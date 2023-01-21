STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone used a big 21-4 first quarter advantage to help the Lady Lions steadily pull away for a 58-26 victory over Forest Area on Friday evening in Strattanville.
Alex Leadbetter and Jenna Dunn each scored 13 points to lead C-L. Leadbetter also swiped seven steals while Dunn pulled down six rebounds and collected five steals. Lexi Coull and KK Sebastian-Sims each scored eight points. Coull collected six steals.
“We go down to West Shamokin on Monday and Alex gets hurt again but comes back tonight and is a big catalyst for us,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “KK played a solid game tonight. All of our starters played a big part. Our bench even gave us a lot of good minutes tonight.”
Leadbetter scored the first six points of the game as C-L (8-8 overall) built a 12-0 lead en route to their quarter opening 21-4 advantage.
A 13-4 second quarter edge by the Lady Lions pushed the lead to 34-11 by halftime.
Forest Area would hold an 11-10 edge on the scoreboard for the third quarter as C-L would still hold a 44-22 lead through three.
After Forest Area netted the first points of the fourth quarter, C-L would go on a 10-0 run to put the mercy rule running clock into effect for the final 3:00 of the contest. With both teams playing junior varsity players over the final stretch, C-L would set the final score with a 4-2 edge in that span.
“I know I say it a lot, but it was a good team win tonight,” said Simpson. “With this group we need that, and we’ve been getting it.”
Amber Guzzi led Forest Area with nine points while Kenzie Kopchick added eight points.
CLARION-LIMESTONE 58,
FOREST AREA 26
Score by Quarters
Forest 4 7 11 4 — 26
C-L 21 13 10 14 — 58
Forest Area—26
Kopnick 4 0-0 8, Rooke 1 0-0 2, Guzzi 3 3-4 9, Carroll 0 0-0 0, Colvin 2 0-0 5, Flick 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 5-6 26.
Clarion-Limestone—58
Wiant 2 2-4 6, Leadbetter 6 0-4 13, Coull 2 4-5 8, Sebastian-Sims 2 4-4 8, Shick 0 0-0 0, E. Aaron 0 0-0 0, J. Dunn 5 3-4 13, Simpson 1 2-2 4, A. Aaron 0 2-2 2, Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 17-25 58.
Three-pointers: Forest 1 (Colvin), C-L 1 (Leadbetter).