BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers boys basketball team had an upset on its mind early Friday night, as the winless Rovers jumped out to a 7-0 lead over DuBois Central Catholic. But the Cardinals would respond with a 10-0 run of its own and would pull away from there for a 63-36 win.
“Brockway punched us in the mouth with seven straight points,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “They were ready and credit to them for putting us on our heels in the first few minutes. I liked the way we responded and reeled off 10 straight after that. It was a sloppy game overall on both sides ... But we’ll take it.”
The Cardinals’ offense ran through seniors Luke Swisher and Brendan Paisley Friday night. Swisher was dominant in the first half with 17 points before finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
“Swisher really kept us going in the first half,” Varacallo said.
Paisley scored 10 of his 18 in the second half as he finished off a slew of fast break opportunities and drives in the lane.
“We were able to get in the middle of the zone — Paisley especially — and that helped open up some threes for some other guys,” Varacallo said.
Brockway’s Alex Carlson started the game out with a steal and a layup for a 2-0 Rover lead, followed by a Reese Yahner bucket off the glass underneath for a 4-0 lead before Varacallo called a quick timeout just 1:19 into the game.
Carlson — who led Brockway with 18 points — knocked down a three to go up 7-0 that had the Rovers’ student section going crazy.
“We started out real well and guys were ready to play,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “We changed things up a little bit defensively and we were trying to slow them down a little bit. Initially we were able to do that. (DuBois Central Catholic) were able to speed it up a bit, got some quick shots, a few turnovers and they were able to get out and run and get the pace back to where they wanted it.”
Andrew Green got the Cardinals on the board with two free throws with 5:07 left in the first and a Paisley fast break layup made it 7-4. Another Paisley bucket — this time a midrange jumper — cut the DCC deficit to one. Swisher’s bucket underneath then gave the Cardinals an 8-7 lead as another Swisher score made it 10-7 as Clark then called a timeout of his own with 3:05 left in the first.
Brockway would get the lead back at 11-10 with Aiden Grieneisen scoring underneath but a Swisher putback gave DCC a 12-11 lead and a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Swisher then capped off the first quarter with a deep three as time expired for a 15-11 lead after a quarter of play.
From there, DCC outscored Brockway 48-25 the rest of the way as the uptempo Cardinals offense took charge.
“It was a nice team effort,” Varacallo said. “We hit shots when we needed to. We pressed the glass well all night. I thought Luke Fragle had some nice minutes today and a couple of threes. Ben Gritzer really hustled on the glass and made plays that got us extra possessions. His leadership tonight was definitely felt. It was good to get contributions from everyone tonight and we’ll get back to work.”
The Cardinals stretched out the lead to 19 at one point in the third quarter as Brockway then cut it to 14.
“I thought our guys battled all night long,” Clark said. “We’ve seen some good things in the first few games and they’re coming along. The tempo kind of got back out of our control and we just couldn’t quite reign it back in. We chipped away and had some opportunities inside and didn’t cash in. Had some good looks and if you get a couple more of those to drop, it would’ve chipped that lead in a little further. But they fought back each time.”
But a strong last couple of minutes of the third saw Swisher and Paisley rack up the points to give DCC a 49-29 third quarter lead that would later see the Cardinals outscore Brockway 14-7 in the final quarter for the 63-36 final.
“It was a good atmosphere,” Varacallo said. “Obviously we have the co-op with Brockway. A lot of these guys know each other and it made for a good atmosphere. We had both student sections going and it was a fun environment.”
Green and Hoyt had six points each for DCC while Yahner had nine for Brockway.
“We got the ball into Reese early and he got going a little bit,” Clark said. “We have an advantage inside against most teams and we’ve done a pretty good job of getting it inside — we just have to have more consistent finishing. I think we’ll get better at that as the season goes on.”
DuBois Central Catholic (5-1) hosts Bradford on Thursday for Homecoming Night.
“It should be a good one — they’re tough,” Varacallo said.
Brockway (0-5) travels to Austin on Wednesday.
“I hope we can play with the same intensity and we can correct our mistakes each time while cutting down those mistakes,” Clark said. “I think we’ve gradually cut them down — we’ve just got to keep doing that and it starts with taking care of the basketball and finishing more of our opportunities.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 63,
BROCKWAY 36
Score by Quarters
DCC 15 17 17 14 — 63
B’way 11 8 10 7 — 36
DuBois Central Catholic—63
Luke Swisher 10 5-8 26, Dylan Hanna 0 0-2 0, Andrew Green 2 2-3 6, Brendan Paisley 9 0-0 18, Ben Gritzer 1 0-1 2, Marek Hoyt 1 0-0 3, Brayden Fox 0 0-2 0, Luke Fragle 2 0-0 6, Johnny Varischetti 1 0-0 2, Cartar Kosko 0 0-0 0, Angelo Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Ben Yale 0 0-0 0, Anthony Holdren 0 0-0 0, Trenton Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 7-16 63.
Brockway—36
Isaac Crawford 0 0-0 0, Alex Carlson 6 2-2 18, Brady Demonte 1 0-0 2, Reese Yahner 4 1-2 9, Aiden Grieneisen 2 0-0 4, Aiden Wilcox 1 1-2 3, Bradey Hughes 0 0-1 0, Caine Brubaker 0 0-0 0, Adam Lin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-7 36.
Three-pointers: DCC 4 (Fragle 2, Swisher, Hoyt), B’way 4 (Carlson 4).