RIDGWAY — The Brockway and Ridgway football teams both entered Friday night’s matchup at Memorial Field riding two-game winning streaks, and it was the visiting Rovers who used a strong second half to spoil the Elkers’ Homecoming festivities with a lopsided 41-13 victory.
The game was anything but lopsided at the half though, as the teams went to the break tied at 13-13 after a late score by the Elkers knotted things up.
Brockway came out looking like a different team in the second half and was firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball knowing a win — the Rovers’ fifth of the season — would secure the squad a District 9 playoff berth with two weeks to play.
The Rovers took the second half kickoff and marched 76 yards on 15 plays only to fumble the ball away. Brockway’s lone turnover of the game only momentarily slowed down the Rovers though.
Brockway got the ball right back at the Ridgway 42 following a punt and dominated the game from there over the final 16 minutes.
The Rovers scored touchdowns on its next three offensive possessions, getting touchdown catches by Alex Carlson (17 yards) and Dylan Hanna (62 yards) and 12-yard rushing touchdown by Matt Brubaker. Carlson also returned an interception 81 yards off a tipped pass during that closing stretch.
Brockway (5-2) outgained the Elkers 227-40 in the second half while forcing a pair of turnovers. All told, the Rovers finished with a 379-174 edge in total yards, with Ridgway collecting 94 of those yards on just two pass plays.
Ridgway mustered just 33 yards rushing on 24 carries, while the Rovers ran for 231 yards on 45 totes. Jendy Cuello powered the Brockway ground game with 27 carries for 159 yards and a first-half touchdown.
Sophomore quarterback Brayden Fox was efficient, going 12 of 14 for 148 yards with three TDs and no interceptions. Hanna had two grabs for 60 yards and the score, while Carlson hauled in four passes for 52 yards and a pair of TDs. Brubaker added six catches for 36 yards to go along with his rushing TD.
“I think our guys played a really good game in all facets of it,” said Rovers coach Jake Heigel. “What just happened here (huddle afterwards), and what we told our guys before the game, as this was an opportunity for playoffs for us. We have a hard and fast rule at Brockway that you need to be .500, and they were playing for playoffs tonight.
“And, I think that showed. They gutted it out. We had some setbacks during the game, but our schedule has well-prepared us for that kind of stuff. So, we we were ready for a dogfight. Every game on our schedule is, but holy cow, Jendy and the way he ran the ball made life so much easier. And, that starts with the offensive line.”
Ridgway (2-6) opened the game with a bang in front of its Homecoming crowd as quarterback Cameron Larkin hit Aiden Zimmerman on a deep crossing route for a 62-yard touchdown on the third play of the game. Jack Benninger’s extra point made it 7-0 just 1:40 in.
The teams then traded punts before Brockway put together a 9-play, 60-yard scoring march that saw the Rovers overcome a holding penalty. They key play was an 11-yard run by Hanna on third-and-6 following the hold.
Cuello then picked up another first down with a 3-yard run before capping the drive with a 13-yard TD run on third-and-2 with 1:55 left in the first quarter. Aiden Wilcox’s extra point bounced off the crossbar, though, as Ridgway held on to a 7-6 lead.
Ridgway countered with a nice kickoff return by Isaiah Jackson that saw the Elkers get the ball at the Brockway 46. Larkin hit Zimmerman for 15 yards on third down, but the Rovers “D” forced a turnover on downs from there at their own 26. They held Kaden Dennis to one yard on first down before Larkin tossed three straight incompletions.
Brockway wasted little time taking the lead, as the Rovers put together a long 12-play, 74-yard touchdown drive.
Cuello jump-started things with a 12-yard run, while an offsides call on Ridgway gave the Rovers another first down. The key play came on fourth-and-5 when Fox hit Carlson for 8 yards. Carlson fumbled at the end of the play, but Rover lineman Johnny Varischetti was on the spot to recover the loose ball.
Brockway capitalized on the second chance, as Cuello ripped off runs of 2 and 22 yards before Fox eventually hit Carlson for an 11-yard score with 5:17 left in the half. Wilcox’s kick made it 13-7.
However, Carlson was called for unsportsmanlike conduct on the score for spiking the football, and that 15-yard penalty on the kickoff help Ridgway get good field position again near midfield.
The Elkers picked up a quick first down on runs of 8 and 4 yards by Aiden Zimmerman and Luke Zimmerman, respectively, before Luke went for seven more yards on a reverse. Larkin then broke off an 18-yard scamper to put the Elkers in the red zone.
Larkin capped the drive three plays later when he found Eli Perez open in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard TD pass with 27 seconds left in the half. Benninger’s kick was wide left, though, as the teams went to the break tied at 13-13.
Brockway started to assert its dominance on that long drive to start the third quarter, picking up five first downs — four on the ground and one through the air — before a Hanna fumbled doomed the drive inside the Ridgway 5.
A quick three-and-out saw Brockway get the ball right back at the Elkers 42, and Brockway needed just six plays to find the end zone on a 17-yard TD catch by Carlson. Brubaker jump-started the drive with an 11-yard catch on a shovel pass. Wilcox’s kick made it 20-13 with 1:52 left in the third.
The Brockway defense forced another quick punt, and Fox went right to the air on first down. Hanna made amends for his lost fumble as he outjumped Elker Jackson Kilpeck for the ball, kept his balance and raced 62 yards for the score on the final play of the third.
What made the play even more spectacular was the fact Fox fumbled the snap and had to corral the loose ball before scrambling and firing it down field. Wilcox added the PAT for a 27-13 advantage.
Ridgway tried to respond, getting a big 32-yard catch by Jackson on a bubble screen. A pass interference call on Brockway then put the Elkers at the Rovers 20.
Larkin then went back to Jackson, but the bubble screen deflected off his hands and Carlson caught the rebound in stride and raced 81 yards for a pick 6 with 8:46 to play to make 34-13 .
Brubaker added his 12-yard TD run with 5:51 to play to set the final after the Rover “D” forced a turnover on downs deep in Elker territory.
Brockway is back on the road Friday night at Redbank Valley, while Ridgway hosts Union/A-C Valley.