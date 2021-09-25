NEW BETHLEHEM — It was a back-and-forth battle for the first quarter and a half between the visiting Brockway Rovers and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs Friday night. But once the Bulldogs got on the board, it was a barrage of scoring as they put up 36 points in a 5:31 span — 28 points of which were in just 1:49 — to take a decisive 51-0 victory on Homecoming night.
Bulldog quarterback Bryson Bain was 12-of-15 for 134 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Ray Shreckengost also had two touchdowns — one rushing and one via a fumble recovery — during the second quarter scoring onslaught.
Both teams had sustained drives come up empty before the Bulldogs broke out the scoring, however, as three separate drives took up the entirety of the first quarter and the beginning of the second.
Redbank Valley got the opening kickoff and picked up its initial first down just two plays into the game on a Shreckengost run. But with the ball near midfield, the Rovers would stop the Bulldogs and force a punt.
Brockway then got the ball for its opening drive at its own 15-yard line and picked up three big third down plays. Quarterback Brayden Fox found wideout Alex Carlson on all three chain-movers over the middle of the field. The first was an 18-yard gain on 3rd-and-13. The second picked up six yards on 3rd-and-6 and the third got Brockway into Bulldogs’ territory with a 14-yard gain on 3rd-and-9. But one play later, Fox was picked off by an over-the-shoulder grab from Aiden Ortz that stopped the drive.
The Bulldogs — who started at their own 40 after a Brockway penalty on the runback — started moving the ball with short passes from Bain and runs by both he and Brenden Shreckengost. Redbank Valley would pick up a couple first downs after facing third and short before getting into the Brockway red zone. But on 4th-and-1, Rover linebacker Seth Stewart stuffed Brenden Shreckengost and gave the ball back to Brockway minutes into the second quarter.
The Rovers would pick up one first down before having to punt at its own 28-yard line. But that’s when things turned in favor of the Bulldogs for the rest of the night, as the snap was over the head of punter Blake Pisarcik, as he was able to get back out to the Brockway 9-yard line, turning it over to Redbank Valley. Two plays later, Bain found Marquese Gardlock for an 8-yard score with 5:56 left in the second quarter. Gardlock got the 2-point conversion from a Gunner Mangiantini pass to make it 8-0 Bulldogs.
After Brockway could convert on 4th-and-3 near midfield, Bain found Tate Minich wide open for a 48-yard gain. Two plays later, Ray Shreckengost cashed it in from three yards out to make it 14-0 Redbank Valley after the failed 2-point attempt with 2:14 left in the first half.
Just 19 seconds later, the Bulldogs would get their third score on the night. On 2nd-and-10 from Brockway’s own 32, Joseph Mansfield sacked Fox and the ball popped out, with Ray Shreckengost scooping it up and taking it 19 yards for the score. Gardlock got another 2-point conversion from Mangiantini as the Bulldogs led 22-0 with 1:55 left in the first half.
A quick three-and-out by Brockway with Redbank Valley calling also calling timeouts gave the Bulldogs great field position at the Brockway 33-yard line after a partially blocked punt. Four plays later, Bain found Minich for a 6-yard score and Mangiantini’s throw to Ortz gave the Bulldogs a 30-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the first half.
Brockway got an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Minich TD play, with the yardage assessed on the kickoff. Redbank Valley then went for a pooch kick towards the sideline and Brandon Ross was able to come away with it at the Brockway 17-yard line. Three plays later, Bain found Mason Clouse for a 12-yard score on 3rd-and-5 with 25 second left in the half. The 2-point try failed, giving Redbank Valley a 36-0 lead.
Brockway would take a knee to head into the half down 36-0 as the Mercy Rule kicked in to start the second half.
With the running clock, Brockway couldn’t take advantage on offense, racking up three straight three-and-outs to start the second half. The Bulldogs would get a sustained drive going in the third quarter that went into the beginning of the fourth, but a Mangiantini pass fell incomplete on 4th-and-goal from the Brockway 10.
Another bad snap on a punt allowed Redbank to get the ball back at the Brockway 8-yard line. And with backups now in the game, quarterback Cam Wagner found Kaden Neiswonger for a 7-yard score. A Derrick Downs extra point made it 43-0 Redbank Valley with 5:44 remaining.
Redbank Valley would tack another one on with 2:22 left in the game on a 13-yard run by Drew Byers. On the PAT attempt, a bobbled snap caused holder Clouse to get up and run with it, finding the end zone to make the final score 51-0.
Redbank Valley goes to 4-1 on the year and travels to Smethport this Friday. Brockway falls to 1-4 and is also on the road this Friday, traveling to Otto-Eldred.