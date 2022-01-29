BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers boys basketball team has gone into the fourth quarter with plenty of leads this season, but with just a handful of wins to show for it. It almost looked like that would be the case again after the Rovers blew a 13-point lead against the Bradford Owls. But Noah Adams scored the go-ahead bucket with about 10 seconds left as Brockway came back for a 52-51 win.
“We had guys step up and make big stops when we needed to,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “They hit big shots when we needed to and we shot really well from the free throw line — that’s something we’ve struggled with at times this year, especially in the fourth quarter. And we were 5-for-6. Marcus Bennett in a one-and-one hits two. Noah Adams, one-and-one, hits two. Those are big because they kept us in the lead and with a little bit of momentum on our side.”
Brockway held a 41-28 lead after the third quarter, as they had held the lead for the entire game up until that point as the Owls would cut the deficit to four or five before the Rovers would bump the lead back up to double-digits.
“Offensively, I thought in the first half we moved the ball around really well and knocked down some shots,” Clark said. “We got (Bradford) out of the zone and forced them to play man. We got good looks. I thought in the first half our defense was pretty good with not letting them get to the hoop and keeping them off the offensive glass. The second half, their trap created some offense for themselves. We needed to take better care of the ball in that second half and we didn’t do as good of a job keeping them off the offensive rebounds.”
But the Owls and Cam Austin, specifically, started making a comeback. Austin made two buckets underneath and then an and-1 opportunity as Brockway led 41-35 with 6:44 left in the game.
“He hurt us on the boards and he got baseline on us,” Clark said of Austin. “We didn’t do a good job shutting off the baseline. He made some plays and he’s a very good player.”
Brockway would stretch the lead back out to eight after Alex Carlson made a nifty move in the post for a bucket and Adams would hit a midranger for a 45-37 lead. But Bradford’s Talon Reese would hit a three and Austin would make two more buckets underneath to get it to 45-43. Austin then went to the foul line with 3:03 left after Carlson fouled out and hit one of his free throws to make it 45-44.
About 30 seconds later, Bradford would take its first lead of the night thanks to Austin underneath. But that lead would be short-lived as Adams made two free throws with 2:15 to go to put the Rovers back on top at 47-46.
Bennett then made both of his free throws a one-and-one opportunity to give Brockway a 49-46 lead with 1:58 left, but Jerid Wilmoth would hit a jumper for the Owls to make it 49-48.
After Brockway was able to run out some clock, Adams got to the line with a one-and-one opportunity and made his first to give Brockway a two-point lead with 1:01 left.
Bradford then started to drain some clock but as Bennett missed out on a steal, it left a wide open Isaiah Fulton, who buried the three to give Bradford a 51-50 lead with 22 seconds remaining.
With Brockway down, Adams then drove the length of the court and hit a runner over the Bradford defense, with the Owls then calling a timeout left with Brockway leading 52-51 with 8.4 seconds left.
“It was a great drive,” Clark said of Adams’ go-ahead bucket. “What we were trying to do was ... (Bradford) was (jumping) on so many of those passes. They were giving us some lanes and we were trying to get them into those lanes. And Noah (Adams), he got that lane and he attacked and went to the hoop, avoided the charge and he made a great runner. He likes shooting those runners in the lane and he knocked it down. It was a big play for us and gave us the lead. Those are the plays we hadn’t been making to close out the games and different guys stepped up and made plays in crunch time to win the game tonight.”
Bradford’s last ditch effort fell into the hands of Austin, who scored a game-high 26 — 14 of which were in the fourth quarter. After Bradford got to kick it out to Austin, his shot near the top of the key fell short as Brockway celebrated the 52-51 victory.
“I told the guys before the game (Bradford) plays hard and they’re going to play all 32 minutes and we were going to have to match that,” Clark said. “I knew they would claw and scratch and they did. We put enough pressure on them in that final possession and made them use some clock and throw a couple extra passes. They had to throw up a tough shot and fortunately for us it fell short because I thought (Cam) Austin had a decent look, but there was two defenders right there and going against the clock, he probably rushed it a bit more than normal.”
Coach Clark said it was a great team effort as the Rovers got to 4-12 on the season.
“I thought Landon Schmader played a lot of good, gritty minutes when Alex Carlson fouled out,” Clark said. “He played well defensively and did enough offensively in moving the ball and making good cuts and decisions. It was a great all-around win and we needed contributions from everyone tonight. Reese Yahner came in and gave us some good minutes when we had guys in foul trouble in the first half.
“I’m proud of our guys and the effort they gave — especially with guys playing some extended minutes and stepping up and making plays when we needed them to get a win. That’s something we haven’t done, is find a way to finish. And we did tonight. Couldn’t be prouder of the guys.”
BROCKWAY 52,
BRADFORD 51
Score by Quarters
Bradford 7 12 9 23 — 51
Brockway 14 13 14 11 — 52
Bradford—51
Cam Austin 11 4-5 26, Dalton Dixon 1 3-5 5, Ryan Ward 2 0-0 4, Lucas Johnson 1 0-0 2, Jerid Wilmoth 3 0-0 6, Talon Reese 2 0-1 5, Isaiah Fulton 1 0-0 3, Nolan Boulo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-11 51.
Brockway—52
Dylen Coder 4 3-3 13, Alex Carlson 5 0-1 11, Marcus Bennett 1 4-4 6, Noah Adams 5 5-7 16, Aiden Grieneisen 3 0-0 6, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Reese Yahner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-15 52.
Three-pointers: Bradford 2 (Reese, Fulton), Brockway 4 (Coder 2, Carlson, Adams).