and finished the game with 134 on just 11 carries. He also went over the 1,000-mark for the season on his first carry of the second quarter and sits at 1,077.
Clearfield’s third possession started at its own 35 and lasted just five snaps as a pair of chunk plays moved the ball most of the way.
Will Domico tossed a 23-yard pass to Carter Freeland on one play and Collins ripped off a 37-yard run on another to get the ball to the Raider 4.
Chamberlain paid off the drive with a 4-yard run, and Domico found Collins wide open for the 2-point conversion to make it 21-0 with 8:22 left in the first half.
Bellefonte tried a fake punt on its next series, but Isaac Samsel was having none of it, dropping punter (and quarterback) Trevor Johnson for a 14-yard loss to set the Bison offense up at the Raider 24.
Domico tossed the ball to the corner of the end zone on the very next play to Collins, who made a circus catch between two Bellefonte defenders for the touchdown. Evan Davis booted the PAT to up the advantage to 28-0 at 6:15 of the second quarter.
On the Raider’s opening play from scrimmage on the next series, Grayson Alterio was dropped for a 5-yard loss and lost the ball. Bison Nolyn Rockmore pounced on the loose football at the Bellefonte 20.
Once again, the Bison needed just one play to score, this time getting a 20-yard run from Freeland to make it 35-0 with 5:55 left in the half.
Bellefonte went three-and-out on its next series and Johnson unleashed a 51-yard punt to back Clearfield up to its 25.
But two plays later Jacob Samsel found a crease, got to the sidelines and scampered 68 yards to paydirt. Davis’ PAT put the Bison on top 42-0 at the break.
Clearfield outgained Bellefonte 298-28 in the first half and 18 of the Raiders’ yards came on a hook and ladder on the very last play of the second quarter.
The Bison got the ball first to start the second half, recovering a Raider onside kick at the visitor’s 49.
Clearfield needed just one play to find the end zone again as Freeland burst right through the middle of the Bellefonte defense and took it 49 yards untouched to give Clearfield a 49-0 lead just 38 seconds into the second half.
After yet another Bellefonte three-and-out and punt, Clearfield took over at its 40 and the JV offense picked up where the varsity left off.
Xavier Curry and Johnathan Rowles alternated runs on the way to a 11-play, 60-yard scoring drive.
“Everybody got to play tonight. Everybody contributed,” Janocko said.
Curry ran six times for 34 yards in the series, while Rowles carried five times for 26 yards, including a 7-yard TD with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.
Bellefonte scored twice with its JV offense in the fourth quarter as quarterback Liam Halterman threw a 30-yard TD pass to Mikah Delos Reyes and ran for a 12-yard score. The Raiders picked up 2-point conversion runs after each score.
Clearfield improved to 6-2 and continues its march toward the District 9 playoffs. The Bison and St. Marys are currently 1-2 in the class 3A chase with just 30 points separating them for the top spot.
The Bison host Central Mountain next week.
“We want to continue to work towards the playoffs and win a district championship,” Janocko said. “Central Mountain is 5A points. So if we get 5A points that will be huge for us. It’s a big game.”
EXTRA POINTS: Samsel carried two times for 71 yards, while Freeland ran two times for 69 yards. Rowles picked up 42 yards on eight totes with Curry gaining 36 on seven carries. Domico was 2-of-2 for 47 yards and a score. Clearfield had 19 first downs to the Raiders’ 8.