ALCOLA — Pounding out 19 hits, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team eventually put away North Clarion in an 18-8 win that took six innings Friday afternoon at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Trailing 5-4 going into the bottom of the third, the Bulldogs posted a seven-run rally and went on to score 14 unanswered runs on their way to a 10-Run Rule win.
All of that came less than 24 hours after a 4-0 shutout win over Clarion Thursday night under the lights at Butler’s Pullman Park on the strength of Tate Minich’s 1-hitter.
“Thank goodness the bats came, because if they didn’t we would have been in trouble today,” said Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell, whose team improved to 11-3 on Senior Day. “I said this was a trap game where we played a day game against a lesser opponent after a big KSAC game.”
The Bulldogs made life tough on North Clarion standout right-hander Aiden Hartle right of the game, scoring three runs in the first, one in the second and seven more in the third. Hartle left the game after walking the first batter of the fourth inning.
“The way I felt we were attacking the pitcher in the first inning, I knew we were going to score, but we didn’t play great defensive and we didn’t pitch great today. The bats did it for us,” Hibell said.
Mason Clouse, Tate Minich, Ty Hetrick and and Jaxon Huffman all had three-hit days. Clouse ripped a three-run homer in the Bulldogs’ third inning that saw the first seven batters reach base, five of them by hits.
Hetrick singled in a run in the first and Huffman singled and scored on Owen Clouse’s sacrifice fly in the second inning. Breckin Minich and Hetrick singled before Mason Clouse’s homer to start the third. Huffman doubled in a run and scored in the third.
Up 11-5 going into the bottom of the fifth, Breckin Minich singled in two runs and scored on Hetrick’s two-out double.
The Bulldogs, now leading 14-8, ended the game via the 10-Run Rule in the bottom of the sixth with four runs. Huffman singled in two runs and the other two came around to score on a throwing error from the mound on an Owen Clouse grounder.
North Clarion (3-9) was pesky early on, scoring twice in the first then scoring three more off Bulldogs starter Ty Carrier in the third thanks to five straight hits, including back-to-back doubles from Hartle and Wade Peters.
The freshman Huffman got two strikeouts to end the third and went the rest of the way, giving up just two hits over 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to get the win. Three walks and two errors on Zeelan Hargenrader’s single led to three Wolves runs in the top of the sixth.
“The freshman class has been big us this year with Jaxon and Braylon (Wagner), especially the offense and pitching and even some solid defense in the outfield from both of them,” Hibell said. “And even with Carson (Gould) playing first when Ty is pitching, it’s probably the most we’ve used a freshman class in a long time.”
NOTES: The Bulldogs, who hiked their winning streak to six games, host Keystone Monday. ... The Bulldogs honored three seniors prior to the game — Hetrick, Tate Minich and Payton Rearick.
REDBANK VALLEY 18,
NORTH CLARION 8, 6 innings
Score By Innings
North Clarion 203 003 — 8
Redbank Valley 317 034 — 18
One out when game-ending run scored
North Clarion –8
Zeelan Hargenrader c 4230, Kyle Rusiwicz rf 4000, Aiden Hartle 3220, Cian Zacherl ph 2b 0000, Wade Peters 1b-3b 3122, Drake Irwin ss-p 3111, Ethan Carll cf 3011, Hudson Irwin 3b-ss 2110, Kaleb Wolbert 2b-3b 1100, Landon Lutz lf 2000, Jack Buckley lf 1000. Totals: 25-8-10-4.
Redbank Valley –18
Owen Clouse cf 4221, Tate Minich dh 3232, Carson Gould 1b-rf 0000, Breckin Minich c 4123, Mathew Kozma cr 0100, Ty Hetrick ss 3232, Mason Clouise lf 3233, Ty Carrier p-1b 3101, Braylon Wagner 3b 4210, Jaxon Huffman rf-p 4233, Payton Rearick 2b 4210. Totals: 33-18-19-15.
Errors: North Clarion 6, Redbank Valley 2. LOB: North Clarion 4, Redbank Valley 2. 2B: T. Minich, huffman, Hetrick, Hargenrader, Hartle, Peters. HR: M. Clouse. SB: M. Clouse 3, T. Minich 3, O. Clouse, Wagner, Rearick 2, Hargenrader, Hartle, D. Irwin, H. Irwin.
Pitching
North Clarion: Hartle 3 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB (faced one batter in 4th inning); D. Irwin 2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
Redbank Valley: Carrier 2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Huffman 3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB.
Winning pitcher: Huffman. Losing pitcher: Hartle.