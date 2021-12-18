DuBOIS — It was a streaky game Friday night with the Brockway Rovers and the DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball teams, with each team taking double-digit runs to get a lead and then giving the lead right back. But in the end, the Cardinals took a 49-41 victory on Homecoming Night.
Alec Srock — who was named Homecoming King along with Homecoming Queen Morgan Tyler — led the Cardinals with 19 points and 17 rebounds while Andrew Green came off the bench to score 10.
“We’ve been starting slow and we had that lull halfway through the first quarter,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “And I don’t think we scored until maybe two minutes left in the second quarter. We survived that and one thing about us is we pride ourselves on our defense. We felt like we really ramped up the defense once we were down 10.”
After DCC went up 8-3 in the middle of the first quarter, Brockway went on a 15-0 run to take an 18-8 lead midway through the second quarter before Brayden Fox knocked down a couple free throws to end the run and to start a Cardinals run of their own.
“I thought we came out with great energy,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “Defensively and the entire first half, I thought we played really, really well. We made some shots and took care of the basketball, then got us that lead. We made a run there to start the third quarter and then (DCC) started to chip away.”
The first DCC run was led by Srock and Andrew Green, who hit a couple threes to cut the Brockway lead to 18-15 at the half.
“I thought Andrew Green really sparked us off the bench,” Varacallo said. “Especially when we were struggling in the first half, to get five points, it really sparked us.”
DCC went up 20-18 at the beginning of the third quarter before Brockway ended the Cardinals’ 12-0 run.
An Aiden Grieneiser basket gave Brockway a 21-20 — and the Rovers then went on another run, this time 10-1, to take a 31-21 lead.
Down 10, DuBois Central Catholic went on its final run — this time an 11-0 one — to take a 32-31 lead after Brendan Paisley made his only bucket of the contest at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Varacallo said it was a team effort on all ends to get the lead once again, especially with Cartar Kosko on defense.
“Cartar Kosko was a huge spark off the bench in helping us get that intensity back on the defensive end,” Varacallo said. “And that’s what changes the game. Credit to Brockway, they had a good game plan. They played well. But our defense is what really gets us going offensively and once we ramped that up, things started to flow.”
Once the Cardinals took the lead, Brockway tied it up before Green hit another three to take a 35-32 lead. From there, it was a battle at the charity stripe with DCC having the upper hand.
The Cardinals were 21-of-29 on the night from the line, with Brockway going just 7-of-14.
“I will credit our free throw shooting in the second half,” Varacallo said. “We were the aggressor going hard to the hoop and that helped us get going by getting to the free throw line. I think that was huge for us in the second half.”
“We wanted to try to work it more and guys started to rush and force a little bit,” Clark said. “Then once they got the lead, we were just trying to fight back. Foul trouble hurt us a little tonight. But the big difference in the game was the foul line. They go 13 times in the fourth quarter and we go 14 times in the game. That’s a big difference in the ball game.”
Jalen Kosko hit all four of his fourth quarter free throw attempts and Luke Swisher also knocked down four and that allowed DCC to win by a 49-41 final.
Noah Adams and Jared Marchiori led Brockway with 11 points each.
Varacallo said it was also nice to see such a large crowd out at the game.
“It was amazing to have this crowd tonight,” Varacallo said. “’The House of Noise’ is back. DCC basketball is back and it was great to have the fans on ours side, so I appreciate everyone coming out and supporting us.”
The Cardinals move to 3-1 on the season and host Glendale on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ll continue to push to get better on the defensive end which will then help us flow under offense,” Varacallo said.
Brockway falls to 0-4 and hosts Austin on Monday, also at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve just got to learn from it and grow,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of season left to play to get things on the right track. It’s a short turnaround but we’ll come back Monday, be ready to go to work and find a way to get one finished out. The one thing we’ve done in all four games is our effort has been outstanding,” Clark said. “Our half court defense, for the most part in all four games, has been really, really good. We’ve got to build on those positives and do a better job finishing.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 49,
BROCKWAY 41
Score by Quarters
B’way 11 7 13 10 — 41
DCC 8 7 13 21 — 49
Brockway—41
Noah Adams 3 1-1 9, Marcus Bennett 0 2-2 2, Aiden Grieneisen 3 0-1 6, Jared Marchiori 5 0-3 11, Alex Carlson 3 4-6 11, Dylen Coder 1 0-1 2, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-14 41.
DuBois Central Catholic—49
Brendan Paisley 1 0-0 2, Luke Swisher 1 5-7 7, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, Jalen Kosko 1 4-4 6, Alec Srock 4 9-15 19, Neel Gupta 0 0-0 0, Andrew Green 4 0-0 10, Brayden Fox 1 3-3 5, Cartar Kosko 0 0-0 0, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 21-29 49.
Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (Noah Adams 2, Jared Marchiori, Alex Carlson), DuBois Central Catholic 4 (Alec Srock 2, Andrew Green 2).