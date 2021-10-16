NEW BETHLEHEM — Scoring 42 points in the first half, including 36 in the second quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs routed visiting Coudersport, 52-6, on Senior Night Friday.
Seven different Bulldogs found the end zone with touchdowns. Ray Shreckengost scored the first TD on a 6-yard run, finishing the night with 137 yards rushing on just 13 carries.
Bryson Bain threw three TD passes and finished with 208 yards on 9-for-18 completions. His scoring strikes covered 20 yards to Aiden Ortz, 15 yards to Chris Marshall and 22 yards to Tate Minich as time expired in the first half to put the Bulldogs up 42-6.
Also for the Bulldogs in their 36-point second quarter was Zeldon Fisher’s fumble recovery in the end zone and Joe Mansfield’s 5-yard run. Fisher’s TD came at the end of a Marquese Gardlock 19-yard reception from Bain.
In a fast-moving second half, the Raiders got a touchdown on Gunner Mangiantini’s 8-yard run and Derrick Downs kicked a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Redbank Valley outgained Coudersport (3-4), 466-117.
The Bulldogs (7-1) visit Union/A-C Valley next Friday in Rimersburg.