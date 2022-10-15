ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders football team were upset at Dutch Country Stadium Friday night by the Cameron County Red Raiders, 28-13.
Elk County Catholic held a 13-8 halftime lead before a scoreless second half saw the Red Raiders score 20 unanswered points in the win for its third straight win after losing its first five games of the season.
Meanwhile, ECC has now dropped two of its last three after starting the year 5-0.
Both teams had a lack of offensive on the evening, with Cameron County outgaining ECC, 164-119, on the evening as ECC’s Noah Cherry led the game with 64 yards on 14 carries and a score.
Cameron County QB Maddox Baughman threw for 39 yards and a score and ran for two others, with RB Jameson Britton leading the Red Raiders with 56 yards and a TD as Malaki Zucal had 54 yards rushing.
A scoreless first quarter saw the Red Raiders strike first just three seconds into the second quarter as Baughman scored on a 1-yard keeper that capped off the 10 play, 70-yard drive. Baughman then ran in the two-point conversion for the 8-0 lead.
Elk County Catholic would respond with a 26-yard TD run by Cherry, but Cherry’s two-point conversion run failed as Cameron County still led, 8-6, with 7:15 left in the second quarter.
The Crusaders forced a turnover on downs near midfield with 3:01 left in the second quarter and was then able to take a 13-8 lead with 33 seconds to go. Cherry found Shawn Geci for a 27-yard TD pass on 4th-and-13, as Cherry’s PAT made it 13-8 into the halftime break.
The opening drive of the second half saw ECC stopped at the Cameron County 28 on 4th-and-3 as a 13 play, 70-yard drive gave the Red Raiders a 16-13 lead as Baughman ran it in from two yards out with Jameson Britton tacking on the PAT with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.
After Zucal picked off a Geci pass, Cameron County started at the ECC 30. Three plays later, Baughman found Brevin Lewis for the 28-yard score with 9:33 left to play. Britton’s two-point run then gave Cameron County a two-possession, 22-13, lead.
Elk County Catholic decided to go for it on 4th-and-2 at its own 23-yard line on the next possession, but Geci was stopped, already giving the Red Raiders the ball back in the red zone at the ECC 20. Six plays later and Britton’s two-yard score with 4:07 to go made it 28-13, as Baughman’s two-point try failed, keeping it at a two-score contest.
But another failed ECC conversion on fourth down gave the ball back to the Red Raiders with 2:01 remaining and Cameron County was able to run out the clock for the 28-13 upset victory.
Elk County Catholic will look to get back on track in its regular season finale on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the Crusaders will travel to Sheffield for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.