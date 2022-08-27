DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer program has endured through some lean years recently, but there is a difference feel around the team this season as fourth-year head coach Phil Esposito has a young but talented squad to work with.
The team lost some key players to graduation but returns a large portion of its starting lineup, which will be paired with an influx of younger players this season. Esposito has 16 players on the roster — 12 of which are freshmen or sophomores. He welcomes back a pair of seniors in Neel Gupta and Cartar Kosko and two juniors in Aiden Engle and Jacob Leinhafrt.
“We lost like six seniors who were a big part of last year’s team, and a lot were from the defensive end — our center backs and outside backs. I think that will be biggest thing to address and figure out before we start (season).
“But, we have people cycling in and out and have a pretty good idea who our back four will be. It looks like Engle and (sophomores) Nate Eanes, Daniel Jordan and Andrew Reiter will be back there. Those guys all played for me last year, just at different positions, but with losing so many seniors, a lot of our guys, if not all, are going to play more than one position this year.”
The team’s experience book-ends the field, where it welcomes back the trio of Gupta and sophomores Kyan peck and Luke Fragle on offense and Kosko in net.
“Neel, Kyan and Luke were our core offensive guys last year, and they are all back,” said Esposito. “Who will be at striker or the center mids will just depend on the situation of the game and who we play. You’ll also see a lot of Weston Youngdaghl (freshman), Tyler Baird (sophomore) and Tristan Sedor (sophomore) fill in any of the other spots where those three aren’t.
“Cartar also returns (in net) and good to have him because he is a solid goalie. I’m hoping we cut the number of shots he faces in half at least this year. He can make 30 saves in game, but eventually you’re going to let some in if you face that many shots.
“Overall, we lost a couple starters, but the majority of the team is back, which is good. A lot of kids took part in some offseason tournaments this year, and we had a decent attendance in summer workouts. So, we have a lot more commitment this year and guys have improved a lot.”
One big change this season is the schedule with the area soccer league realigning a bit. The Cardinals will now play more games against the teams in the old KSAC area — Karns City, Redbank Valley, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone and Forest Area. Brockway and Brookville are still on the schedule, as is Port Allegany, but DCC doesn’t play the likes of Elk County Catholic or Ridgway this year.
“The schedule is a little more favorable for us, but there are still a couple games where it could be tough to compete,” said Esposito. “But, 80 percent of the games are ones where we should compete or win. It’s a better balance from years past.
“We’re going to get wins this year. Out of the four years I’ve been coaching here, this is definitely the best group of kids I’ve had talent-wise. I expect us to make playoffs and from there see what we can do. It’s all about making playoffs though.”
The Cardinals opened their season Friday against West Shamokin in the Brooville’s inaugural Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament. Brookville battled Clearfield in the other opening game. The winners and losers from Friday play each other today.
Seniors: Neep Gupta, Cartar Kosko. Juniors: Aiden Engle, Jacob Leinhart. Sophomores: Tyler Baird, Nathan Eanes, Luke Fragle, Daniel Jordan, Kyan Peck, Andrew Reiter, Tristan Sedor, Westin Youngdahl. Freshmen: Carter Cummings, Anthony Holdren, Christian Pifer, Hudson Sweet.