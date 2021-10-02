DUKE CENTER — The Brockway Rovers ended its four-game skid Friday night as they took down the Otto-Eldred Terrors 26-8 thanks to 335 yards passing from Brayden Fox and triple-digit receiving performances from Blake Pisarcik and Alex Carlson.
Fox was 21-of-32 on the night and threw for three touchdowns and three interceptions. Pisarcik led the team with 147 yards on five receptions — including a 71-yard jaunt that got the Rovers on the board in the second quarter.
Carlson hauled in 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown that came with two Terror defenders draped over him. He also had one of two Brockway interceptions on the night — the other of which was running back Carter Hickman, who led Brockway with 84 yards on the ground.
A scoreless first quarter at Terror Field consisted of Fox being picked off twice by Gavin Jimerson and Manning Splain, but the Terrors couldn’t capitalize.
Brockway created its first turnover on the night with the second play of the second quarter, as the Rovers were able to knock it loose from Otto-Eldred running back Ryan Love at Brockway’s own 19-yard line.
After picking up a first down on 10 yards, the Rovers were faced with 3rd-and-10 from its own 29-yard line. That’s when Fox found Pisarcik wide open deep on the right side of the field and Pisarcik did the rest by outrunning the Terrors for a touchdown at 9:07 left in the second quarter. Pisarcik also tacked on the extra point for the 7-0 lead.
The Rovers were able to stop Otto-Eldred on a 4th-and-5 pass attempt by Andrew Schenfield at the Rovers’ 42-yard line.
Two plays later, Fox would throw his third pick of the game — this time Otto-Eldred’s Ray’shene Thomas made an over-the-shoulder acrobatic grab on a pass intended for Matt Pyne, as Thomas had a long return that set up the Terrors at the Brockway 23-yard line. But on the first play, Brockway took the ball right back as Carlson made a diving interception.
Brockway would get into Terrors territory twice prior to the end of the first half but had nothing to show for it. The first was a 4th-and-1 attempt at the Otto-Eldred 27-yard line that saw the Terrors stop Hickman at the line.
After Hickman picked off new quarterback Jimerson, a Pisarcik 28-yard catch to the Terrors’ 3-yard line gave them 1st-and-goal. However, a 4th-and-goal pass at the 1-yard-line came up empty with 4.1 seconds left in the first half as the Rovers took a 7-0 halftime lead into the break.
Otto-Eldred took the opening second half possession for a 10 play, 46-yard drive. But on 4th-and-3 at the Rovers’ 23-yard line, Jimerson’s QB keeper was stuffed up the middle.
Brockway would then capitalize and make it a two-score contest as Fox was 5-of-6 on the drive for 75 yards — the final of which was a 15-yard score to Carlson that Fox dropped to Carlson perfectly in double coverage. The Terrors were able to block the PAT and Brockway led 13-0 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.
The Terrors’ next drive stalled out and they were forced to punt for only the second time in the game. With the Rovers getting the ball back at the Otto-Eldred 30-yard line, Fox once again accounted for most of the yardage, finding Jalen Kosko over the middle as Kosko took it 39 yards to the house to make it 20-0 Brockway with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter.
Otto-Eldred would turn it over on downs at its own 37-yard line and it appeared Hickman was destined for a 16-yard score. But right before crossing the goal line, a Terrors’ defender was able to knock it out but Brockway’s Reese Yahner was able to pounce on the pigskin in the end zone for a fumble recovery score. The blocked PAT then made it 26-0 with 5:37 left to play.
The Terrors’ would not give up late and were able to ruin Brockway’s shutout attempt with 2:34 left in the game. On 4th-and-17 at the Brockway 47-yard line, Jimerson found Splain out in the flats as Splain turned it upfield and was able to break what seemed like half a dozen tackles from the Rovers for the 47-yard score. Otto-Eldred also had some luck go their way on the two-point attempt, as Jimerson’s pass attempt was tipped but Wade Daniels was able to corral it in to cut the Rovers lead to 26-8.
After the Terror’s touchdown, Brockway was able to get some subs in the game and controlled the clock the rest of the way for the 26-8 victory.
Brockway improved to 2-4 on the year and hosts Elk County Catholic this Friday. Otto-Eldred went to 1-5 and travels to Coudersport for its next game Friday.