The high school boys golf season is already underway with St. Marys and Elk County Catholic having played at Kane Thursday and Punxsutawney hitting the links Friday at Kane.
A couple other teams will open their seasons today at the Bavarian Hills Tournament, while several others won’t play for the first time until next week in what will be a staggered start to the season for some teams with the PIAA allowing golf squads to start practice this week along with football.
And, it looks to be an interesting mix for the teams in the Tri-County Area as some return a wealth of experience while others look to retool their rosters. Everyone at the very least seems to have a couple key players back to help lead the way.
This year’s District 9 Boys Golf Championships will be held at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville.
Here is a closer look at the teams in the Tri-County Area:
BROCKWAY
Third-year coach Josh Inzana has helped stabilize the Rovers’ program after some lean years numbers-wise and welcomes back a veteran squad that will be very senior-heavy this season after losing just one player to graduation in Gavin Thompson.
Seven of the Rovers’ 10 players are seniors, led by the duo of Weston Pisarchick and Jacob Newcamp — both of whom competed at the District 9 Class 2A Golf Championships a year ago. Both players missed the cut to play in the second round, with Pisarchick posting a 99 and Newcamp a 112.
Fellow seniors Chad Young and Troy Johnson also were mainstays in the lineup last year along with the squad’s lone junior Parker Pisarchick. Seniors Evan Botwright and Isaac Crawford also saw varsity action a season ago.
Rounding out the Brockway roster is senior Kaden Coulter, sophomore Derick Pinge and freshman Edison Bazik, who could battle for a spot in the starting lineup right away.
“The coaches and players are excited about this season,” said Inzana. “We have several returning players who will be battling for the top few spots. We also have one freshman joining the team this year, and he will be looking to crack the starting lineup in our first match.
“I am happy to have a full roster, so if we need to make changes and rotate in and out, we can do that. I think it will give them a little bit of competition within the team rather than knowing we have a set six who will automatically be traveling to every match. Hopefully with our entire lineup returning, we will be able to qualify more than two for districts and possibly qualify as a team this year.”
Brockway is scheduled to open its season Aug. 22 at home against DuBois.
Roster
Seniors: Evan Botwright, Kaden Coulter, Isaac Crawford, Troy Johnson, Jacob Newcamp, Weston Pisarchick, Chad Young. Juniors: Parker Pisarchick. Sophomore: Derick Pinge. Freshmen: Edison Bazik.
BROOKVILLE
The Raiders with second-year head coach Ron Ramolt return one district qualifier in senior Killian Radel, the team’s No. 1 golfer last year who finished seventh at districts as a junior.
Radel shot a two-round 170 to finish one spot off a regional qualifying berth at Kane Country Club. He’s the only Raider back with district tournament experience. As a sophomore, Radel tied for 11th at districts.
Senior Burke Fleming, and sophomores Ladd Blake, Luke Burton, Holden Shaffer and Rees Taylor are also back from last year’s lineup.
The Raiders open the season at home at Pinecrest Country Club on Aug. 22
CLARION-LIMESTONE
The Clarion-Limestone Lions finished third in the KSAC standings behind Clarion and Moniteau and return their top scorer in senior Nick Aaron, who finished ninth at the district tournament.
Also back from head coach Jason Craig’s lineup are the team’s No. 4 and 5 players in seniors Jack Craig and Jack Callen. Junior Jack Monnoyer was also another regular in the Lions’ lineup.
DuBOIS
The Beavers lost just one player (Gavin Kaschalk) to graduation, but head coach Luke Bundy has still seen a drastic turnover in his roster — which has increased from nine to 11 — and returns just four players who represented DuBois in 2022.
The constant in all of that change is the senior duo of Tyson Kennis and Brock Smith. The pair are entering their fourth year of varsity play, and along with with Kaschalk, helped lead the Beavers to District 9 Class 3A team titles in 2020 and 2021 before finishing third last year.
All three also competed as individuals last year at districts. Kennis advanced to the final round, ultimately placing fourth with a 164 (83-81). Kaschalk and Smith tied fir 12th as each shot first round 94s.
The only other returnees for Bundy are the McIntosh twins, Andrew and Jacob, who are juniors. However, fellow junior Kyan Peck also has varsity golf experience after transferring to DuBois from DuBois Central Catholic. The remainder of the roster is full of newcomers.
“I am excited to get the year started and see what we have as a team,” said Bundy. “We have a solid veteran presence with Brock and Tyson coming back for their senior year. I really expect both of them to rise up and compete for a district championship this year and give our team a major push for the district team title.
“We will definitely miss Gavin, who graduated, and a few others this year who decided to play other sports this fall. Kyan Peck got a lot of experience last year playing for Central, and the McIntosh brothers also saw a little bit of match action for us last season. We will need those guys to step up, along with the newcomers to the team, to fill those important 3 through 6 spots in our lineup.
“Overall, I am excited to get the season started and see how this team performs.”
The Beavers open the season Thursday in the DuBois-St. Marys Challenge.
Roster
Seniors: Tyson Kennis, Shae McMahon, Brock Smith. Juniors: Andrew McIntosh, Jacob McIntosh, Kyan Peck. Sophomores: Brandt Bash, Madix Clark. Freshmen: Mason Dinkfelt, Kaleb Moore, Jack Statler.
DuBOIS CENTRAL
CATHOLIC
The year might be different, but the DCC golf team hasn’t changed much as head coach Mike Gralla welcomes back virtually all of his starting lineup from a year ago.
In fact, that core group of juniors Trenton Miller, Jack Roy, Tristan Sedor, Aiden Snowberger and Peyton Suplizio are now in their third year of playing for the Cardinals and have their eyes set on taking that next step in helping put DCC back on the map when it comes to D-9 golf.
Sedor and Snowberger, both of whom played at districts last season, return at the top of the lineup at No. 1 and 2, respectively.
Sedor reached the final day of districts as a sophomore, finishing 14th with a two-day total of 177 (89-88). As for Snowberger, he shot an opening round 103 to tie for 35th place.
Miller and Roy will follow that duo and are entrenched in the starting lineup in the No. 3 and 4 spots, respectively. Peyton Suplizio, sophomore Devin Suplizio and senior newcomer Nate Harris vying for the five through seven spots.
“Tristan’s goal is to make it to states this year,” said Gralla. “Our goal as a team is to average under 180.”
Gralla will once again be assisted by Don Harris.
The Cardinals are slated to open their season today at the Bavarian Hills Tournament in St. Marys.
Roster
Senior: Nate Harris. Juniors: Trenton Miller, Jack Roy, Tristan Sedor, Aiden Snowberger, Peyton Suplizio. Sophomore: Devin Suplizio.
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC
Christa Wright returns for her second year at the helm of the ECC program and welcomes back a large group of players from a season ago despite losing five players to graduation.
Elk County didn’t have any boys compete at the District 9 2A championships last year, while Sarah Krise — who plays on the boys team in the regular season — finished 12th in the D-9 2A girls championships as a sophomore last year after shooting a 114. Krise is among the ECC returnees this season.
The Crusaders opened their season Thursday at Kane and lost a pair of matchups to the host Wolves (248-271) and St. Marys (205-271). Sophomore Marcus Muccio led the team with a 50, while fellow sophomore Christian Sloff was right behind him with a 51.
Also scoring for ECC was Isaac Vogt (54), Sam Rettgerm (57), Krise (59) and Alan Singer (60). Joel Singer and Dakota Vigilone were also listed but did not play Thursday.
No other details were available for the Crusaders.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
A large influx of players has third-year coach Jason Jacobson excited about the direction of the Chucks program, especially after seeing his roster jump from 10 to 17 even after graduating a trio of players — Jake Sikora, Josh Tyger and Jake Henretta — who were mainstays in the lineup last season.
Sikora was one of two Chucks to play at districts, the other being current senior Sawyer Hall. Both shot an opening round 100 to tie for 30th. Hall is one of three returning senior lettermen along with Jimmy Neese and Dysen Gould.
Jacobson is still in the process of figuring out his lineup, but Hall and Neese look to be at or near the top given their experience. Unfortunately for Punxsy, Gould is unable to play this fall.
“I expect Jimmy and Sawyer to step up and take a lot of leadership within the program this season,” said Jacobson. “They both have the potential to put up some decent scores. Unfortunately, Dysen won’t be medically cleared to participate this season.
“Being new to the game last year, Dysen had made a ton of improvements throughout the course of the season. Even though he can’t participate this season, Dysen still wanted to help out and be a part of the program. Dysen is such a high character young man, and will be a big help to some of our younger players this season.”
Other returnees include juniors Noah Kengersky and Conner Smith and sophomores Hayden Anthony, Gage Barrick and Cooper Parente.
“Noah was completely new to the game last season,” said Jacobson. “He has made tremendous improvements since then. Noah has spent a lot of time, along with a few other players, at the course this summer working on his game. This is the first summer since I’ve been coaching, that we’ve had a decent amount of our kids at the course over the summer playing golf. That’s great to see and I believe will help us be more competitive this upcoming season.
“Other returners include Cooper Parente, Hayden Anthony, Conner Smith, and Gage Barrick. I’m hoping these four guys continue to work on their game and improve. There’s potential for a few of them to see some varsity action this season.”
The remainder of the roster is comprised of seven newcomers and has someone in every grade level, including six freshmen.
“After seeing some of these guys play this week, I’m excited about the future of the program,” said Jacobson. “These guys seem to have a great attitude and enjoy the game of golf. Some of them are very ‘raw’ at this point, but that’s expected as most of them are fairly new to the game. There’s some names in this group that could also end up cracking the varsity lineup throughout the season.
“There’s going to be a good battle for the last 2 spots in the varsity lineup throughout the season, and there’s five or six guys on the roster who could fill those spots at any given time. We don’t really have a true No. 1 guy this year. We have four guys who could fill that role, and it will probably change from week to week, based on scores. That’s a great scenario. Competition each week amongst our top four guys will push each guy to focus and become better golfers.
“Last year our goal was to be competitive in our matches and learn the game of golf. With the talent we have this year, I think our goals will change a bit. I’d like to see some team scores in the 180s this year, and believe that’s not unrealistic. With the number of guys out this year, it’s going to be fun to see how things turn out, and who cracks the varsity lineup from week to week.”
Punxsy opened its season Friday at Kane and will compete in the Bavarian Hills Tournament today.
Roster
Seniors: Aiden Cameron, Dysen Gould, Sawyer Hall, Jimmie Neese. Juniors: Nathan Kendrick, Noah Kengersky, Conner Smith. Sophomores: Hayden Anthony, Gage Barrick, Cooper Parente, Gavin Wilson. Freshmen: Aiden Ishman, Rooney Kunselman, Mason Noerr, Evan Presloid, Rocco Richardson, Garrett Zeitler.
RIDGWAY
Graduation hit Ridgway hard following last season, with six players moving on from the program, but as he often does, long-time coach Eric Herzing has been able to restock his roster for the upcoming campaign. And, he still has a nice mix of veterans and newcomers in doing so.
The Elkers had five players qualify to compete individually at districts last fall and four those those golfers — Kole Asti, Brent DeFranco, Alec DeVallance and Logan Jordan — are now departed along with Eric Gustafson and Wyatt Shaffer. Jordan (86-85—171) and Asti (88-86—174) both reached the final round of districts before placing eighth and 10th, respectively.
Ridgway’s lone D-9 returnee is senior Evan Gustafson, who finished tied for 26th with a 96. Also back for Herzing is seniors Kaiden Danekas and Ethan Streich and sophomore TJ Gardner. New to the squad this year are seniors Isaiah Jackson and Luke Zimmerman, junior Derek Beimel and sophomores Josh Amacher, Brady Porter and Matt Rohr.
“We have a great mix of experience and newcomers on the team,” said Herzing. “They are all multi-sport athletes, so its exciting to see them working on their golf games and have lots of potential. Evan and Kaiden came on strong at the end of the season last year. We got some new faces with Derek, Luke and Isaiah and it shouldn’t take long for them to make an impact on our team.
“There are some really good players and teams out there in the district, so we are gonna have to work hard and figure out the best way to get the ball in the hole.”
Gustafson looks to open the season as the Elkers’ No. 1 player, followed by Danekas, Zimmermanm Jackson and Streich in the Top 5. Beimel will slot in at No. 6, with the rest of the squad vying for varsity time in the seventh and eighth spots.
Ridgway opens its season Friday at home against Kane.
Roster
Seniors: Kaiden Danekas, Evan Gustafson, Isaiah Jackson, Ethan Streich, Luke Zimmerman. Junior: Derek Beimel Sophomores: Josh Amacher, TJ Gardner, Brady Porter, Matt Rohr.
ST. MARYS
St. Marys made the jump back up to Class 3A last year after spending several years in 2A and made a smashing debut by winning the District 6/8 team crown in dominant fashion over Bradford, 339-375. Two-time defending cham,p DuBois was a distant third with a 381.
The Dutchmen graduated two golfers — Vinnie Lenze and Ethan Schlimm — who played and helped win that team title but welcome back three other members who hope to defend that crown in current seniors Vince Azzato and Anthony Nedzinski and junior Alex Clark.
Lenze (79-80—159) tied for the second-best individual score at districts but missed out on a trip to states as the runner-up after losing a playoff to Allderdice’s Benito Taromina. Nedzinski (85-85—170) and Azzato (85-90—175) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
That trio back is joined by seniors Brody Stauffer and Owen Taburlin-Lang and sophomore Louis Nedzinski in being returning lettermen for head coach Bob Bauer, who has a large roster of 19 to work with this season despite losing a four players to graduation. One of those returning letterman is out for the season because of an injury.
Still, Bauer has a lot of experience to lean on to help work the newcomers into the lineup where needed as St. Marys looks to defend that team title.
“Our depth will again be our strongest asset this year,” said Bauer. “I lost 4four seniors to graduaton but added six new golfers this year (1 freshman, 2 juniors and 3 seniors). I could toss all the names in a hat, pick eight and have a very competitive team. I expect to see a weekly four-way battle for our No. 1 golfer (spot) between seniors Anthony Nedzinski, Vinnie Azzato, junior Alex Clark and sophomore Louis Nedzinski.
“The team has worked hard this summer, as I observed many of them on the course throughout the summer golf season. Even after 5-hour practces this week, many of them went back out to play. The team has a very good competitive attitude and is looking to follow-up on last year’s successful season.”
St. Marys does have one girl on the roster this year, junior Sophia Benjamin.
St. Marys opened its season Thursday, sweeping a tri-match against ECC and Kane at the Kane Country Club. Louie Nedzinski was the medalist in that match, shooting a 1-over par 36. Six different Dutchmen shot 43 or better.
The team hosts its Bavarian Hills Tournament today.
Roster
Seniors: Vince Azzato, JJ Blessel, Patrick Blessel, Anthony Nedzinski, Ben Porkolab, Carter Redmond, David Smith, Brody Stauffer, Owen Tamburlin-Lang. Juniors: Aiden Beimel, Sophia Benjamin, Alex Clark, Max Croyle, Dominic Curtis, Tyler Rusalem. Sophomores: Lucas Blessel, Louis Nedzinski. Freshman: Dylam Samick.
Sports Writer Rich Rhoades contributed to this story.