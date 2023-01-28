STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone extended their winning streak to 13 while snapping a seven game streak of Redbank Valley with a 62-41 victory on Friday evening in Strattanville.
The Bulldogs battled from behind the entire game trailing by as many as 14 late in the second quarter. Redbank Valley pulled to within seven at 43-36 by the end of the third quarter. However, C-L responded with a 15-0 run to start the fourth which bumped the lead to 58-36 near the mid point of the quarter.
“We just wanted to calm the kids down a bit after the third quarter,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Offensively we wanted to spread them out a bit and we got some drives to the hoop. Defensively we went to a three-quarter court, and we got some steals and easy layups which helped us extend the lead.”
Jordan Hesdon and Riley Klingensmith combined for 36 of the Lions total with 18 points apiece. Jack Callen added 10 points off the bench.
Jase Ferguson handed out six assists while swiping three steals. Callen pulled down six rebounds while Ty Rankin added five boards.
For Redbank Valley, Kieran Fricko scored seven points while Aiden Ortz, Braylen Wagner, Mason Clouse, and Matt Kozma each added six points.
“They are a good team which is ranked in the top 10 in the state for double A,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “We just kept trying to chip away and get the lead down to 10 or so, but we turned the ball over too much and they got four or five easy buckets and once that happened the air pretty much went out of us.
“I’m proud of our guys though for hanging with them for three and a half quarters. We were a man down due to injury so we had to make some adjustments and we did the best we could.”
C-L (15-1 overall) fell behind 2-0 but would proceed to go on an 8-0 run. The Lions would close the first with a 16-10 lead.
C-L would build their lead to 14 at 29-15 with 47 seconds remaining in the half before Kozma knocked down a three-pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded to close the lead to 11 at 29-18 by halftime.
Redbank Valley continued to chip away in the third after trailing by 12 at 41-29 with 1:44 to play the Bulldogs closed to within seven with a 7-2 run to close the quarter down 43-36.
Hesdon and Klingensmith combined to score all 15 points in the fourth quarter C-L run with Klingensmith scoring nine including a three-pointer at the end of the run.
Hesdon added six points during the stretch. The Lions outscored the Bulldogs 19-5 for the quarter to set the final score.
“This was a good test for us,” said Ferguson. “Our guys were able to do a nice job of recovering when they did make that run at us in the third quarter.”
CLARION-LIMESTONE 62,
REDBANK VALLEY 41
Score by Quarters
RV 10 8 18 5 — 41
C-L 16 13 14 19 — 62
Redbank Valley—41
A. Ortz 2 1-2 6, B. Minich 1 0-0 2, B. Wagner 2 2-2 6, K. Fricko 2 2-3 7, T. Carrier 1 0-0 3, M Clouse 3 0-0 6, C. Wagner 2 0-0 5, M. Kozma 2 0-0 6. Totals: 15 5-7 41.
Clarion-Limestone—62
J. Hesdon 7 4-5 18, R. Klingensmith 8 0-0 18, Alex Painter 0 0-0 0, T. Smith 3 2-3 8, T. Rankin 2 2-2 6, J. Ferguson 1 0-0 2, J. Callen 3 4-4 10, J. Craig 0 0-0 0, J. Siewicki 0 0-0 0, K. Kemmer 0 0-0 0, L. Lutz 0 0-0 0, C. Sarvey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 12-14 62.
Three-pointers: Redbank Valley 6 (Kozma 2, Ortz, Fricko, Carrier, C. Wagner), C-L 2 (Klingensmith 2).