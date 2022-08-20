The high school boys golf season is already in full swing, with just about every team in the area having played at least once with the PIAA setting an earlier start date for the sport this season.
Time will tell how each team fares, but one thing is certain — new District 9 champion will be crowned in Class 3A as three-time champ Spencer Cornelius of Bradford graduated.
His teammate, junior Jake Franz, returns after placing second a year ago, while the DuBois duo of senior Gavin Kaschalk and junior Brock Smith are also back after finishing fourth and sixth, respectively, a year ago. DuBois also is the two-time defending Class 3A team champion.
In Class 2A, three of the six state qualifiers from a year ago have graduated, including St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin who placed sixth to reach states for the second time.
Defending champ Jacob Felsing, a senior at Moniteau, returns along with Clarion’s Kameron Kerle (sophomore) and Forest Area’s Ethan Carll (junior), who were third and fifth, respectively, last year.
This year’s District 9 Boys Golf Championships will be held at Kane Country Club.
Here is a closer look at the teams in the Tri-County Area:
BROCKWAY
In just his second season as Rovers head coach, Josh Inzana was quickly built up the program’s numbers after a couple leaner years.
Brockway had a 12 players on the roster for Inzana’s first season, and that number has risen to 13 for year No. 2 despite the program losing a trio of seniors to graduation in Dylan Coder, Carter Nichols, Daniel Shugarts. Coder, who also played soccer, proved to be the Rovers’ No. 1 a year ago and tied for 21st at districts with an opening day 94.
Weston Pisarchick, who competed at districts as a freshman last season (placed 44th, 111), returns to help lead a squad that has a heavy junior class presence. he played at No. 1 in the Rovers opening match against Elk County Catholic and earned medalist honors with a 46.
Gavin Thompson is the lone senior on the team, while Pisarchick is one of seven juniors along with Evan Botwright, Kaden Coulter, Isaac Crawford, Troy Johnson, Jacob Newcamp and Chad Young.
Isaac Crawford (50), Ryan Crawford (57), Newcamp (50), Johnson (47), Young (54) and Parker Pisarchick (54) rounded out the Rovers’ starting lineup in their season-opening 193-266 victory vs. ECC.
“The coaches and players are excited about this season,” said head coach Josh Inzana. “We have several returning players who will be battling for the top few spots. We also have a nice group of younger players who are excited to be part of the team and are eager to learn.
“I am happy to have a full roster that if we need to make changes and rotate in and out, we can do that. I think that it will give them a little bit of competition within the team rather than knowing we have a set 6 who will automatically be traveling to every match.”
Roster
Senior: Gavin Thompson. Juniors: Evan Botwright, Kaden Coulter, Isaac Crawford, Troy Johnson, Jacob Newcamp, Weston Pisarchick, Chad Young. Sophomores: Ryan Crawford, Parker Pisarchick. Freshmen: Connor Carnahan, Austin Lindemuth, Derick Pinge.
BROOKVILLE
Ron Ramolt takes over for longtime coach Ben Pete, who stepped down after 19 seasons with the Raiders.
He’ll have seven players on the roster, led by junior Killian Radel who finished tied for 11th in his second trip to districts last fall.
Radel shot two rounds of 88 at districts in Bradford, qualifying for the second day of districts for the first time.
He’ll be the No. 1 guy in the Raiders’ lineup with senior Logan Girt and junior Burke Fleming back with some experience. The Raiders lost six players to graduation, so it’ll be a rebuilding season for Ramolt’s squad that has four freshman on the roster with Rees Taylor, Holden Shaffer, Ladd Blake and Luke Burton.
The Raiders open the season Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course against Curwensville. Next Tuesday and Thursday, they’ll visit Clearfield and Punxsutawney respectively.
Roster
Senior: Logan Girt. Junior: Burke Fleming, Killian Radel. Freshmen: Ladd Blake, Luke Burton, Rees Taylor, Holden Shaffer.
C-L
The Lions opened their season on Monday, placing fifth in the season-opening KSAC Mega Match, which was won by the Clarion Bobcats — who shot a five-man 208 and beat runner-up Moniteau by 33 strokes on Monday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
Nick Aaron and Jordan Hesdon each shot a 46 to lead the Lions, tying for 10th overall. Rylie Klingensmith (52), Jack Callen (53) and Jack Monnoyer (55) rounded out the team scoring. Kaden Ferguson (62) also played.
While Clarion is the massive favorite to win the KSAC and perhaps the D9 Class 2A team title and beyond, C-L head coach Jason Craig believes his team can win a “best of the rest” battle in the KSAC.
“I really expect us to be up there fighting for second,” Craig said. “Finishing fifth was, maybe a disappointment perhaps with the first match at home where you want to see where you stand. But we were missing a couple guys and I think we’re better than fifth place.”
The junior Aaron is a returning district qualifier, making the second day of the tournament and finishing 14th last year at Pennhills Club in Bradford.
The seniors Hesdon and Klingensmith are also back from last year’s lineup that finished third in the KSAC. Juniors Jack Craig and Kaden Ferguson saw some limited varsity time. Coach Craig was pleased with what he saw from first-year junior Jack Callen, who scored in his first varsity match on Monday.
Roster
Seniors: Jordan Hesdon, Rylie Klingensmith. Juniors: Nick Aaron, Jack Callen, Jack Craig, Kaden Ferguson. Sophomores: Aiden Coulson, Casey Love, Jack Monnoyer, Samantha Simpson. Freshman: Logan Emings.
DuBOIS
With three-fourths of its District 9 Class 3A Championship squad back, expectations run high once again for the Beavers and head coach Luke Bundy as DuBois looks to capture its third straight D-9 team title.
Even with the big three of senior Gavin Kaschalk and juniors Tyson Kennis and Brock Smith back, the Beavers will need to have a couple players step up to help fill the void left by the graduation of Cody Jaconski and Landon Gustafson.
All five of those Beavers competed as individuals at districts a year ago, with Jaconski being the fourth scoring member of the championship squad and placing the highest individually (third). Kaschalk (fourth) and Smith (sixth) also reached the second day of districts.
“Gavin, Tyson, and Brock are all very good golfers and those three have lead us to back-to-back district titles,” said Bundy. “They are experienced and they push each other every time they step on the course. So, really our 1 thru 3 positions could be any of them and any of those three are very capable of winning an individual district title as well.
“Our 4 thru 6 positions are wide open, and I am excited for the underclassman on the roster to compete for those positions. It too, could be a different group each match and the more experience they get, the better we will be this year and in the future. I think it should be another exciting year for the team.”
Freshman Maddox Bennett, sophomore Hunter Allman and freshman Antonio Cassagrande got the first crack at playing in spots 4-6, respectively, in Thursday’s DuBois-St. Marys Challenge at Bavarian Hills. Host St. Marys won the title in that event over the Beavers, 324-335, and will be a new challenger come postseason time this year as the Flying Dutchmen have moved up to Class 3A for the current two-year cycle.
Roster
Senior: Gavin Kaschalk. Juniors: Tyson Kennis, Brock Smith. Sophomores: Hunter Allman, Andrew McIntosh, Jacob McIntosh, Nick Volpe. Freshmen: Maddox Bennett, Antonio Cassagrande.
DuBOIS CENTRAL
CATHOLIC
For the second straight year, youth will be served on the DCC golf team as the Cardinals entire seven-man roster is comprised of either freshmen or sophomores.
Six of those players — sophomores Peyton Suplizio, Trenton Miller, Kyan Peck, Jack Roy, Tristan Sedor, Aiden Snowberger — return from a year ago, with freshman Devin Suplizio being the lone newcomer.
Central Catholic did lose a couple other underclassmen from a year ago who didn’t come out this season, including the team’s lone entrant in the District 9 Class AA Championships in Nick Colbey, who finished 41st.
Head coach Mike Gralla will now turn to Sedor and Snowberger to lead the way as the team’s top two players, with Miller and Roy slotting in at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, to open the season. From there, the lineup will feature Peyton Suplizio, Peck and Devin Suplizio.
“Top four are consistent, while the 5/6/7 (spots) will be switching week to week based on performance,” said Gralla. ‘Sedor is easily the top one and hopefully is shooting 40-42 to start year out.”
Roster
Sophomores: Peyton Suplizio, Trenton Miller, Kyan Peck, Jack Roy, Tristan Sedor, Aiden Snowberger. Freshman: Devin Suplizio.
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC
The Crusaders will have a completely different look this season, starting at the top were Christa Wright has taken over the program as head coach.
Wright, a Kersey native who is the Applications Manager at Advanced Food Equipment, LLC in Ridgway, is a self-taught golfer who has played the sport for more than 20 years. Her arrival has seen a large numbers boost to the program, with this year’s roster featuring 16 players — including five seniors.
However, all 16 of those players are first-time high school players, several of whom just started playing the game this spring. The large group of newcomers also features four girls, ECC’s first female players in quite a while. That quartet will compete with the boys during the regular season and then play individually in District 9 girls championships if they qualify for that.
“We have had one scrimmage with the Brockway Rovers,” said Wright. “The first match had small successes, and we are looking for to constant improvement throughout the season. Golf is not a sport for the weak at heart, and my best description of this young team is full of heart.
“They are learning a sport that they will be able to do for many years, and I hope that I can pass on my love for the game, and teach them the fun aspects of it.”
Wright is looking at Sarah Krise (sophomore), Thomas Gilmore (junior), Alan Singer (sophomore), Andrew Mawn (freshman) and Douglas MacDonald (junior) to lead way in the lineup to start the season.
Freshman Christian Sloff also was expected to be in the lineup, but Wright said he suffered a preseason injury that will keep him from playing this year. However, he will be assisting the team once he is able to get around better.
Roster
Seniors: Joey Dippold, Brandi Casper, Bianca Lynch, Rachel Sloff, Cole Piccirillo. Juniors: Douglas MacDonald, Thomas Gilmore. Sophomores: Sarah Krise, Dakota Vigilone, Alan Singer, Zachary Lynch. Freshmen: Andrew Mawn, Christian Sloff, Sam Rettgerm Joel Singer, Marcus Muccio.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
While the Chucks lost a couple key players to graduation, this year’s roster features a blend of veterans and newcomers, as second-year coach Jason Jacobson welcomes back four players (three letterwinners) who will be called upon to help guide six newcomers to the squad.
Senior Jake Sikora is the team’s top player back after finishing 43rd at districts a year ago after shooting an opening round 109. He was joined at districts by the now graduated Donnie Neese, who was tied for 35th with a 101. Juniors Sawyer Hall and Jimmie Neese are also returning letterwinners.
“I’m expecting these guys (lettermen) to play more consistently this year and to be the foundation of our varsity lineup,” said Jacobson. “Dysen Gould (junior) also saw some varsity match experience in his first year of playing golf last season. He works hard and continues to improve each time out.
“The remaining six guys on the team are all in their first year with the program. I’m extremely pleased with the attitude and work ethic all the guys have shown in practice so far.”
Roster
Seniors: Jake Sikora, Josh Tyger, Jake Henretta. Juniors: Dysen Gould, Sawyer Hall, Jimmie Neese. Sophomore: Conner Smith. Freshmen: Hayden Anthony, Cooper Parente, Noah Kengersky.
RIDGWAY
Veteran Elkers coach Eric Herzing lost a pair of players — Collin Porter and Caden Smiley — to graduation but welcomes back a veteran squad led by a strong six-member senior class.
Porter was Ridgway’s top player a year ago, finishing 10th at the District 9 Class 2A Championships. However, senior returnees Kole Asti and Logan Jordan also played at districts a year ago — placing 27th and 39th, respectively — as the Elkers finished fourth in the team standings.
Those two will lead the Elkers’ lineup, with fellow senior Alec DaVallance opening the year at No. 3. He will be followed by junior Evan Gustafson, seniors Brent DeFranco and Wyatt Shaffer and then junior Kaiden Danekas at No. 7. Juniors Eric Gustafson and Ethan Streich are battling to be in the No. 8 spot.
“Having six seniors on the team is a great way to start the year,” said Herzing. “I believe those six kids will show their experience and lead our team in the early stages of the year.”
Roster
Seniors: Kole Asti, Brent DeFranco, Alec DeVallance, Eric Gustafson, Logan Jordan, Wyatt Shaffer. Juniors: Kaiden Danekas, Evan Gustafson, Ethan Streich. Freshman: TJ Gardner.
ST. MARYS
A new year has brought a big change for the Flying Dutchmen. St. Marys was the lone D-9 school to change classifications for the current two-year cycle and has moved up to Class 3A where it will now compete against DuBois, Bradford and the Pittsburgh City League schools in the District 8/9 Class 3A Championships, which is held in conjunction with the 2A event every year.
St. Marys lost two-time state qualifier Lucas Benjamin to graduation, as well as Cole Cousins who played for the Dutchmen in the team event at districts last year. However, head coach Bob Bauer welcomes back a large group of players from a year ago. Those returnees are led by senior Vinnie Lenze, who just missed a trip to state himself a year ago.
Lenze finished eighth in the D-9 Class 2A Championships, just two shots out of sixth place, which was the final qualifying spot. He will be the team’s No. 1 this year and earned medalist honors on Thursday at the DuBois-St. Marys Challenge after shooting a 74 on his home course at Bavarian Hills.
Fellow senior Ethan Schlimm, who was the Dutch fourth golfer for team districts last year, looks to be a key piece to the Dutchmen’s lineup, along with the likes of Louie Nedzinski (freshmen), Anthony Nedzinski (junior), Alex Clark (sophomore) and Vince Azzato (junior) who also competed in the Challenge on Thursday.
“Although we lost a two-time state qualifier to graduation, we have a very deep team that is capable being very competitive,” said Bauer. “We have a 17-man roster with all of the golfers capable of competing. That is a nice position to be in.
“I expect seniors Vinnie Lenze and Ethan Schlimm to be major contributors this year. The team also has a number of underclassmen that I anticipate will provide some in-house rivalry amongst the team. Beginning this year we will be competing in the PIAA AAA division in District 9, but with our depth, we should have some exciting matches this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Sam Allegretto, Sam Bowes, Vinnie Lenze, Ethan Schlimm. Juniors: Vince Azzato, Patrick Blessel, Anthony Nedzinski, Ben Porkolab, David Smith, Brody Stauffer, Owen Tamburlin-Lang. Sophomores: Aiden Beimel, Alex Clark, Dominic Curtis. Freshmen: Tyson Beimel, Lucas Blessel, Louis Nedzinski.
Sports Writer Rich Rhoades contributed to this story.