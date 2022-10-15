KARNS CITY — Brookville quarterback Noah Peterson was the next man up and he almost was perfect in the Raiders 34-7 win over Karns City Friday night at Karns City high school in District 9 Class 2A action.
Peterson threw for 103 yards and completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts to help move Brookville to 4-4 on the season after loosing four of its first five games.
“It took us a while to find our identity the past couple of weeks,” Brookville coach Scott Park said. “We’re playing with a fourth string quarterback and stuff like that. I’m just really proud of them and it’s never easy coming down here.”
On the flip side, Karns City quarterback Eric Booher completed just two passes for 14 yards and three interceptions in a game where the Gremlins failed to gain a first down in the first half that wasn’t via penalty.
“We just were not prepared,” Karns City coach Joe Sherwin said. “That’s one me. We just couldn’t do anything offensively. We held them alright in the first half.”
Jackson Zimmerman saw the most volume out of any player who scored the game’s first three touchdowns on the ground.
Zimmerman rushed for 79 yards on 25 carries, but Peterson made the most of his opportunities with some long runs as he rushed for 125 yards on just eight carries.
“It helps that (Zimmerman) is very athletic,” Park said. “Athletes just have that knack. Some of those plays he busted tonight we had just put in this week. It’s a big win. The kids wanted to come down here and get a big win.”
Brookville got the ball first after halftime and chewed up as much clock as possible on a 14-play, 76-yard drive in 7:10 which was capped off by a Zimmerman score.
“To me getting the time off the clock was more important than scoring,” Park said. “Scoring was a bonus. If we come out and score quick that’s more time for Karns City. They were starting to find a little groove in the second half.”
Nathan Hess scored the Gremlins only touchdown late in the third quarter, but the Raiders answered with two more touchdowns in the fourth to put the game away.
“(Brookville) played great defense and hats off to them,” Sherwin said. “But at the same time there are things we need clean up. We’ll watch the film and we’ll see. Sometimes we miss a block and sometimes pattern are not run right. It’s a combination of different things.”
Brookville’s win moves them closer up the D9 standings and will look forward to a home battle with Punxsutawney (4-4) next week.
“After game five we said we have a five game season and we are going in 0-0,” Park said. “We want to win the second half of the season.”
A winless Bradford (0-8) team awaits Karns City next week, as coach Sherwin looks to get his team into the postseason.
“We got to get a win here these past couple games, to get into the playoffs” Sherwin said. “Once you’re in anything can happen, but we have a lot of mistakes to fix up.”