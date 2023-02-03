KNOX — Playing the first game without an injured starter can cause coaches concern for how their team will react, but on Friday evening despite a few rough patches the Clarion-Limestone basketball team rolled to a 68-46 victory over Keystone in Knox.
The game marked the first for the Lions without sophomore guard Jase Ferguson who is sidelined with an elbow injury.
“We weren’t sure what to expect coming into the game tonight without Jase out there and we had some mistakes and miscommunications but the guys continued to do a decent job defensively which has kind of been our strength this season,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson.
Alex Painter once again led the offense with 16 points and four steals. Jordan Hesdon, Riley Klingensmith, and Jack Callen each added 10 points. Callen and Ty Rankin each pulled down six rebounds. Jack Craig who scored six points also handed out eight assists.
“Alex once again did a nice job on the offensive end tonight, but he’s been doing such a good job defensively all season,” said Ferguson. “He’s usually tasked with guarding the other teams best player and he’s been able to shut them down for the most part.”
Cole Henry led Keystone with 14 points while Drew Keth made all seven of his free throws in scoring 13 points.
Keystone led 6-4 three-plus minutes into the game before C-L would close the quarter on a 15-7 run to take a 19-13 lead after one.
The lead remained six early in the second at 21-15 before a 14-0 C-L run pushed the lead to 35-15. Keystone then closed the quarter with a 6-0 run to close the gap to 35-21 at halftime.
The Panthers would cut the lead down to 11 at 39-28 about the midway point of the third quarter. Keystone would continue to trail by 12 at the end of the quarther 47-35.
“We were missing a lot of shots in that third quarter and Keystone responded with a couple three’s and some free throws to get back in the game,” said Ferguson. “We starter knocking down some shots again and began to get that cushion again.”
Klingensmith started a 17-4 spurt to open the fourth quarter with a three-pointer as the Lions put the game away by extended their lead to 64-39.
The Lions have now won 16 in a row as they improved to 18-1 on the season.
CLARION-LIMESTONE 68,
KEYSTONE 46
Score by Quarters
C-L 19 16 12 21 — 68
Keystone 13 8 14 11 —46
Clarion-Limestone—68
J. Hesdon 4 2-2 10, R. Klingensmith 3 3-3 10, A. Painter 7 0-0 16, T. Smith 1 0-0 2, T. Rankin 4 0-0 8, J. Callen 4 2-4 10, J. Craig 3 0-0 6, A. Monica 1 0-0 2, L. Lutz 2 0-0 4, K. Kemmer 0 0-0 0, J. Siewicki 0 0-0 0, C. Sarvey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 7-9 68.
Keystone—46
D. Keth 2 7-7 13, K. Nellis 4 0-0 9, C. Henry 6 2-3 14, R. Weaver 1 0-3 2, H. Foster 3 0-0 6, B. English 1 0-0 2, L. Say 0 0-0 0, T. Rupp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-13 46.
Three-pointers: C-L 3 (Painter 2, Klingensmith), Keystone 3 (Keth 2, Nellis).