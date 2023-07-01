BROOKVILLE — Clutch hitting, solid defense and effective pitching all were part of Brookville’s winning formula Friday night against Warren at Zufall Field.
The 11-and-12-year-old baseball all-stars trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring twice in the fourth and adding three valuable insurance runs in the fifth for a 6-3 win.
Brookville improved to 2-1 in the District 10 tournament with its second straight elimination game win and will travel to St. Marys Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. DuBois sent St. Marys to the losers’ bracket with a 5-1 loss Friday night.
Three of Brookville’s runs came on two-out hits, two of them from Ethan Lauer whose two-out double scored Owen Weaver in the bottom of the first. Weaver started the rally with his own double.
Warren returned the favor with a pair of two-out runs in the top of the fourth for a 2-1 lead as Ty Bryan singled and scored on Wesley Wilcox’s double to right-center. Two batters later, Matt Shippee singled in Wilcox to give Warren its short-lived 2-1 lead.
Then in the bottom of the fourth, Brookville went to work again as Weaver led off with a single. He moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Connor Lewis’ single. Colby Lewis reached on an infield error and after a second out, Cooper Peterson blooped a single into right-center to score Connor Lewis for what would be the lead for good at 3-2.
Weaver pitched into the fifth inning, leaving the game due to his pitch limit with a runner at second and one out, but Landon Smith retired the final two batters and stranded the potential tying run at second.
In the Brookville fifth, Landen Coleman Coleman reached on an error and Blake Burkett got to first when after he swung at strike three and reached first when the ball got away from Warren catcher Eddie Abplanalp. Smith followed with a run-scoring single.
Weaver’s groundout for the second out of the inning pushed home Burkett and Lauer came through again with his second RBI double to round out the game’s scoring.
Lauer, the first baseman, made a nice backhand stab of Tucker Sanford’s hard ground ball for the first out. After a Tanner Stuart double and Wyatt Wilson single, Stuart came home from third on a throw to second, although Wilson didn’t try to steal.
Smith got Bryan to pop out to shortstop for the second out and after a walk to Wilcox, Smith induced Keegan Weissinger to ground back to him at the mound for the final out and what turned out to be a five-out save.
Weaver got the win with his 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and walking three while striking out five. Smith gave up two hits while walking one and striking out one.
Stuart was the losing pitcher, throwing the first 3 1/3 innings and allowing three runs while giving up six hits and striking out two with no walks.
Smith, Weaver and Lauer each had two hits to lead the Brookville offense. Smith doubled with two outs in the third and was stranded.
BROOKVILLE 6, WARREN 3
Score By Innings
Warren 000 201 — 3
Brookville 100 23x — 6
Warren –3
Tanner Stuart p-ss 3110, Wyatt Wilson cf 3010, Ty Bryan ss-p-ss 3110, Wesley Wilcox 3b-p 2110, Keegan Weissinger rf 2010, Matt Shippee 1b 2011, Logan Ristan 2b-ss-3b 2000, Lawson Hoisington eh-2b 1010, Eddie Abplanalp c 2000, Connor Smith c 2000, Drew Abbey lf 2000, Tucker Sanford eh 2000. Totals: 25-3-7-2.
Brookville –6
Landon Smith ss-p 3121, Landon Theiss cf 3000, Owen Weaver p-ss 3221, Ethan Lauer 1b 3022, Connor Lewis 2b 3111, Colby Lewis c 2000, Landon Ankeny lf 2010, Cooper Peterson eh 2011, Reegan Painter 3b 2000, Landen Coleman rf 2100, Blake Burkett eh 2100. Totals: 27-6-9-6.
Errors: Warren 2, Brookville 0. LOB: Warren 8, Brookville 6. 2B: L. Smith, Weaver, Lauer 2, Wilcox, Stuart. SB: Peterson, Hoisington.
Pitching
Warren: Stuart 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB; Bryan 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
Brookville: Weaver 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB; L. Smith 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Weaver. Losing pitcher. Stuart. Save: Smith.