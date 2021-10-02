SMETHPORT — Revenge is sweet, but elusive, as Smethport learned Friday in a 27-6 loss to Redbank Valley.
The Bulldogs beat the Hubbers to claim last year’s District 9 championship and looked like a team ready for a repeat performance.
Defense ruled the first two quarters, with the halftime score 8-6 in favor of Redbank. Both teams leaned on the ground game, with quarterback Noah Lent taking the lionshare of the carries for Smethport.
The Hubbers were stymied in the first quarter, as Redbank came out in a 4-3 defense with their safety close to the line, one linebacker in the middle, and two linebackers outside the tackles, preventing Lent from getting to the edge where he does the most damage.
Lent adapted in the 2nd quarter, showing vision and agility running the ball inside, and leading a touchdown drive to end the first half.
Senior linebacker Travis Cooney had another standout performance, flying all over the field, getting multiple tackles for loss and a sack.
Smethport coach Adam Jack touted Cooney.
“The kid is a stud for us, he’s all over the field making plays,” Jack said. “I can’t say enough about him; he’s a great kid.”
While Smethport had some struggles with tackling in the 3rd and 4th quarter, the gang tackling by the defense was evident, encouraging and led by Cooney.
“(Cooney), he’s a prototypical linebacker… studies film before the game like nobody else,” said Jack. “He Gets to the backfield in a hurry.”
The Hubbers will lament miscues on offense and special teams, with multiple bad snaps between the quarterback and center, one of which was recovered by Redbank Valley, and led to a final touchdown.
“Untimely mistakes are the difference makers in close games, these types of ball games,” Jack said.
He also cited the need for better execution on offense, and missed blocks both in rushing and passing situations as part of the issue.
After Smethports’ first drive stalled, Lent boomed a punt, but Bulldog return man Ashton Kahle heard his phone ring and took it 74 yards for a house call. Twice on kickoffs, Smethport looked confused, waiting for the ball as if it was a punt, as opposed to a kickoff, where either team can claim possession.
Ryan Mason showed power as a runner for the Hubbers between the tackles, but also fumbled as a kick returner, almost losing one to Redbank.
Smethport struggled to generate offense in the final two frames, with Mason taking the bulk of the carries. After stopping the edge and showing vulnerability up the gut in the first half, Redbank moved their linebackers inside in the second half, and stopped Mason and Lent from ripping off the five-and-six yard runs they had had earlier.
They also forced a fumble on Mason, just as he broke through the hole, a defender popped the ball out which was recovered by Redbank, in Smethport territory.
Redbank slowly pulled away in the second half, as they fed running back Ray Shreckengost 25 times for 120 yards and two scores.
“I think in the second half, they went to him, and wore us down a bit,” Jack said. “(Our guys) went after him though.”
The Bulldogs had a six-play touchdown drive, five of the plays being runs to Shreckengost (and an incomplete pass). Despite the Hubbers linebacking corps finding its way into the backfield all night, Shreckengost bounced off tackles and carried defenders with him for extra yardage.
The front seven for both teams found success all night, as neither quarterback had much time to throw, and rushers were often hit in the backfield.
“He (Bryson Bain) hadn’t seen a lot of pressure, we were trying to get him off the spot,” said Jack.
It worked for most of the game, as Bain was pressured on almost every drop back, and had to scramble or throw the ball away. Bulldogs receivers had four drops, three of them on catchable passes, including two screen passes.
But Bain broke the game open for the Bulldogs. He threw a 25-yard dime to the back of the endzone, while receiver Chris Marshall made a spectacular diving catch, despite excellent coverage by the cornerback, giving Redbank Valley an insurmountable 21-6 lead.
The Hubbers didn’t avenge last year’s playoff defeat, but they know that this will not be the last time they face the Bulldogs this season.