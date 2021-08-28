BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers used a high-powered passing attack in the first half and held on in the second half to take an opening season 28-20 win against the Union A/C Valley Falcon Knights at Frank Varischetti Field Friday night.
Freshman quarterback Brayden Fox threw for 263 yards and three scores — of which 214 of those yards and all TDs were in the first half. Wideout Jaden Kosko had two of the scores and had six receptions for 104 yards overall.
The Rovers jumped out to a 21-0 lead just minutes into the second quarter, as offensive coordinator Frank Varischetti’s passing attack was running on all cylinders, with Fox completing passes to seven different receivers.
It was a wild contest in that there were 10 total turnovers — seven from the Falcon Knights — a combined 20 accepted penalties and just four punts, all of which were from the Rovers. The game was also delayed due to lightning and didn't start until around 8 p.m. as the Falcon Knights took the opening kickoff to midfield and used its ground game from Bailey Crissman and Mikey Card to get inside the red zone.
With Union A/C Valley having first-and-goal at the Rovers' 3, it appeared Caden Rainey punched it in for the first score of the game, but a holding call negated the score. A couple Crissman incompletions gave the Falcon Knights third-and-10 and yet another hold moved them back to the Rovers' 20. A fourth-and-goal pass at the Brockway 12-yard line gave the ball back to the home team.
After Brockway was pinned at its own 7-yard line, Fox found Tanner Guaglianone for a 14-yard gain and Fox scrambled out for a 22-yard pickup to kickstart the Rovers' opening drive. Six plays later, Fox found Kosko over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 5:46 left in the first quarter.
The Falcon Knights got the ball back and down to the Brockway 25-yard-line before Card coughed it up and it was recovered by Cosko. The Rovers then took advantage of a first down on third-and-2 via a Falcon Knights offsides that culminated in Kosko's second TD of the day — as Fox found him in the flats and Kosko did the rest for the 33-yard score just 11 seconds into the second quarter.
Union A/C Valley then went three-and-out and Brockway capitalized through the air, highlighted by a 34-yard reception by Blake Pisarcik over the middle — as the Rovers continually exploited the middle of the Falcon Knights defense in the first half. It appeared Fox was picked off by Zac Cooper, but Cooper was called for pass interference and one play later, Fox found Matt Pyne for the 15-yard score and a 21-0 lead with 8:23 left to play in the first half.
After trading back possessions in which both teams threw interceptions, Union A/C Valley capitalized on its interception by Skyler Roxbury with a three-play, 61-yard drive that saw Dawson Camper rumble into the end zone from 20 yards out. However, a missed PAT allowed Brockway to have a 21-6 lead with 2:27 left in the first half.
The Rovers went into the locker room with a 21-6 halftime lead and it took just 38 seconds in the second half to make it 28-6 as Fox took a quarterback keeper in after a 31-yard reception by Kosko got the Rovers down to the Falcon Knights’ 2-yard line.
But from there, the visiting Falcon Knights would chip away at the lead and score two touchdowns in a five minute span in the third quarter — both from Camper — and they would also effectively shut down the Brockway passing game, as Fox only had 10 yards passing the rest of the way.
Union A/C Valley's second touchdown drive of the game saw a 25-yard run to start things off by Camper and a 27-yard run by Rainey that set up first-and-goal from the Rovers' 3-yard line. That's when Camper punched in his second score, but the two-point conversion attempt failed and Brockway held a 28-12 lead with 10:01 left in the third quarter.
Roxbury then picked off Fox for a second time, jumping the route on a pass intended for Austin Schmader. The Falcon Knights then used an 11-play, 41-yard drive that saw them go 3-for-3 on third down and a two-yard score by Camper on fourth-and-goal. This time the two-point conversion attempt was good on a run by Rainey as Brockway held a one possession 28-20 lead with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
After plenty of scoring up until that point, both defenses took over the rest of the way. Brockway linebacker Peyton Mauer picked off a Brody Dittman pass to end one Falcon Knights drive, as both teams would fail to convert on fourth down on the ensuing possessions.
After another Falcon Knights interception, this time by Rainey, the visitors found themselves at the Brockway 20-yard line. But after Union A/C Valley found itself at fourth-and-5 at the Brockway 23, Alex Carlson made an unbelievable play midway into the fourth quarter. Dittman threw one up into the end zone intended for Roxbury and it was tipped by Brockway defender Andrew Brubaker — as both tipped it again and then Carlson tipped it. With the ball still in the air, Roxbury got two hands on it before Carslon, who was on the ground at this point, knocked the ball back up as he was able to snag it coming back down for the INT.
Both teams traded possessions once again as Brockway tried to run out the clock, forcing the Falcon Knights to use all of its remaining timeouts before Brockway punted the ball back with less than 30 seconds to go. But on the punt, the ball bounced off of Rainey and into the arms of Brockway's Aiden Grieneisen. The Rovers then ran the victory formation and picked up its first win of the season with the 28-20 final.
Brockway goes to 1-0 and travels to Smethport for its next game Friday, while Union A/C Valley drops to 0-1 and hosts Sheffield Friday.