DUBOIS — With a lot of the wrestling teams in the Tri-County Area featuring young/inexperienced lineups, it should come as no surprise that several of those squads struggled to find team success during the 2022-23 season.
That was proven by the fact that just three local teams finished with winning records as Brookville (20-4), Clearfield (15-2) and St. Marys (8-2) separated themselves from the rest of the local contingent when it came to the dual meet trail.
That trio also all beat each other during the regular season, with Clearfield topping Brookville (45-27) in early December but losing to the Flying Dutchmen (39-24) in January. Meanwhile, Brookville beat St. Marys in both the regular season (36-21) and in the semifinals of the D-9 team tournament (39-36).
Brookville got its revenge against Clearfield in the finals of the D-9 Class AA team duals by besting the Bison 33-26 to capture their 10th straight title. However, the Bison proved to be best (individual) tournament team as they won the team crown in its first-ever foray into the District 9 Class AA Championships.
Clearfield bested St. Marys by 26 points (186-160) for that team title, with perennial power Brookville finishing a distant fourth (Cranberry was 3rd) with 143 points. St. Marys also was in its first year as a AA school as it dropped in classification along with the Bison.
In another twist amongst those three teams, St. Marys wound up qualifying the most wrestlers to states as it tied a program record in having four competitors punch their tickets to Hershey. That accounted for nearly a third of the area’s 13 total state qualifiers between the Class AA and AAA events in Hershey.
Given the dominance of Brookville, Clearfield and St. Marys this season, it should come as no surprise that trio has a heavy presence on this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star teams.
That’s not say the rest of the area’s teams aren’t represented also, as every local squad seemed to have at least a couple wrestlers who enjoyed standout seasons on the individual level.
That youth spoken about above was also served on this year’s First and Second Teams, as nine of the 14 First Teamers and nine of 13 Second Teamers are underclassmen.
Here is a look at this year’s TCW/CE All-Star squads:
Wrestler of the Year
Jackson Zimmerman, Sr., Brookville — Zimmerman was the undisputed senior leader of a Brookville squad that featured a younger look compared to years past. However, he still helped guide the Raiders to their 10th straight District 9 Class AA team title as he made a fourth straight trip to Hershey for that event.
Individually, Zimmerman by far put together the best season his career. He went 38-5 with 20 pins and qualified for states for the second year in a row. He tied for second in the area in wins and ranking fifth in falls.
Zimmerman’s final postseason run saw him capture his first District 9 and Northwest Regional crowns before making a run all the way the PIAA Class AA finals at 189. He went 3-1 in Hershey, pinning his first two opponents before reaching the finals with a 4-1 win against Bishop McDevitt’s Jake Gilfoil, who was ranked third coming.
The only wrestler who stopped Zimmerman from becoming the ninth Raider to win a state title was Frazier junior Rune Lawrence, who won win his third straight PIAA gold medal by pinning the Raider in second period of their finals showdown.
Zimmerman’s all-around season helped give him the edge for TCW/CE Wrestler of the Year honors over the likes of Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick, St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler and Clearfield’s Brady Collins.
Those three easily could have taken home the award in any other season and headline this year’s TCW/CE First Team All-Stars beyond Zimmerman. Pisarchick and Wehler winning bronze medals at states and Collins placing fourth.
With Zimmerman being named Wrestler of the Year, it marks the ninth in 10 years a Raider has either won the award outright or shared it.
Here is a look at the rest of the TCW/CE Wrestling All-Stars for the 2022-23 season:
First Team
107 pounds: Cash Diehl, Fr., Clearfield — Diehl enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign for the Bison, one that saw him go 31-12 and just miss a trip to states by one win, as he placed fifth at the Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon after finishing third at districts.
114 pounds: Weston Pisarchick, Jr., Brockway — Pisarchick put together a sensational sophomore season. He went 33-1 while winning his third straight D-9 title and first Northwest Regional crown. The Rover then went 4-1 at states with his lone loss of the season being a 3-2 setback to eventual state champ Ayden Smith of Notre Dame-Green Pond in the state semifinals. Pisarchick will enter his senior season with a 77-9 record.
121 pounds: Evan Davis, Sr., Clearfield — Davis (27-10) saw his Bison career come to an end in heartbreaking fashion as he fell just short of reaching states for the second year in a row. He captured his first District 9 — the first ever by a Bison in AA — but went on to finish fifth at regionals. Davis lost back-to-back matches in the semifinals and consolation semifinals while sitting at 99 career wins. He did get win No. 100 by pinning Redbank Valley’s Cole Bish in the fifth-place bout at regionals.
127 pounds: Cole Householder, Soph., Brookville — Householder had high expectations to live up to after becoming Brookville’s first freshman state medalist (7th place) a year ago. And, he largely lived up to those despite wrestling hurt. He went 36-8 and won his second straight D-9 title. Those 36 wins ranked seventh in the area. The Raider went to finish third at regionals to make a return trio to states but went 1-2 in Hershey and fell short in securing a second PIAA medal. Householder enters his junior season with a 73-18 record.
133 pounds: Parker Pisarchick, Soph., Brockway — There was no sophomore slump for Pisarchick (32-7), who reached 30 wins for the second straight time to begin his career. He collected his first District 9 title along the way before suffering a rough regional tournament that saw him place fifth and fall one win short of reaching states for the second year in a row. The Rover is 62-20 after two varsity seasons.
139 pounds: Brady Collins, Soph., Clearfield — Collins backed up an impressive freshman campaign with an even better sophomore one. He posted a 38-5 record while winning his second straight D-9 title (1st in AA) and first regional crown. The Bison then made a run to the semifinals at states before placing fourth.By capturing that PIAA medal, Collins cemented his place in program history as the school’s first AA medalist.
Collins’ 38 wins tied for the second-most in the area, whoe he tied for sixth in pins with 19. He is now 73-11 after two varsity seasons.
145 pounds: Jaden Wehler, Soph., St. Marys — After wrestling just 16 matches as a freshman (7-9), Wehler enjoyed a breakout sophomore season — one that saw him go 27-13 with 15 pins and make a run to states to join three other teammates in Hershey. Wehler captured a D-9 title along the way before placing third at regionals. He went 0-2 at states.
152 pounds: Andrew Wolfanger, Jr., St. Marys — Wolfanger is one of those wrestlers who seems to fly under the radar when it comes to the local wrestling scene despire reaching regionals for the second straight year. He posted an impressive 37-12 record this year with 14 pins. His 37 wins tied for fifth most in the area. He placed third at districts and missed a trip to states by one win at regionals, ultimately finishing sixth. He enters his senior year with a 72-25 record.
160 pounds: Aiden Zimmerman, Sr., Johnsonburg — Coming off a 6th-place finish at states as a junior, Zimmerman’s journey to become a rare three-time PIAA qualifier for the Rams fell one short at regionals as he eventually finished 6th in Sharon. Despite that, Zimmerman finished off his stellar career with a strong senior season — one that saw him go 31-8 while winning a third D-9 title. Zimmerman, who missed his entire sophomore season, went 91-29 in his three varsity seasons.
172 pounds: Waylon Wehler, Sr., St. Marys — Wehler closed out his stellar Dutchmen career with a season to remember, one capped by an improbable run at states that saw him capture a bronze medal. He captured his third straight district title (missed postseason as a freshman with a broken neck), and first in Class AA, before placing third at regionals to reach states for the second straight year.
Once in Hershey, Wehler lost his opener before ripping off six straight wins in the consolation bracket — including the 100th of his career — to place third. All told, Wehler went 41-7 with 27 pins, leading the area in both wins and falls. His 41 wins also set a single-season, program record. Wehler finished his career with a record of 104-17
189 pounds: Carter Chamberlain, Jr., Clearfield — Chamberlain was part of a deep 189-pound weight class — both locally and at the state level. He set a career high in wins, going 37-8, while finishing as the D-9 runner-up to Brookville’s Zimmerman.
He went on to place third at regionals to reach states for the second straight year. However, he came up one win short of replicating a podium finish after placing eighth as a sophomore in Class AAA. He tied for fifth in the area in wins and was second with 25 pins. Chamberlain will enter his senior year with an 82-29 record.
215 pounds: Gavin Hannah, Soph., Brookville — After wrestling just four varsity bouts as a freshman (went 1-3), Hannah became a key piece in the upperwights for Brookville as a sophomore. He posted a 25-12 record with 13 pins as he placed fourth at districts to qualify for regionals.
285 pounds: Gavin Thompson, Sr., Brockway — Thompson saved his best season for his last in a Rover singlet as he ended his career standing on the podium in Hershey for the first time. He finished second at districts and then third at regionals to qualify for states for the first time. The Rover then went 5-2 in Hershey to take home a 5th-place medal.
All told, Thompson posted a 38-9 record with 24 falls. He tied for the second-most wins in the area and was third in pins.
Second Team
107 pounds: Michael Copello, Fr., Ridgway — Copello was the bright spot for an Elkers squad that was extremely low on varsity numbers this year. He went 20-10 in his first varsity season and placed fourth at districts to qualify for regionals, where he went 1-2.
114 pounds: Dysen Gould, Jr., Punxsutawney — Gould (20-7) helped put the Chucks back on the map when it came to wrestling at the state level as he qualified for the PIAA Class AAA Championships for the first time. He placed second at the D-4/9 tourney and was third at regionals before going 0-2 in Hershey.
121 pounds: Jordan Rutan, Fr., Punxsutawney — Rutan (27-5) enjoyed a breakout freshman seasn and combined with Dysen Gould to give Punxsy a strong 1-2 punch in the lightweights. Rutan finished third at the District 4/9 Championships, then narrowly missed qualifying for states as he lost in the consolation finals at regionals and placed fourth.
127 pounds: Samson Deeb, Fr., DuBois — Deeb (27-11) enjoyed a breakout freshman season, one that saw him win a District 4/9 Class AAA title and fall just one win short of reaching states as he finished fourth at regionals in Altoona.
133 pounds: Brendan Orr, Sr., DuBois — Orr closed out his Beavers’ career with a strong senior season that saw him reach the PIAA Class AAA Championships for the first time. He went 29-10 and won his second D-4/9 title before placing second at regionals. He went 0-2 at states. Orr finished his career with a 96-42 record.
139 pounds: Ben Reynolds, Soph., St. Marys — Reynolds had one of the most exciting finishes to a season you’ll ever see for a wrestler who posted just a 16-13 record. That’s because he caught fire at the right time in the postseason and made a run all the way to states, as he finished second at districts and fourth at regionals. He went 0-2 in Hershey.
145 pounds: Ty Aveni, Soph., Clearfield — Aveni (24-12) took a step forward as a sophomore and saw his win total increase from 15 to 24 while placing second at districts. He was part of alarge group of Bison who finished fifth at regionals and missed a trip to states by one win.
152 pounds: Carter Wilson, Soph., DuBois — Wilson (20-15) placed third at the District 4/9 Class AAA Championships to reach regionals for the first tome in two varsity seasons.
160 pounds: Coyha Brown, Sr., Brookville — Brown wrapped up his Raiders career with a solid 27-12 senior season he placed fourth at districts to reach regionals for the second straight year.
172 pounds: Rayce Milliard, Sr., Johnsonburg — Milliard (35-12) put it all together as a senior, winning more bouts in his final season than he did his first three varsity campaigns when he went a combined 25-15. He placed third at districts to reach regionals for the second time his his career. Milliard finished third in the area with 22 pins, while his 35 wins ranked eighth.
189 pounds: Seth Stewart, Sr., Brockway — Coming off a 6th-place finish at states as a junior, Stewart’s Rover career didn’t end quite how he and his coached had hoped as he placed fifth in a very deep weight class and failed to qualify for regionals. He still posted a 26-7 mark with 16 pins and ended his career with a 94-34 record.
215 pounds: Tycen Roy, Jr, DuBois — Roy, who battled a shoulder injury, went 6-9 on the season with six pins. He went 2-2 at the District 4/9 Class AAA Campionships and placed fifth.
285 pounds: Zack Gallagher, Jr., DuBois — Gallagher continued to his improvement on the mat as a junior and enjoyed his bets varsity season to date. He won his first D-4/9 title and went place third at regionals to qualify for states for the first time but went 0-2 in Hershey. All told, Gallagher went 33-9 with 15 pins and will enter his senior year with a 69-35 record.
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Brockway: Colton Ross, Soph., 21-12
Brookville: Jared Popson, Jr., 24-11; Brecken Cieleski, Sr., 23-13; Baily Miller, Sr., 20-10.
Clearfield: Colton Ryan, Fr., 24-16; Bryndin Chamberlain, Fr., 23-17; Carter Freeland, Soph., 22-12
DuBois: Davey Aughenbaugh, Jr., 20-4
Johnsonburg: Avery Bittler, Fr., 29-14; Kaden Dennis, Sr., 20-7
Punxsutawney: Grant Miller, Sr., 26-6; Landon Martz, Jr., 23-8
Redbank Valley: Cole Bish, Sr., 30-11;
St. Marys: Aiden Beimel, Soph., 25-10
