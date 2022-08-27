Gupta-Oakes
DuBois Central Catholic’s Neel Gupta (12) and Brookville’s Logan Oakes (21) battle for the ball in the midfield during a game last season. Gupta, now a junior, will be asked to take on more of a leadership role for the Cardinals this season.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer program has endured through some lean years recently, but there is a difference feel around the team this season as fourth-year head coach Phil Esposito has a young but talented squad to work with.

The team lost some key players to graduation but returns a large portion of its starting lineup, which will be paired with an influx of younger players this season. Esposito has 16 players on the roster — 12 of which are freshmen or sophomores. He welcomes back a pair of seniors in Neel Gupta and Cartar Kosko and two juniors in Aiden Engle and Jacob Leinhafrt.

