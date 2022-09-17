NEW BETHLEHEM — Visiting Keystone might have drew first blood in its trip to play Redbank Valley in the battle of unbeatens Friday night, but the Bulldogs certainly had the last word.
Down 7-0 a little over four minutes into the game, the Bulldogs scored six unanswered touchdowns all compliments of senior quarterback Cam Wagner and three different receivers in a 42-7 rout of the Panthers.
Actually, Wagner threw six TD passes by the 3:55 mark of the second quarter and the Bulldogs started the second half using the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock.
Wagner was nearly perfect, completing 14 of 18 passes for 389 yards. He started the onslaught 58 seconds after Tyler Albright put the Panthers on the board with a 6-yard run by hitting Aiden Ortz for a 65-yard scoring play.
Seventy-two seconds later, it was Wagner hooking up with Ashton Kahle for the first of three TD strikes from 30 yards out. Then with 14 seconds left in the first quarter, Wagner found Kahle again for a 3-yarder to give the Bulldogs a 21-7 lead going into the second quarter.
It was Wagner and Kahle again on a 16-yarder at the 10:11 mark of the second before Wagner added another receiver to his scoring cache on a 16-yarder to Mason Clouse less than two minutes later.
And then for good measure at the 3:55 mark of the second, it was Wagner hooking up with Ortz again on an 85-yarder. Ortz had four catches for 161 yards with Kahle grabbing four receptions for 87 yards.
The Bulldogs outgained the Panthers, 487-213, forcing five turnovers and intercepting Keystone quarterback Rayce Weaver three times, Kahle picking off two and Ortz one.
Drew Byers led the Bulldogs with 78 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Kyle Nellis ran for 89 yards on 16 carries. Albright gained 65 yards on seven attempts.
The Bulldogs visit Ridgway next Friday in Johnsonburg.