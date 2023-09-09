BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers football team got to 3-0 on the season Friday night at Frank Varischetti Field as the Rovers defeated the Coudersport Falcons, 49-6.
The Rovers dominated the Falcons in all facets of the game statistically, outgaining the Falcons 512-82 on the night — including allowing just eight rushing yards on 28 carries for the Falcons.
However, Coudersport’s lone score came midway through the second quarter as the Rovers held a 14-6 lead at the time. But from there, Brockway would score a touchdown roughly three minutes later for a 21-6 halftime lead before a 28-point third quarter set the final at 49-6.
Rover receiver Blake Pisarcik had a monster game with four touchdowns — two receiving, one rushing and one kick return — as he also picked off a Coudersport pass in the end zone to thwart a potential scoring threat. Pisarcik had eight receptions for 215 yards and the two scores while his rushing TD went for seven yards and his kick return TD was for 82 yards to start the third quarter. That touchdown was followed by his 27-yard touchdown reception just 14 seconds later — part of a three-TD span in a matter of 2:02 on the clock.
Quarterback Brayden Fox was 13-of-18 for 285 yards with two scores and one interception. Running back Jendy Cuello added two rushing scores of his own on 18 carries for 126 yards — his lone carry of the second half being a 22-yard touchdown.
It was also a game that saw plenty of flags with 16 accepted penalties among the teams (Coudersport with 10 and Brockway 6) and countless others that were declined.
A weird first quarter saw Brockway with terrible field position on its first two drives due to punts by Coudersport’s Gavyn Ayers — also the team’s QB — going for 69 and 67 yards, respectively, as the line drives were able to get plenty of roll. But on that second Brockway possession, Fox found Pisarcik over the middle for a 73-yard score as a couple of broken tackles later, Pisarcik headed up the right sideline for the score. Caleb Daugherty’s extra point gave the home team a 7-0 lead with 5:11 left in the first quarter.
Both teams would trade interceptions as Owen Deutschlander picked off a Fox pass and brought it all the way back to the Brockway 11. But on 4th-and-10, Pisarcik picked off an Ayers pass to get out of the potential tying TD.
Setting up shop at their own 17, it took the Rovers six plays to go 83 yards as Fox found Matt Brubaker over the middle for a 47-yard gain on the initial play. That drive was capped off by Pisarcik’s only carry on the night as it went for a 7-yard score. Daugherty’s PAT gave the Rovers a 14-point lead with 10:30 left in the second quarter.
It looked like Pisarcik would quickly add his third TD on what was a 75-yard punt return TD, but it was called back for holding. Penalties then plagued the Rovers as they essentially handed Coudersport’s lone TD of the night. A big hit by Andrew Brubaker to Jackson Moss on a punt was flagged for targeting, giving the Falcons the ball at the Rover 49. Back-to-back penalties of roughing the passer and pass interference — the initial first downs by the visitors on the night — set up Coudersport with 1st-and-10 at the Brockway 19. Ayers then found Moss over the middle for the score with 6:22 left in the second quarter, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on the TD play moved the Falcons back and the two-point try failed as Brockway led 14-6.
Both teams then swapped three-and-outs but the Falcons’ punt resulted in a 47-yard return by Pisarcik to the Coudersport 20. Cuello then cashed it in a play later on the 20-yard score with 3:06 left in the first half, eventually setting up the 21-6 halftime score.
Once the teams came out of the locker rooms for the second half, things couldn’t have gone any better for the Rovers in the first 2:15 of the third quarter. With Brockway receiving the kickoff to start the second half, Pisarcik took it 82-yards to the house, weaving in between the Falcons defense up the middle for the score. Daugherty’s PAT made it a 28-6 ballgame just 13 seconds into the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Aiden Wilcox’s kick was fielded by Moss, who in turn fumbled with Brockway’s Xavier Schwentner recovering at the Coudersport 27-yard line. One play later, Fox found Pisarcik open as he hauled in the over-the-shoulder grab along the left side of the field for the 27-yard score just 14 seconds after Pisarcik’s kick return TD. Daugherty’s PAT set the score at 35-6 with 11:33 left in the third quarter with the mercy rule looming.
All it took for a running clock for the rest of the game was a turnover on downs by the Coudersport offense as a kick return by Moss gave the Falcons good field position. But the Rover defense gave the Falcons fits the entire evening as Ayers was just 8-of-19 for 74 yards — with 44 of those yards coming in the second half with the game essentially wrapped up. On a 4th-and-13 play at the Brockway 35, a fumble saw the Rovers recover at their own-33. Two plays later saw Pisarcik haul in a 45-yard pass and then Cuello’s only second half run crossed the goal line on a 22-yard TD run with 9:45 left in the third quarter. Another Daugherty PAT got the mercy rule going as Brockway led 42-6.
The Rovers would later add another touchdown as both teams soon cycled in the backups. Starting a drive at the Coudersport 42, Jack Smith picked up all 42 yards on the ground with four carries — his last being a 9-yard score with 0:25.4 seconds left in the third quarter. Daugherty’s extra point gave the Rovers a 49-6 lead — which would end up being the final score.
Brockway (3-0) plays at Union/A-C Valley next week.