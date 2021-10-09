BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers football team notched its second win in a row on Friday night at Frank Varischetti Field, as the Rovers used plenty of offense in its 34-7 win over the Elk County Catholic Crusaders on Homecoming Night.
The Rovers had 492 yards of total offense, with quarterback Brayden Fox going 25-of-40 for 383 yards and four touchdowns.
The receiving duo of Blake Pisarcik and Alex Carlson each hauled in nine receptions for 162 and 122 yards, respectively, with each finding the end zone. Fellow wideout Jalen Kosko had four catches for 77 yards with two of those as touchdowns.
On the ground, Rover running back Carter Hickman racked up 133 yards and a score on 23 carries as he continually gained hard-earned yards and picked up first downs against the Crusaders defense.
“It felt good to get both (pass and run) going on offense,” Brockway head coach Jake Heigel said. “Very happy and very proud of the win. Finally, two wins in a row. I’m very happy with our guys.”
The Crusaders won the toss and decided to receive the opening kickoff, but the Rovers recovered after the line drive kickoff went off a Crusader. Starting at the ECC 38-yard line, it only took five plays for the Rovers to cash it in as Pisarcik took a Fox pass in the flat and did the rest with 9:12 left in the first quarter. Pisarcik’s extra point attempt was thwarted by a bad snap, with the Rovers up 6-0.
After ECC got its offense into Rovers territory, they came up short on a 4th-and-15 attempt at the 43-yard line. Brockway then took eight plays — five of which were Hickman runs — before finding the end zone again with 19 seconds left in the first quarter on a 19-yard Hickman run.
Both teams would trade possessions in the second quarter, with the Rovers having the only sustained drive. After getting to the ECC 20-yard line, a bad snap caused the Rovers to lose 16 yards and eventually punted away on 4th-and-26 as Pisarcik pinned the Crusaders at its own 2-yard line.
Brockway got great field position again but was unable to capitalize before both teams went into the half with a Rovers’ 13-0 lead.
The Crusaders starting to get its offense rolling in the second half, thanks in part to quarterback Ben Paul finding Joe Tettis over the middle of the field for chunk gains of 14 and 48 yards — the last of which Kosko made a touchdown-saving tackle. But on 3rd-and-goal at the Brockway 5-yard line, Paul found Tettis in heavy traffic as Tettis reached up over Brockway defenders for the score with 3:33 left in the third quarter. Nick Cherry’s PAT cut the Brockway lead to 13-7 with the momentum swinging over to the Crusaders.
With the Rovers facing 3rd-and-10 at its own 25-yard line on the next possession, Brockway got the momentum back and was essentially in the driver’s seat for the rest of the contest. Hickman picked up a blitzing Jake Parrish to allow Fox some time to find Carlson with a 29-yard gain over the middle of the field into stout Crusader coverage. On the next play, Pisarcik then took a short pass and ran through multiple Crusaders for a 28-yard gain to the ECC 18-yard line.
“Alex is a soccer player, too, and he might be the toughest guy we have,” Heigel said. “He shoves guys to the ground. And Blake, he’s a very impressive freshman. He does everything the right way — very much like Brayden in that sense. We’re really happy with that freshman class.”
One play later, Fox found Kosko over the middle for the 18-yard score to put the Rovers up 20-7 with 42 seconds left in the third quarter.
After a three-and-out by ECC, Brockway appeared to get on the board again with a Hickman 6-yard run, but it was called back for holding and Paul picked off Fox in the end zone on the next play to give it back to the Crusaders. But ECC couldn’t capitalize and went three-and-out back to the Rovers.
Kosko’s second score of the night was on the fourth play of that drive from 35 yards. The two-point attempt was also successful with Fox finding Carlson and making it a 28-7 game with 6:51 left to go.
Another three-and-out by the Crusaders set up Brockway for its final score of the game as Carlson took a short pass and did the rest, finding pay dirt with 3:13 left to go. Pisarcik’s PAT was blocked as the Rovers led 34-7 — which is what the final ended up after the Crusaders turned over the ball on downs near midfield with seconds remaining.
Brockway moves to 3-4 on the season with back-to-back wins for the first time all season, as Heigel said they’re continually making improvements along the way.
“Scoring the ball when we get the chance, we’ve really stressed that over the last few weeks,” Heigel said. “Just because we have an 80-yard play and if its 81 yards we score the touchdown, we’re not great from the 1-yard line right now. So we’ve got to punch the ball in the end zone and I think we did a good job of that tonight and last week so we’v got to keep that going.
“I still don’t think we’ve reached the potential of what we can be at. We nick ourselves all the time. We’ll have a great play and then we’ll hold. Then we’ll score a touchdown and miss an extra point. It’s like we can never enjoy the good things going on — it’s always what’s going to happen next. We’ve got to get back in the weight room, film room and talk stuff out ... We’ve got to be consistent with that little stuff.”
Tettis led the Crusaders with 84 yards receiving on seven receptions, while Noah Cherry had 71 yards rushing on 28 carries as ECC fell to 2-4 on the year.
Brockway looks to make it three straight next week as they host Port Allegany while ECC looks to get back on track as they host Sheffield next week.