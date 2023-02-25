DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball team got off to a sluggish start Friday night in its District 9 class A quarterfinal matchup against Keystone, which prompted head coach Dom Varacallo to go to his bench in the opening two minutes.
That quick move saw sophomores Marek Hoyt, Luke Fragle and Johnny Varischetti all hit the floor with DCC trailing 2-0, and the trio promptly injected life into the Cardinals and sparked a 16-0 run that saw Central seize control of the game.
The second-seeded Cardinals ultimately led 16-2 after one quarter and never looked back from there as they ran away from the seventh-seeded Panthers in a 57-26 victory.
Central invoked the mercy rule when senior Brendan Paisley came up with a steal and threw down a dunk to make it 52-22 with 6:31 to play. The Cardinals ultimately came away with the 31-pint victory to not only reach Wednesday’s Class A semifinals but also guarantee themselves a return trip to the state playoffs.
Varacallo’s quick decision to make a wholesale change in his team’s lineup in the opening minutes proved to be the difference on the night. Hoyt sparked DCC’s huge first-quarter run as he scored eight of his 14 points in the first eight minutes.Hoyt’s total was more than double his season average.
Fragle also made his presence felt with five points, two in the first quarter, while Varischetti added life to the DCC full-court press and forced a handful of turnovers on his own.
That smothering Cardinal defense limited Keystone to just 26 points despite the Panthers entering the game with three different players averaging double figures entering the game. Cole Henry (12.0 ppg) and Drew Keth (10.3 ppg) were each held to eight points, while Kyle Nellis (11.3 ppg) had just two points.
Meanwhile, Hoyt was joined in double figures by teammates Andrew Green and Luke Swisher. Green finished with a game-high 17 points, 12 in the second half, while Swisher added 12.
“I thought our sophomores coming off the bench at about the 6-minute mark and really helped settle us down,” said Varacallo said. “Fragle, Johnny, and marek have been improving all year. So, it was really nice that in that big moment when we needed a spark to get going, they really stepped up and helped us get going in the right direction tonight.
“Keystone is a good team. You see their size and their athletes how physical they can be, so it was good for us to execute in the press. The week of practice really helped us, and we really locked in defensively.
“I thought the energy and effort was great, and it was a team commitment on the defensive end. That’s what we need to get to where we want to go, but we need to continue to stay focused on that.
“At this point it sounds cliche, but it really is one practice and one game at a time. We need to get better every day, and that is the goal.”
Keystone opened the scoring in the first minute of the game on a basket by Nellis, which proved to be his only points of the night. The Panthers then forced DCC into a couple turnovers but couldn’t capitalize themselves before Varacallo made his early lineup switch.
Hoyt scored shortly after entering the game on an inbounds play before a quick hoop by Swisher put DCC up 4-2. That’s as close as the game was the rest of the way as the Cardinals continued to pour it on to the tune of 16 straight points over the final 5:14 of the first quarter.
Hoyt’s eight points sparked that run, but Swisher also had six to help DCC seize control of the game.
Hoyt scored again to start the second quarter to make it 18 straight points before Tyler Albright finally ended DCC’s run with a hoop. That ended a near 8-minute scoring drought for the Panthers.
Both teams kind of settled in from there and traded scores throughout the second quarter. A 3-pointer late in the half helped DCC take a 28-10 lead into the break. Green had five points in the frame for the Cardinals.
Central Catholic carried that momentum into the second half, where it used a quick 6-3 spurt to push the lead to 21 points at 34-13. Keystone managed to cut that lead to 18 (36-18). The Cardinals answered right back with 10-2 run to push their advantage back out to a game-high 26 point lead (46-20) in the final minute of the quarter before Albright scored at the final buzzer.
Green scored seven in the third for DCC, while Swisher had four.
Not even that buzzer-beating shot could breathe some life into the Panthers, though, as DCC opened the fourth on a 6-0 spurt with the final two of those points coming on Paisley’s dunk that put the mercy rule into affect with the score 52-22. Paisley finished with seven points.
Green scored the final five points for DCC before Varacallo emptied his bench. Neither team scored in the final 3:15 with the clock running.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 57,
KEYSTONE 26
Score by Quarters
Keystone 2 8 12 4 — 26
DCC 16 12 18 11 — 57
Keystone—26
Tyler Albright 2 4-7 8, Drew Keth 3 0-0 8, Kyle Nellis 1 0-0 2, Cole Henry 3 2-5 8, Aidan Sell 0 0-0 0, Ryace Weaver 0 0-0 0, Haden Foster 0 0-0 0, Brett English 0 0-0 0, Taylor Rupp 0 0-0 0, Liam Say 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-12 26.
DCC—57
Luke Swisher 6 0-0 12, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2, Andrew Green 7 0-1 17, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0, Brendan Paisley 2 3-4 7, Marek Hoyt 6 2-2 14, Johnny Variscjetti 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 2 0-0 5, Angelo Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Trenton Miller 0 0-0 0, Ben Yale 0 0-0 0, Anthony Holdren 0 0-0 0, Tristan Sedor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-7 57.
Three-pointers: Keystone 2 (Keth 2), DCC 4 (Green 3, Fragle).