BROCKWAY — For the first inning, it looked like the Brockway Lady Rovers softball team might notch one in the win column against the Forest Area Lady Fires on the team’s Senior Night, as three runs in the bottom of the first gave the Lady Rovers a 3-1 lead. But from there, the Lady Fires scored 12 unanswered en route to a 13-3 win.
“We keep making the same mistakes,” Brockway head coach Don Allenbaugh said. “Sometimes they say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. I’m probably going to have to make some changes and that falls on me. Maybe I have kids in the wrong place and we’ll just have to move some people around. At this point, we’ve got to play get better and try to get better down the road and play better for next year. It is what it is I guess.”
The Lady Fires put the bat on the ball throughout the game and picked up 17 hits while also taking advantage of seven Lady Rovers errors.
“You can’t have it,” Allenbaugh said of the team’s errors.
Brockway had five hits in the contest — three of those in the first inning — as Lady Fires pitcher Mackenzie Mellon threw a complete game, allowing the five aforementioned hits, three runs, two walks, four hit batters (three of those being Meeca Smith) and five strikeouts.
Brockway pitcher Gabby Hertel also went the distance with six of the 13 runs given up being unearned while she didn’t walk a Forest batter and struck out five.
“To be honest, I feel bad for Gabby (Hertel),” Allenbaugh said. “She’s pitching her heart out. She’s not giving away free passes. She’s not going to strike out 15 girls a game but she didn’t walk anyone today — didn’t hit anyone.”
Lady Fire Izzy Flick led the game off with a triple and an Akeela Greenawalt RBI single gave Forest a quick 1-0 lead as Hertel and the Lady Rovers got out of the top of the first without any other runs being scored.
Brockway’s bottom of the first saw Smith reach via a hit pitch and Amanda Decker bunted and beat out the throw at first. That led to a Taylor Rhed RBI double that moved Decker to third and tied the game. Stephanie Stage hit a grounder to third but moved Decker home as the Lady Rovers then led 2-1. Three batters later, a Savannah Ross RBI single to right played Rheanna Spinda, who reached on a fielder’s choice, for a 3-1 Lady Rovers lead.
Unfortunately for the home team, it would be all Lady Fires from there. Forest took a 4-3 lead in the top of the second as Alexa Carll and Greenawalt had RBI singles and a Madison McFarland sac fly RBI made up for the three runs.
Forest tacked on another in the top of the fourth and another in the top of the fifth as Mellon settled down inside the circle. A McFarland sac bunt RBI made it 5-3 in the fourth and Anna Stitt hit into a groundout to third that scored Faith Dietrich in the fifth for a three-run lead.
Brockway trailed by three heading into the seventh the Lady Fires would then put the game away with a seven-run seventh as a dozen Forest players took to the plate, racking up eight hits and taking advantage of three more Lady Rover errors.
With Brockway trailing 13-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Stage’s two-out single was its only offense as the Lady Rovers fell, 13-3.
Decker was 2-for-3 with a run scored while Greenawalt and Carll had three hits each for the Lady Fires.
Brockway’s six seniors — Decker, Hertel, Taylor Rhed, Ross, Stage and Paris Stern — were honored in pregame Senior Night festivities, as well as Forest’s twin sister seniors Madison and Emma McFarland.
“Amanda Decker is a great shortstop,” Allenbaugh said. “Sometimes she doubts herself ... We switched her to lefty (at the plate) and she makes things go. Gabby has (improved) lightyears for us. She is a leader for us and does exactly what she’s told. She’s a warrior. Taylor Rhed has been a constant leader. She’s awesome and she makes plays at first base that I don’t know of anyone else that could make them. Steph Stage is crushing the ball right now. We’ve moved her around. Last year she went from first to right to catching to left — she’s sort of been in left field this year. She works hard and she’s a leader.
“Savannah Ross has been exceptional. She’s been a leader and is trying to juggle between track and field and softball and she’s missed a couple of track meets to come to softball because she knew we needed her. We’ve thrown her in a bunch of different spots because we’ve had kids hurt or whatever reason ... Her attitude never changes, even when she makes a mistake. She’s been a great leader. Paris Stern wasn’t here — this is her first year and she’s at a track meet. If I would’ve had her for a bunch of years, she is lightning quick. She makes things happen when she’s on the bases. We’re going to miss them and we’re going to miss their leadership.”
Brockway (2-8) travels to Johnsonburg on Thursday.
FOREST AREA 13,
BROCKWAY 3
Score by Innings
Forest 130 110 7 —13
B’way 300 000 0 — 3
Forest Area—13
Izzy Flick cf 5321 Akeela Greenawalt 3b 5134, Madison McFarland ss 2013, Alexis Oswald 2b 5110, Faith Dietrich 1b 5230, Jayden Colvin pr 0000, Brooke Felleti c 5001, Anna Stitt lf 4222, Mackenzie Mellon p 4120, Ava Best cr 0000, Alexa Carll rf 4331. Totals: 39-13-17-12.
Brockway—3
Meeca Smith c 1110, Amanda Decker ss 3120, Taylor Rhed 1b 3011, Stephanie Stage lf 4010, Rheanna Spinda cf 3100, Cheyanne Roush ph 1000, Josie Orinko rf 1000, Savannah Ross 2b 3011, Kassie Tucker dp 2000, Mallory Smith ph 1000, Meghan Hertel 3b 3000, Gabby Hertel p (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-3-5-2.
Errors: Forest 0, B’way 7. LOB: Forest 8, Brockway 8. 2B: Rhed. 3B: Flick. SAC: McFarland; Decker. SF: McFarland 2. SB: Stitt. HBP: Me. Smith 3 (by Mellon 3), Orinko (by Mellon).
Pitching
Forest Area: Mackenzie Mellon-7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 4 HB.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-7 IP, 17 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mellon. Losing pitcher: G. Hertel.