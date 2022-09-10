PUNXSUTAWNEY — At 2-0 on the season, Punxsutawney knew Friday’s game with visiting and unbeaten Redbank Valley, the PIAA 1A runner-up from a year ago, was going to be a true test.
Give the Chucks perhaps a “B-” on the day, as they fell 28-14 to the Bulldogs thanks to two big special teams plays for Redbank Valley.
“I thought there were a lot of positives, a lot of good plays from scrimmage,” Punxsutawney head coach Alan Nichol said. “At the end of the day, they just had too many big plays.”
The two biggest plays of the game for Redbank Valley were punt returns.
The first was a 63-yard return for a touchdown by Mason Clouse early in the first quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
Then, early in the fourth quarter with Redbank Valley leading 21-7, Ashton Kahle caught a punt at midfield and returned it to the 2-yard line setting up a 2-yard flip pass from Cam Wagner to Tate Minich for a 28-14 lead with 9:34 to play.
“Special teams is something that is important to me,” Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold said. “We put a lot of emphasis on special teams. We spend a lot of time stressing that. We feel like we have four guys who can take it to the house from any given point.”
Take away the punt returns and the game was evenly fought with Redbank Valley’s defense just able to come up with a couple of more stops than Punxsutawney, including stopping the Chucks inside the 10-yard line with just over two minutes to play.
A pair of fumbles on that final drive after Punxsy had reached the 4-yard line helped the cause, and execution is something Nichol knows his team needs to improve upon.
“Execution is the next step,” Nichol said. “Working hard in the weight room and being a physical team, that’s step one. The next step is to execute and don’t make mistakes. We had quite a few mistakes, mental mistakes. That’s all part of the process. If you want to be champions, you have to learn to execute when the pressure is on.”
Punxsutawney showed its physicalness in a run game that produced 205 yards on the ground while holding Redbank Valley to 76 yards rushing with 84 of that coming on scrambles by Wagner.
“We opened up big holes,” Nichol said. “And I don’t think they ran the ball up the middle very much. Our guys up front and our linebackers did a good job stopping the run. We made them one-dimensional, but they made enough plays that they were able to put up 28 points.”
Redbank Valley’s second touchdown was a result of a big play when Wagner hit Aiden Ortz with a 50-yard touchdown pass that put the Bulldogs ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter.
But Punxsutawney went on a 17-play drive to stabilize the ship scoring on a Zeke Bennett 3-yard run to close the gap to 14-7 at halftime.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with a touchdown drive that was capped by a 22-yard Wagner to Minich touchdown pass to restore the two-score lead before Punxsutawney used a short field set up by a personal foul on a punt by Redbank Valley to get back within seven.
Justin Miller capped the scoring drive with a 10-yard run to make it 21-14 with 4:25 left in the third quarter.
Wagner was 21 of 27 for 244 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for the 84 yards on eight carries.
Minich had six catches for 79 yards and two scores with Kahle catching six for 59 yards and Ortz five for 86 and the score.
Bennett ran 29 times for 153 yards for Punxsutawney, with Landon Martz adding 12 for 47 and Miller nine for 26.