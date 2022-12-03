DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals boys basketball team found itself trailing 10-2 early in the first quarter to the visiting Punxsutawney Chucks in each team’s 2022-23 season opener. But the Cardinals would battle back, eventually taking the lead and holding on for a 58-53 win Friday night at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
Central Catholic senior Luke Swisher had a game-high 19 points — 12 of which came in the first quarter. Teammate and junior Andrew Green knocked down six threes for a total of 18 points while senior Brendan Paisley took over in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of his 13 points along with plenty of clutch rebounds and steals.
“It was an all-around team effort,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “Swisher got us going. He’s a senior and we fed the beast inside — I think he had 12 points in the first quarter and it (started) when we were down 10-2. That changed the game when we just kept feeding him and feeding him. Then it opened up the perimeter and Andrew (Green) had six threes tonight. Even Brendan (Paisley) in the first half was able to get some buckets inside. So it was a total team effort.”
Punxsy’s Zach Presloid knocked down a corner three to get things going and Swisher answered down low rather quickly to make it 3-2 Chucks. But another Presloid bucket, followed by a Noah Weaver three and a Weaver layup made it 10-2 Chucks early.
“We hit a couple threes early and it helped us pick up the momentum a little bit but they started to put the ball inside and got us in foul trouble,” Punxsutawney head coach Randy Reitz said.
Swisher then made three straight buckets underneath, the last of which was an and-one that he converted on to make it 10-9 Chucks. Green then knocked down his first triple to take a 12-10 DCC lead before Ryen Heigley answered right back with a corner three of his own. But another Swisher and-one made it 15-13 Central Catholic.
Heigley scored underneath to tie things up at 15-15 before Paisley scored underneath to make it 17-15 with a little over a minute left in the first quarter. But from there, DCC held the lead the rest of the way — albeit the lead was only as high as six until the final 30 or so seconds of the game.
After a high-scoring 19-15 first quarter, things slowed down in the second as DCC held a 26-25 lead.
But the start of the second half saw Green get hot from beyond the arc, nailing three triples as Punxsy’s Heigley added two of his own while Cooper Hallman had one.
With DCC leading 41-39 at the end of three quarters, Punxsy would cut the deficit to one after Noah Kengersky scored inside to make it 49-48. Swisher, who had been quiet in the second and third quarters, then scored underneath to make it 51-48.
A steal and a layup by Paisley got the DCC lead to five as a Punsxy turnover then gave DCC the ball back as they tried to slow down the offense with less than two minutes remaining.
Punxsy would try to answer but couldn’t do so, eventually sending the Cardinals to the charity stripe for a few one-and-one situations, which saw DCC get its biggest lead of seven with just 34.5 seconds left to play.
The Chucks wouldn’t go away quietly, however, as Weaver hit a three to cut it to 57-53. But Swisher would then hit one of three free throws late as DCC held on to a 58-53 victory.
“There was a story told at practice last night,” Varacallo said. “’People are going to go home and remember two players — the best player in the gym and the grittiest player, the person that gets all the rebounds, dives on the floor and takes charges.’ So our goal was to be that second guy as a group. It was a great team win and I thought we got gritty when we needed to. We got the loose balls when we needed to and that was ultimately the difference of the game on a well-played game from both sides. I’m pretty proud to coach these guys.”
Paisley had seven rebounds, five assists and three steals while Green had four assists. Fellow Cardinal Dylan Hanna added seven points.
“What we can take away from it is the composure we showed when we got punched in the mouth early,” Varacallo said. “There’s a saying, ‘Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the mouth.’ So we got punched in the mouth early by a good Punxsy squad and then it’s how you face that adversity and overcome it. We rode Swisher early ... There’s some things defensively that we can improve on but I’m very happy — that’s a very good Punxsy squad.”
Heigley led Punxsy with 14 points while Weaver had 11. Presloid had eight while Kengersky came off the bench to add five.
“(DuBois Central Catholic) started to get the ball inside,” Reitz said. “They’re big and they’re strong and got us in some foul trouble. They got up four or five points and we just couldn’t get those four or five points back.”
DuBois Central Catholic (1-0) hosts Glendale on Monday.
“It’s great to see Cardinal basketball back,” Varacallo said. “And now it’s not only the playoff games but it’s hopefully all of our games. And tonight was a great example of how the gym used to be packed and now it’s back. So it’s great.”
Punxsy (0-1) is back in action Tuesday as they travel to United.
“We played hard,” Reitz said. “We’ve got to get these kids some experience. Tonight was a good game for that. I think Cooper (Hallman), Noah Kengersky and Beau Thomas logged a lot of minutes there because of some foul trouble. That’s going to help us down the road here. The more we play together, the better we’re going to be. These kids will keep working hard and we’ll keep improving and get ready for Tuesday night.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 58,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 53
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 15 10 14 14 — 53
DCC 19 7 15 17 — 58
Punxsutawney—53
Ryen Heigley 5 0-0 14, Jimmy Neese 1 1-1 3, Zach Presloid 3 1-3 8, Cooper Hallman 2 0-2 5, Noah Weaver 4 1-2 11, Mason Nesbitt 2 0-0 4, Noah Kengersky 1 3-4 5, Beau Thomas 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 7-14 53.
DuBois Central Catholic—58
Luke Swisher 8 3-7 19, Dylan Hanna 3 1-2 7, Andrew Green 6 0-0 18, Brendan Paisley 6 1-1 13, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Marek Hoyt 0 1-2 1, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-12 58.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 8 (Heigley 4, Weaver 2, Presloid, Hallman), DCC 6 (Green 6).