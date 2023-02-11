BRADFORD — Facing off against a Brookville team looking to seal the District 9 League, the Bradford boys basketball team failed to break through the Blue Raiders stifling defense, as Brookville wrapped up an outright conference title with a 51-32 victory.
The game was close throughout the first quarter, with the Blue Raiders edging out a 16-9 advantage early. However, entering the second, Brookville turned up its defensive intensity.
While Bradford’s Talan Reese would open the quarter with five unanswered points, the Blue Raiders took over from there, forcing turnovers, swatting shots in the paint and putting up points in transition. The Owls were held scoreless for four minutes and faced a 16-point deficit going into halftime.
“We started taking care of the ball and not throwing it away (in the second quarter.) We were valuing the ball and getting buckets instead of throwing away turnovers,” said Brookville head coach Dalton Park. “Our defense picked up. We started pushing out on guys, forcing (Bradford) baseline instead of into the middle. They were getting too much paint on us, and once they get there, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you’re in trouble.”
In the second half, the Blue Raiders protected their lead by killing the clock. Demonstrating this on their first possession, Brookville would patiently pass around the perimeter, burning time before finding a look inside. The Owls, on the other hand, began forcing shots early with little success and found themselves down 17 with one quarter remaining.
With the lead out of reach and Brookville continually burning the clock, the Owls had no opportunity for a comeback, falling 51-32 in a game where Brookville sealed the District 9 League title.
Clayton Cook carried the offensive load for the Blue Raiders, scoring a game-high 18 points, followed by Conner Marshall with 13 points and Jack Pete with 11. For the Owls, Reese led Bradford in scoring with eight points.
“We need to be consistent, which is coming around. We need to stay consistent and I think we can shoot a little better,” said Park on how his team can grow going towards the playoffs. “I’ve had some kids lose their confidence and it’s starting to come back. I really believe
“I have four kids I can give the greenlight to, and usually I only have one. I’m hoping by playoffs we can have four greenlighters.”