BROCKWAY — Two Elk/McKean Legion League teams opened its seasons on Thursday evening as Brockway Post No. 95 defended its home turf against Wilcox Post No. 467 with a 7-2 victory.
The Brockway bats got rolling early as six of the seven runs happened in the first two innings — with three runs in each inning.
Brockway made it 1-0 on a Jamison Rhoades fielder’s choice and Carson Weaver scored on a throwing error to make it 2-0. Bryce Weaver’s RBI single gave Post No. 95 a 3-0 first inning lead.
In the bottom of the second, Riley Smith made it 4-0 by scoring on a passed ball and a Carson Weaver RBI single gave the home team a 5-0 lead. Jamison Rhoades then doubles, scoring courtesy runner Kai Kaltenbach as Brockway led 6-0.
Dom Allegretto would put Wilcox on the board in the top of the third with an RBI double as both teams would remain scoreless until the sixth inning. That’s when Brockway went up 7-1 as a Dylan Bash groundout scored Ezra Swanson.
Wilcox scored the final run of the game with two outs in the top of the seventh as Luke Zimmerman crossed the plate on a passed ball as Brockway got a groundout and picked up a 7-2 win.
Carson Weaver was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Rhoades was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Smith had a triple.
Allegretto led Wilcox at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double and an RBI. Kaden Dennis was also 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Swanson got the win on the mound, throwing five innings and scattering five hits while allowing one run — which wasn’t earned — and two walks while striking out three.
Both teams are back in action Monday as Brockway travels to Bradford while Wilcox plays at Smethport.
BROCKWAY 7
WILCOX 2
Score by Innings
Wilcox 001 000 1 — 2
Brockway 330 001 x — 7
Wilcox—2
Luke Zimmerman ss 3110, Kaden Dennis 2b-p 4120, Domenic Allegretto cf-2b 4021, Erik Panebianco c 3000, Derek Beimel 2b 3010, Collin Porter p-cf 3000, Michael Copello 1b 3000, Louis Bonini lf 3000, Bryce Porter rf 2000. Totals: 28-2-6-1.
Brockway—7
Riley Smith ss 4110, Dylan Bash 2b 2201, Carson Weaver c 4121, Jamison Rhoades rf-p 4012, Andrew Brubaker lf 1100, Bryce Weaver dh-p-rf 3011, Tycen Roy 1b 3000, Pierson Ruhlman 3b 2010, Ezra Swanson p-cf 3110, Kai Kaltenbach cr 0100. Totals: 26-7-7-5.
Errors: Wilcox 2, Brockway 2. LOB: Wilcox 6, Brockway 6. 2B: Allegretto; Rhoades. 3B: Smith. HBP: Brubaker (by Dennis).
Pitching
Wilcox: Collin Porter-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Kaden Dennis-4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Bryce Weaver-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Jamison Rhoades-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Swanson. Losing pitcher: Porter.