BROCKWAY — The brackets for the District 9 Class AA and District 4/9 Class AAA Team Wrestling Championships set for next Saturday (Feb. 5) at DuBois Area High School were released Friday afternoon.
Both tournaments feature a four-team bracket, including four schools from the Tri-County Area.
In Class AA, undefeated Brockway (11-0) garnered the top seed and will wrestle fourth-seeded Port Allegany (10-7). The other semifinal pits second-seeded Brookville (15-2) against third-seeded Curwensville (14-4). Both matches will be wrestled at 11 a.m.
Both semifinal contests will be rematches from the regular season.
Brockway bested Port Allegany, 37-36, in thrilling fashion earlier this season in a dual on Dec. 16 that came down to the final bout, which the Rovers won to get the win. Brookville upended Curwensville, 48-21, on Jan. 20.
Curwensville also owns a win over Port Allegany (48-24 on Jan. 22 at Bison Duals), while Brockway and Brookville haven’t meet yet, with their regular season match scheduled for Feb.15.
The Class AA final is set to be wrestled at 1:30 p.m.
Over in Class AAA, the field is very District 4 heavy this year with Clearfield being the lone D-9 school to enter. This may be the Bison’s final Class AAA team tourney, as they plan to drop to Class AA in the next two-year PIAA cycle.
Two-time defending champ Defending champ Williamsport (8-0) is the top seed and faces D-4 foe Shikellamy (9-4), the No. 4 seed. Clearfield (12-0) is the No. 2 seed and faces third-seeded Selinsgrove (14-2) in the other semifinal, both of which start at 12:15 p.m.
Williamsport has already beaten both Shik (50-21 on Jan. 8) and Selinsgrove (47-21 on Wednesday), while Clearfield has not faced any of the three District 4 entrants.
The Class AAA final is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.
The champion in both classifications advance to the PIAA Championships, which return to a full 20-team bracket this year and will be a three-day event (Feb. 10-12) in Hershey.