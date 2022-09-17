NEW BETHLEHEM — Visiting Keystone might have drew first blood in its trip to play Redbank Valley in the battle of unbeatens Friday night, but the Bulldogs certainly had the last word.

Down 7-0 a little over four minutes into the game, the Bulldogs scored six unanswered touchdowns all compliments of senior quarterback Cam Wagner and three different receivers in a 42-7 rout of the Panthers.

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos