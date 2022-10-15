PORT ALLEGANY — As long as it took for someone to find the end zone, it sure didn’t take long to come up with the big answer.
After Redbank Valley struck first on Braylon Wagner’s 90-yard touchdown pass to Tate Minich with 7:24 left in the game, Port Allegany answered with an 11-play, all-run 65-yard scoring drive to get within a point after Peyton Stiles’ 6-yard TD run with 3:02 remaining.
Without a kicker, the Gators went for two points and the win and converted when quarterback Drew Evens powered over the line for the 8-7 win.
And fittingly, Evens, who was on coverage of Minich on the Bulldogs’ big TD, intercepted Wagner three plays later near midfield with 1:48 which led to the Gators running out the clock.
The Bulldogs fell to 7-1, their first regular-season loss since Week 1 last year. The Gators (7-1) avenged a 35-14 first-round playoff loss at Redbank Valley, but these teams could be headed for a playoff rematch in this year’s District 9 Class 1A postseason.
“You’re winning the football in the fourth quarter and even on the two-point play, it came down to literally inches and I was proud of their effort and really proud of Braylon,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “He didn’t get to practice all week, so he didn’t get the reps and wasn’t able to prep, so the effort for a freshman to make his first varsity start in this situation, he put us in a situation to win. We just couldn’t finish.”
The Bulldogs came into the game without “about 10 players available,” according to Gold. Why that was the case is unknown and according to Redbank Valley Athletic Director Matt Darr in a statement via text was that, “We don’t comment on medical conditions of players or disciplinary policy of players.”
Bulldogs starting quarterback, Braylon’s senior brother Cam, wasn’t on the sideline Friday night. He’s District 9’s leading passer with 1,724 yards and 28 touchdowns. Also not in the lineup was starting receiver Ashton Kahle, who was the third-leading receiver with 21 receptions for 397 yards and nine TDs. He also starts at defensive back and is a leading return specialist.
Port’s game-winning drive featured runs by Blaine Moses, Evens and then finished off by Stiles with his only carry of the drive. The Gators haven’t kicked an extra point all year, so the decision to go for the win had to come and it was Evens coming up big.
The Gators outgained the Bulldogs, 255-210, as Evens ran for 88 yards on 19 carries while completing 4 of 11 passes for 40 yards. Moses ran for 57 yards on 13 carries with Noah Archer going for 50 yards on 14 carries.
Braylon Wagner completed 10 of 23 passes for 175 yards with his long TD pass that covered some 47 yards in the air to Minich, who finished with three grabs for 112 yards. Aiden Ortz had six receptions for 54 yards.
The Bulldogs managed just 35 yards rushing on 27 attempts, which included two sacks of Wagner totaling minus-25 yards.
Some untimely dropped passes cost the Bulldogs, especially in the first half. The Bulldogs stalled on downs at the Gators’ 27 and 23, the latter on a drive extended on a Port Allegany fumbled punt.
On that drive after recovering Archer’s fumbled punt at the Port 25, Wagner hit Ortz on a flip pass to the Bulldogs’ 13. But two penalties came at the end of the play when Port was hit with a late hit personal foul and the Bulldogs a personal foul that gave them a first and goal at the 22. The wound up stalling on downs at the Port 14.
The Bulldogs also punted on fourth-and-29 on a drive that saw them get a first down at the Port 13, but a dropped pass in the end zone and a 16-yard loss on a sack by Miska Young stopped that Bulldogs threat.
“The dropped balls, we draw a late hit penalty and then we get a personal foul after that and instead of having first and goal at the 9, we go back to the 22,” Gold said. “There were some things that we really shot ourselves in the foot with, but we felt we were getting the looks we wanted for Braylon all game, whether it was drops or not being able to connect and then on the TD we were able to connect.”
Port’s deepest drive of the first half finished on a lost fumble at the Bulldogs’ 32.
The Gators drove to the Bulldogs’ 36 and 12 in two of their first three drives of the second half, but stalled on downs. The Bulldogs’ lone threat in the second half was cashed in on the big throw by Wagner.
“I’m not taking a shot at anybody else in our conference, but we believe that Braylon could be a starter on some of the teams we play,” Gold said. “We really think that he’s special and we’ve spent a lot of time investing in the development of him probably more so than anybody else.
“Cam and Ashton were unavailable to us tonight and I don’t know what their availability will be moving forward, but we’ll continue to develop Braylon in the same way we develop all of our freshmen.”
The Bulldogs host Brockway next Friday.