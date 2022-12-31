With 2022 ending today and a new year set to begin on Sunday, the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express sports staff took some time to reflect on all the great sports moments that happened in 2022.
And, there were a lot of them — whether it be individual or team successes or milestones in a multitude of sports that spanned the entire year. While there was plenty of accomplishments to choose from, we pared down the list down to what we felt were the Top 10 local sports stories of the year.
So, before a new year and new list of achievements start to happen, let’s take a a few minutes and stroll down memory lane of the 2022’s biggest sports moments:
1. DCC baseball wins PIAA Class A title
There was no bigger local sports story in all of 2022 than the tale of the DuBois Central Catholic baseball winning the PIAA Class A championship. That’s because the Cardinals’ magical run started out as a true Cinderella story before they turned into top dog nobody could beat.
What people might forget about the Cardinals is that they had a young squad entering the season with just two seniors on its roster and got off to a slow start at just 3-3. That’s when head coach Adam Fox and his team, — led by seniors Brandin Anderson and Cole Sansom and eventual TCW/CE Co-Players of the year Carter Hickman and Brayden Fox — had a gut check and turned their season around. Anderson (Youngstown State) and Sansom (Kent State) are part of Division I programs at the collegiate level.
The Cardinals won 19 of their last 20 from there, including 15 in a row to end the season after losing the first game of a doubleheader to rival Elk County Catholic, 3-2, on April 30.
The top-seeded Cardinals won a pair of games in the District 9 playoffs, beating ECC, 9-4, in the semifinals before besting Clarion-Limestone, 5-1, in the championship game. Those victories avenged two of their four regular season setbacks.
Central Catholic, which was fueled by its dominant pitching staff all season, then saw its offense really explode in the PIAA playoffs. The Cardinals outscored their state opponents 46-10, with five of those runs allowed coming in a 15-5 first round win against Rochester.
The Cardinals then upended D-10 champ Saegertown, 7-1, in the quarterfinals and D-5 champ Southern Fulton, 12-2, in the semifinals. That win set up a finals showdown against D-3 runner-up Halifax, which was the defending Class A state champion.
Central grabbed control with a big 5-run top of the third and never looked back from there in a lopsided 12-2 state final victory. Anderson went the distance on the mound for DCC, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking one in arguably his best game of the season.
Hickman was the big hitting star, finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Anderson helped his own cause, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Fox had a triple and two RBIs. Ben Gritzer added a RBI double, while Sansom punctuated the win with a towering solo home run to right field.
The state title was the second in program history and just the fourth by a D-9 baseball team. The Cardinals also won the Class A crown in 2001.
2. Harmon’s gold leads state track showing
Memorial Day weekend proved to be another banner one for the Tri-County Area at the PIAA Track and Field Championships, as local athletes brought home a haul of 12 medals from Shippensburg University.
That performance was headlined by Redbank Valley’s fantastic freshman Mylee Harmon, who captured gold in the Class 2A 400 dash in a run for the ages as she posted a career-best time of 57.15. Harmon found herself in fifth with 150 meters to go before running down the field, including two of the favorites for gold — Laurel’s Tori Atkins and Montoursville’s Lily Saul — in the final 30 meters.
Saul was the lone girl in the state to run under 57 seconds all season, but she ran out of field down the stretch and fell at the line. Harmon sprinted past Saul at that point and snatched away the gold — the second ever won by a Redbank athlete at states. Brooke Hinderliter won the other in the javelin in 2015. Saul managed to fall across the line just ahead of Atkins to claim silver.
The run capped what was a magical 2022 season for Harmon, who just missed a second medal in the 200 dash as she posted the 9th fastest time. She won three golds (200, 400, high jump) and a silver medal (4x400 relay) at her first District 9 Championships to take home the James Manner Award as the meet MVP.
She closed out that meet by running down Punxsutawney’s anchor leg in the 4x400 to not only win that silver but also give the Lady Bulldogs their first-ever D-9 team title in thrilling fashion by half a point (70-65.5) over the Lady Chucks.
Harmon was far from the only local story at Shippensburg, though.
Johnsonburg senior Enoch Aboussou wrapped his stellar senior season with a silver medal in the Class 2A triple jump (45-5 1/2), while St. Marys’ Payton Bauer took home a bronze in the girls Class 3A shot put (39-11) and Redbank’s Cam Wagner a bronze in the Class 2A discus (162-5). Aboussou won districts with a school and D-9 meet meet record jump of 45-6.
Bauer’s bronze was one of just two medals in the Class 3A event, with the other being the improbable finish by DuBois’ Andrew Shaffer-Doan in the high jump. The Beaver entered states as the last seed of 24 jumpers in the high jump after clearing 5-10 to win his first D-9 title. That happened to be the starting height at states Saturday. However, by day’s end, he was standing on the podium before the large crowd at Seth Grove Stadium with a sixth-place medal around his neck with a personal best 6-2. By landing on the podium, he ended a 13-year medal drought for the Beavers.
The area’s other seven medals all came in Class 2A.
Brookville senior Ian Pete played a role in three of those medals. He placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-bets time time of 39.98 while also running legs on the 4x100 (43.54) and 4x400 (3:30.94) relays that finished fifth and eighth, respectively. Hunter Geer, Jack Pete and Brayden Kunselman joined him on the 4x100, with the 4x400 featuring Jack Gill, Jack Pete and Geer.
Punxsutawney’s junior Grant Miller broke a 35-year old school record in placing fourth in the pole vault (14-0), while Clarion-Limestone junior Ryan Hummell was also fourth in the javelin (166-7).
The Elk County Catholic 4x800 underclassmen relay of Sami Straub, Sophia Bille, Gianna Bille and Grace Neubert collected a sixth-place medal (9:50.34), while Punxsy freshman Mary Grusky was seventh in the javelin (128-1).
3. Eight area wrestlers capture PIAA medals
The area’s impressive six-year run of crowning a state champion at the PIAA Wrestling Championships ended in 2022. However, that doesn’t mean the Tri-County Area still didn’t enjoy success on the mats in Hershey as eight of the 20 local wrestlers who wrestled inside the Giant Center landed on the podium.
That local contingent was headlined by a pair of seniors — Brockway’s Mark Palmer and Brookville’s Owen Reinsel — who each had the opportunity to extend that state title streak but ultimately had to settle for silver medals in Class AA at 126 and 132, respectively.
Palmer’s run to a PIAA silver medal was certainly an unexpected one, at least going into the season. The Rover reached states as a freshman but fell short of making a return trip to Hershey as a sophomore and junior. However, he put it all back together as a senior and quietly put together a stellar season that saw him make a magical postseason despite being ranked just inside the Top 20 at his weight even after winning a D-9 title.
Palmer (34-8) proceeded to capture his first Northwest Regional crown before making a big splash at states to reach the 126-pound finals, where he suffered his lone postseason loss — a 9-2 decision to Muncy’s Scott Johnson. All told, Palmer went 9-1 in the postseason with four pins and a tech fall.
As for Reinsel (43-3), a four-time state qualifier, he was looking to become Brookville’s latest state champ after placing fourth at states as a sophomore and junior.
However, he fell just short of that dream when he suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brandan Chletsos in the 132-pound state finals. Like Palmer, Reinsel also went 9-1 in the postseason, recording three falls and four tech falls.
Reinsel was just the Raiders’ third four-time state qualifier and the sixth to win a third medal. He posted a career record of 143-21, with those wins ranking third in school history.
Brookville had two other state medalists in senior Bryce Rafferty (6th, 215) and Cole Householder (7th, 120), who became the first Raiders’ freshmen to ever land on the podium. Brockway also had a second medalist in junior Seth Stewart, who was sixth at 189, while Johnsonburg junior Aiden Zimmerman was sixth at 160.
Clearfield put a pair of wrestlers on the podium — senior Oliver Billotte (4th, 285) and sophomore Carter Chamberlain (8th, 189) — in its final year as a Class 3A school.
4. DCC softball reaches second state final in four years
DuBois Central Catholic nearly had a pair of team state champions back in the spring, as the softball team joined the baseball squad in reaching the PIAA Class A championship game as part of 23-4 season.
The state final was the Lady Cardinals second in four years, but unfortunately for them, the second time around ended just like the first — in heartbreak. That’s because District 4 champ Montgomery handed DCC a 5-1 loss take home the state title.
The score was very reminiscent of the Lady Cardinals’ first trip to finals at Penn State’s Beard Field, as they lost 5-0 to Williams Valley in the 2019 final.
It was a bittersweet ending for the senior quartet of Madison Hoyt, Savanah Morelli, Emma Suplizio and Morgan Tyler — all of whom were on the team for both title game appearances.
However, they did join a select group of girls to have reached two PIAA softball championship games in their high school careers. The only others to accomplish the feat in District 9 all hail from another area school — Curwensville. The Lady Tide played for and won Class A state titles in 2007 and 2009, with their senior and junior classes in 2009 being a part of both championship squads.
That senior group went 66-10 during their three-year on field career and captured three District 9 titles. Off the field, they had to endure through the lost 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic — a season that possibly could have featured the Lady Cardinals best team in the four year stretch based on who was back from 2019 and the new players who would have joined the squad as freshman.
5. ECC basketball coaches reach win milestones
Winning has become synonymous with Elk County Catholic basketball, thanks in large part to the school having the two of the best head coaches in District 9 history in Aaron Straub (boys) and Ken Pistner (girls).
The pair have built both the boys and girls programs into the tradition powers they are today, with Straub coaching leading the Crusaders for more than four decades and Pistner the Lady Crusaders for two. Both reached milestones in 2022 that are rarely done by coaches.
Straub, who coached the ECC girls for two years prior to taking over the boys program in 1982, reached the second 900-win milestone of his career in January.
After reaching the 900 career victory mark between the boys and girls teams in January of 2021, Straub hit 900 wins solely with the boys program in thrilling fashion on Jan. 21 of this year with a 46-44 double-overtime win vs. Ridgway in the gymnasium that is already named after him.
That milestone win was part of another magical season that not only saw the Crusaders win another District 9 title but also make a run all the way to the state semifinals despite returning only a handful of players with any varsity experience and just two who saw extensive varsity action the previous season.
Straub, now in his 41st season guide the Crusaders, has an overall career record of 944-264 (917-242 with boys) entering tonight’s Elk County Holiday Tournament final against St. Marys.
As for Pistner, he reached the 400-win milestone with the girls earlier this month with a 50-30 win against Kane.
Pistner has won 20 or more games nine times, including going 25-4 last year, and has experienced just one losing season and even then it was one game under .500 (11-12) in the 2018-19 season. His career record currently sits at 402-145 going into tonight’s Elk County Holiday Tournament final vs. St. Marys.
6. Legendary Clearfield football coach Tim Janocko retires
The District 9 football family saw an icon call it a career in late November, as legendary Clearfield coach Tim Janocko announced his retirement effective immediately following his 38th season at the helm of the Bison. His final year proved to be another successful one, as Clearfield added another Mountain League and D-9 Class 3A title to Janocko’s impressive resume as part of an 8-4 campaign.
Janocko, the winningest coach in D-9 history, notched his 300th victory in Week 2 this year — becoming just the 20th coach in Pennsylvania history to reach the milestone.
In Janocko’s first four years, the Bison put together a 20-21-1 mark, registering a 7-4 record in 1986 and an 6-3-1 mark in 1988. Clearfield went 10-1 in 1989, which was the first 10-win season for the program since 1955, and five seasons later the Bison had a 12-1 year.
Clearfield suffered a rare down season in 1995, going 3-7, but since then the Bison enjoyed a stretch of success that few programs in the state can match — posting a run of 27 consecutive winning seasons to end Janocko’s tenure.
He finished with a career record of 307-120-3 while leading Clearfield to 18 District 9 titles and 21 playoff appearances. The Bison had 12 10-win seasons and eight undefeated regular seasons during his tenure.
Janocko coached in the Lezzer Lumber Classic six times, was the head coach of the 2006 PSFCA East-West All-Star Game, the 2009 Big 33 Classic and an assistant for the 2001 Big 33 Classic. He was inducted into the Central PA Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013.
7. Ridgway’s Tony Allegretto makes one final run before retirement
Long-time Ridgway boys basketball coach Tony Allegretto had made it known this past winter would be his last guiding the Elkers, and his players — including his youngest son Domenic (a senior) — responded with another magical season that culminated in an unexpected run to the PIAA quarterfinals as part of a 22-6 season.
Ridgway, the second seed for the District 9 Class 2A playoffs, upset top-seeded Redbank Valley in a thriller, 41-38, to capture its third D-9 title in four years and fifth overall during Allegretto’s tenure.
That win propelled the Elkers into the state tournament, where they beat Cambridge Springs (47-44) and Greensburg Central Catholic (59-53) in the first and second rounds, respectively. Ridgway then saw its season, as well as Allegretto’s coaching career come to an end with a 54-27 loss in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion Our Lady of Sacred Heart (OLSH).
It marked the seventh time since 2012 that the Elkers advanced to at least the second round of states and was their fourth quarterfinal appearance during that stretch.
Allegretto, who started his head-coaching career with a two-year stint at St. Marys, spent his last 18 seasons guiding his alma mater. In those 20 years, he massed a career record of 338-184. That mark was even more impressive during his last 12 seasons at Ridgway, as the Elkers posted 11 20-win seasons and went 261-62 (80.8 winning percentage) over that stretch. The lone non-20 win season was the 2021 COVID-shortened season in which the Elkers went 6-9.
8. Area trio medal at PIAA Cross Country Championships
For the second straight year, a trio of area girls came home from the PIAA Cross Country Championships in Hershey with state medals hanging around their necks.
And for a pair of those athletes — Elk County Catholic juniors Grace Neubert and Sophia Bille — they experienced a case of déjà vu as they captured medals in Class A for the second straight year.
Neubert and Bille — coming off a dominant showing at the D-9 Championships where they finished first and second, respectively — got off to a strong start at states and ran out from the get-go.
Neubert finished sixth (20:11), while Bille was ninth (20:26) just 15 seconds behind her teammate as both collected Top 10 finishes. Neubert was fifth as a sophomore and Bille 17th.
The area’s third medalist was St. Marys sophomore Gabby Pistner, who posted a 12th-place finish in 20:15.80. That time was four seconds faster than the previous year, when Pistner finished just outside the medals in 28th place as a freshman.
9. Raiders’ first-ever relay medal headlines PIAA Swimming
Unlike in wrestling and track and field, swimming is the one individual high school sport where state hardware — whether it be a medal (Top 8) or honorable mention all-state certificate (9th-16th places)— have been hard to come by at the PIAA Championships for athletes from the Tri-County Area.
However, a resurgent Brookville squad helped change that in 2022 and made school history in the process.
Brookville, which had nine swimmers combine to win 10 District 9 Class AA titles and qualify for states in 11 different events, eventually left Bucknell University in mid-March with a couple accolades.
Its stay in Lewisburg was headlined by the school’s first-ever PIAA medal in a relay event as the quartet of seniors Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper, junior Brody Barto and sophomore Patrick Young placed eighth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:29.69. The Raiders’ last medal in the pool at states was 2013 when Justin Ransel placed fifth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.
That same quartet also collected an honorable mention all-state certificate in the 200 medley relay by reaching the consolation final, where they ultimately finished 12th in 1:40.81.
The Lady Raiders also got into the act at states, as senior Sadie Shofestall re-broke her own school record in the 50-yard freestyle with a prelim time of 24.65 to qualify for the consolation final. She backed that swim up with the second fastest swim of her career (24.82) to finish in a 12th-place tie to earn an honorable mention all-state certificate.
10. Brockway girls basketball, Johnsonburg softball win first-ever D-9 titles
A pair of area girls teams — Brockway basketball and Johnsonburg softball — made history in the first half of 2022 by capturing the first District 9 titles in program history for those respective sports.
Brockway, led by the standout duo of Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood, was the first of the two to win D-9 gold in early March when the Lady Rovers bested Clarion-Limestone, 46-37, for the Class 2A title on the hardwood.
Buttery and Wood were at the forefront of that magical season, as they etched their names in the Brockway record books in a multitude of statistical categories while helping secure that first district title for the school and long-time head coach Dick Esposito.
Both were 1,000-point scorers for the Lady Rovers, with Buttery breaking the program’s career rebounding mark with 1,052 and Wood the career assists mark with 291.
Brockway’s historic season ended after that D-9 championship game, as the Lady Rovers (16-8) lost to Cambridge Springs, 54-36, in their first-ever state playoff game.
A couple months later, the Johnsonburg softball team enjoyed that same historic moment as the Ramettes blanked Cranberry, 6-0, in the D-9 Class 2A championship for their first-ever District 9 crown thanks to a 3-hit shutout thrown by Julie Peterson.
The Ramettes then one better than the Lady Rovers, as they followed up their first D-9 title with their first-ever state playoff victory. Peterson was once again at the forefront of that win, this time tossing a 4-hitter as Johnsonburg bested Muncy, 3-1. Teammate Julia Jones ha the big offensive blow, a 2-run double in the fifth that proved to be the difference in the game.
Johnsonburg’s run ended in the quarterfinals, though, as it suffered a 14-0, 5-inning loss to eventual state champ Neshannock. The Ramettes finished the season with a record of 16-7.