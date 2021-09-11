NEW BETHLEHEM — Going into the week, Friday night’s matchup between Elk County Catholic and New Bethlehem looked like it could be a strong matchup between District 9 League Small School South foes.
However, that type of matchup never materialized as the host Bulldogs dominated on both sides of the to hand the Crusaders (2-1) their first loss of the season with a lopsided 51-0 victory on Hall of Fame night in New Bethlehem.
The way things started, though, there was no such indication such a rout was on as both defenses ruled the first nine-plus minutes of the game. Everything turned in Redbank Valley’s favor on a special teams play late in the first quarter.
Elk County quarterback Ben Paul attempted a quick kick on a third-and-13 play at his own 8-yard line. He was pressured heavily on the play and wound up kicking the ball straight up in the air before it drifted backwards.
Bulldog Brandon Ross fielded the ball out of the air on the move at the ECC and strolled into the end zone on the short punt return for a score. Marquese Gardlock hauled in a 2-point pass from Bryson Bain to make 8-0 with 2:19 left in the quarter.
It was all Redbank Valley from there as the Bulldogs proceeded to score on its next four offensive possessions to build a commanding 37-0 halftime advantage while the defense limited the Crusaders to just two first downs in the opening two quarters. And, one of those came on a Redbank penalty.
That 37-0 halftime lead put the mercy rule running clock into effect to start the second half, which proved to be more of the same. The Bulldogs found the end zone on both its third-quarter possessions to make it six scoring drives in a row and a 51-0 lead.
Redbank (2-1) finished the night with a 438-57 advantage in total yards, with ECC netting 31 of those on one running play late in the first quarter. Otherwise, the Crusaders mustered just 26 yards on its other 36 plays.
As for the Bulldogs, they featured a balanced offensive attack, one that amassed 232 yards on the ground and 206 through the air.
Ray Shreckengost led the rushing attack with 15 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns, while six other Bulldogs ran for at least 15 yards.
Starting quarterback Bryson Bain completed 11 of 14 passes for 201 yards with one TD and an interception. Tate Minich hauled in four balls for 80 yards, including a 61-yrd scoring strike, while Aiden Ortz had three catches for 71 yards.
Both sides struggled to move the ball to start the game. Elk County punted twice after three downs, while Bain threw an interceptions on Redbank’s first possession before the Bulldogs turned it over on downs at the ECC 11 on the second.
That turnover on downs pinned the Crusaders deep in their own territory, though, and led to Ross’s short 5-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Elk County had that long 31-yard run by Noah Cherry after the Bulldogs scored, but Redbank’s defense quickly forced another punt after that.
Redbank got the ball at its own 24 and promptly marched 76 yards on eight plays, with Shreckengost capping things with a 2-yard run. He had four carries for 35 yards on the drive.
Gunner Mangiantini hit Gardlock for the 2-point conversion and the Bulldogs were off and running with 8:13 left in the second quarter. Redbank would score three more times before the half.
The first of those scoring drives came after a miscue on a kickoff pinned ECC deep in its own territory again.
After a short punt, the Bulldogs went 39 yards on three plays — all runs by Shreckengost. He scored from two yards out again at the 6:12 mark, while Minich hauled in a 2-point pass from Mangiantini.
Redbank needed just two plays to score on its next drive, as Bain hit Minich in stride down the right seam for a 61-yard scoring strike. The Bulldogs 2-point try failed.
The Bulldogs “D” then forced yet another ECC punt, giving the offense the ball near midfield. A holding penalty pushed Redbank back, but Bain promptly hit Ortz on a crossing rout for a 50-yard gain.
Bain tucked it and ran two plays later, scoring from 10 yards out with 45 seconds left in the half. Russ Plyter booted the extra point to make it 37-0.
Redbank could have added to that lead after recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but head coach Blane Gold had his offense take a knee with 40 seconds on the clock.
The Bulldogs capped an impressive offensive display by scoring on its first two possessions of the third quarter around an ECC punt.
Shreckengost scored from 13 yards out to cap a quick 4-play, 56-yard scoring drive to open the second half, while Mangiantini powered his way in from a yard out for the Bulldogs final touchdown of the night with 2:40 remaining in the third. Plyter booted both extra points to set the eventual final at 51-0.
The Bulldogs did threaten to score one final time with the backups in late in the fourth, but ECC’s David Anderson picked off Cam Wagner in the end zone to thwart the drive with 3:22 to play before the Crusaders ran out the clock.
Redbank Valley travels to Sheffield next Saturday, while ECC hosts Port Allegany Friday night.