BROCKWAY — Chase Wolfe’s complete-game four-hitter and Eric Decker’s big bat propelled the Brockway Little League All-Star baseball team to a 3-1 win over Brookville at Taylor Memorial Park Friday night.
The opening win in District 10’s 11-and-12-year-old division bracket lands Brockway Sunday’s winners’ bracket round at Kane, which drew a first-round bye.
Brookville dropped into the losers’ bracket where it’ll play Tuesday against the loser from Sunday’s Punxsutawney/DuBois matchup at a site to be announced.
Brockway took a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning thanks to Decker’s one-out solo home run, a blast deep over the right-center field fence in the top of the third inning, and two more runs in the fifth.
Cole Senior and Elysabeth Myers led off with singles and Decker was walked intentionally this time to load the bases. Wolfe’s bases-loaded walk pushed home the first out and Ellaa Reitz’s forceout grounder to third scored Myers.
That gave Brockway enough insurance to work through Brookville’s rally in the sixth as Wolfe took a one-hitter into the sixth. Owen Weaver ripped a ground-rule double to left field with one out in the fourth. The only other baserunners reached on errors as Wolfe finished the game with 79 pitches with four strikeouts and no walks.
But Brookville had a chance in the sixth as Coen Forsythe led off with a single. Cody Householder’s grounder to short forced out Forsyth for the first out. Wolfe struck out Landon Smith before Weaver singled to bring up the potential tying run in cleanup hitter Joel Burton.
Burton’s chopper got him an infield single to bring home Householder from third, but Wolfe got Liam Whitling to line softly back to the mound to end the game.
Brookville’s Burton and Householder combined to strike out 13 on the mound. Burton went the first four-plus innings, giving up just three hits while striking out eight and walking six with one hit batter. Householder whiffed five of the six batters he faced.
BROCKWAY 3, BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Innings
Brockway 001 020 — 3
Brookville 000 001 — 1
Brockway –3
Cole Senior ss 3110, Elysabeth Myers 1b-c 3110, Eric Decker c-1b 2111, Chase Wolfe p 0001, Ellaa Reitz 3b 3001, Logan Serafini rf 1000, Rick Himes rf 2000, Knox Shenkle 2b 2000, Koiry Crawford ph 1000, Skyler Mosier cf 1000, Peyton Lyons ph 1000, Hayden Crawford lf 1000, Logan Rakfen 1000. Totals: 21-3-3-3.
Brookville –1
Cody Householder c-p 3110, Landon Smith ss 3000, Owen Weaver 3b-c 3020, Joel Burton p-cf 3011, Liam Whitling 2b 3000, Tyler Barnett cf-3b 2000, Ethan Lauer 1b 1000, Cooper Kiehl 1b 1000, Isaiah Campbell rf 2000, Colby Lewis lf 1000, Coen Forsythe lf 1010. Totals: 23-1-4-1.
Errors: Brockway 2, Brookville 0. LOB: Brockway 7, Brookville 4. DP: Brockway 1. 2B: Weaver. HR: Decker. HBP: H. Crawford (by Burton).
Pitching
Brockway: Wolfe 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB.
Brookville: Burton 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 8 SO, 6 BB; Householder 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Wolfe. Losing pitcher: Burton.