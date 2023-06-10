DuBOIS — It’s tough enough to go out and win a state title in any sport. But to do it two years in a row? That’s what the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team is trying to do at the moment.
After winning last year’s PIAA Class A title in dominant fashion, the Cardinals have had to sweat things out a bit more in this year’s state playoffs. That being said, a win in Monday’s Class A semifinal game against District 1 champion Dock Mennonite would put them in the title game for the second consecutive year.
DuBois Central Catholic (19-5) only lost two starters off of last year’s title squad, albeit big losses in Brandin Anderson and Cole Sansom, who both went on to play Division 1 baseball at Youngstown State and Kent State, respectively. Expectations were high in the offseason as head coach Adam Fox knew the team would have targets on its backs heading into 2023.
However, the title defense didn’t start out as planned this year, as they dropped its first three games — all at home. An 8-inning, 10-7, loss to Indiana kicked off the season on March 23, followed by another 8-inning loss a week later — this one an 11-9 loss to Johnsonburg.
April 3 then saw DCC receive its most lopsided loss of the year in a 13-2 loss in five innings to Punxsutawney.
Looking back on the season, however, those three losses turned out to be against quality teams. Indiana was just eliminated from the PIAA Class 4A playoffs on Thursday with an 11-5 loss to District 6 champ Bellefonte to finish its season at 17-10.
Johnsonburg finished at 13-7 and fell to eventual District 9 Class 2A champion Redbank Valley in its semifinal matchup. And the team’s third loss, Punxsutawney (20-2), is the only other Tri-County Area team still in the postseason as they play Monday against Riverside with a Class 3A title game berth on the line.
But from there, the defending Class A champs reeled off seven straight wins to get back on track before falling to Clarion-Limestone, 10-0, on April 24 in six innings.
That loss would end up being its last before falling in the May 29 District 9 Class A final against Clarion, as DCC had won 10 straight up to that point.
Central Catholic’s 10-game winning streak included exacting revenge on Johnsonburg with a 3-1 win, a 3-2 win over DuBois in the annual City Classic, a 5-2 come-from-behind win over Clarion, an 8-0 win over St. Marys and an 8-5 win to end the regular season over Philipsburg-Osceola — a team that just fell to Punxsy in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday.
All season long, the Cardinals have dealt with a rash of injuries and that’s taken a toll on team depth — with many games having just 10 or 11 kids suiting up to play. However, that hasn’t stopped the Cardinals during its chance to repeat.
Offensively, sophomore Aiden Snowberger is batting .440 (40-for-91) and of those 40 hits, he has a dozen doubles, two triples and 23 RBIs.
Senior Carter Hickman leads the starters in average with .449 (35-for-78) as sophomore Brayden Fox has a .448 (30-for-67).
Another sophomore, third baseman Blake Pisarcik is batting .368 (28-for-76) and leads the team in RBIs with 29. Fox has just one less than Pisarcik while Snowberger has 23 and Hickman has 22.
Out of the Cardinals’ 236 hits on the year, 65 of those have gone for extra bases with 52 doubles, seven triples and six home runs — Pisarcik and Hickman have two homers each as Fox has one and fellow senior Cartar Kosko has one.
On the mound, Snowberger has paced the way for the Cardinals as well. In 42 1/3 innings of work, he’s posted a 2.48 ERA, allowing 36 hits while striking out 53 and walking just five batters while posting a 7-2 record. Hickman has posted a 3-1 record with a 3.09 ERA in allowing 27 hits in 34 innings of work while striking out 28 and walking 19.
Freshman Carter Himes is third on the list in terms on innings, throwing 33 1/3 innings and posting a 2.73 ERA. Himes is 3-0 and has allowed 30 hits while striking out 24 and walking 15. Fox is the team’s final player with an abundance of work on the mound. In 23 innings, he’s posted a stout ERA of just 1.22 and a 5-2 record while allowing 17 hits and 13 walks while striking out 26.
After getting the D-9 No. 2 seed, DCC’s first round game saw them take down D-6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle, 8-5, in eight innings. That game saw Snowberger throw all eight innings — taking 103 pitches to do it — as Kaden Brezenski’s RBI single in the top of the eighth gave DCC a 6-5 lead and a two-RBI single by Pisarcik sealed the deal for the Cardinals victory.
Pisarcik came through in the clutch once again on Thursday as the Cardinals had a rough go of it early on against District 3 champion Greenwood. The Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the first inning as DCC trailed for the entire contest. They would chip away at the lead and trailed 6-3 in the top of the sixth before the Wildcats tacked on another run to make it 7-3.
However, DCC came through when they needed it the most as a six-run bottom of the sixth propelled them to a 9-7 win. Pisarcik got the final two RBIs of the afternoon in Thursday’s quarterfinal game as well as with the scored tied at 7-7, a two-run double gave DCC the lead for good as they moved to Monday’s semifinal.
Standing in the way of its second consecutive Class A title berth is the District 1 champion Dock Mennonite Pioneers. They head into Monday’s game with a 21-3 record and have had an easier time in its first two games in the state tourney, defeating D-11 champ Marian Catholic 7-2 in the first round and D-9 champ Northeast Bradford, 11-2, on Thursday in the second round.
The Pioneers are no strangers to the state tourney, having won its eighth straight D-1 title this year and are led at the plate by junior Sam Laux — who has already committed to playing Division 1 at West Virginia University once his high school days are over.
In the 23 games reported, Laux is batting an astounding .623 (38-for-61) with eight doubles, four triples, four home runs and 33 RBIs. Senior Nate Lapp — a D-2 commit to Millersville — has a .526 average (40-for-76) with seven doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 RBIs.
As a team, the Pioneers bat .445 and match DCC’s 52 doubles, although they also have 14 triples and a dozen home runs.
Lapp is also the team’s ace, having thrown 54 1/3 innings on the season with a 2.83 ERA (his win-loss record was not available). In those 54 1/3 innings, Lapp has let up 59 hits but he’s also struck out 85 and walked just nine.
Monday’s PIAA Class A semifinal game will take place at Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg and is set for a 4 p.m. first pitch. The winner will then play the winner of Monday’s other semifinal between Clarion and D-5 champ Southern Fulton on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the state title.