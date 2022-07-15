ALBION — The Brockway American Legion baseball team opened pool play at the Region 8 Tournament in Albion Friday by winning a pitchers’ duel against French Creek Valley, 2-0.
The Brockway duo of Ezra Swanson and Kaden Brezenski combined on a two-hit shutout, while Post 95 scraped out a pair of runs, both in the second inning while finishing with just three hits as a team.
Brockway went down in the order in the top of the first before French Creek made one of its biggest threats of the game in the bottom half of the first.
French Creek’s first two batters hit singles, but Swanson countered with a strikeout before Brockway turned an inning-ending double play on a fly ball hit to Jeremy Swanson in left.
Brockway carried that momentum into the top of the second, where it scored the only two runs of the game.
Carson Weaver led off the inning with a single to center and hustled around to third on a single to center by Matthew Brubaker. Dylan Bash then flew out to center, with a heads up Brubaker tagging up and making it to second.
Weaver then scored on a a wild pitch before Brubaker came home on a groundout by Andrew Brubaker to put Brockway up 2-0.
Ezra Swanson and Brezenski did the rest on the mound.
Swanson worked around a pair of singles in the bottom of the second and stranded two runners in scoring position. French Creek then got a leadoff single in the third, but that runner never left first.
Swanson enjoyed a 1-2-3 fourth inning and worked around a two-out walk in the fifth before giving way to Brezenski. Swanson notched the win and tossing five shutout innings, allowing five hits while striking out two and walking one. Swanson also had Brockway’s only other hit — a double with one out in the third.
Brezenski proceeded to retire six of the seven batters he faced to earn the save and help Brockway got off to a winning start at the regional tournament. Brezenski only allowed a two-out single in the seventh while striking out a batter.
Next up for Brockway (9-5) is a matchup against Millcreek today at 10:35 a.m. before wrapping up pool play Sunday afternoon against Elk/McKean foe Wilcox at 4:35 p.m. Wilcox is the Elk/McKean League champion.
The regional features two four-team pools, with the top two teams from each advancing to play for the title and a trip to states.