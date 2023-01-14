DUBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic and Kane battled in a physical game that featured big runs both ways Frida night, and in the end it was the Cardinals who came away with a 66-53 victory in AML boys action at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The Cardinals (10-4) appeared to be on their way to a lopsided victory after a 24-9 second-quarter gave them a 19-point halftime lead (42-23). However, Kane flipped the script on DCC in the third and put together an 18-3 run of its own to get back within four at 45-41.
That’s as close as the Wolves got though, as DCC countered with a 15-2 spurt of its own that spanned the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter to push its lead back out to 17 at 60-43 before eventually winning by a dozen.
The trio of Luke Swisher, Andrew Green and Marek Hoyt powered the Cardinals (10-4), who won their third straight after battling through a three-game losing skid.
Swisher scored a game-high 23 points while pulling down 13 rebounds, while Green (17) and Hoyt (15) him in double figures. On the other side, Ricky Zampogna scpred 21 for the Wolves despite being in foul trouble for a good portion of the game. Teammate Landon Darr had 17 points, including five of Kane’s eight 3-pointers.
“At times we showed some good composure tonight,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “Credit Kane, though. They kept battling and hit some shots and got going a little bit (in 3rd quarter). We were engaged, but we didn’t play our best for 32 minutes. We kept out composure when things got away from us a little bit, though, and were able to get it (control) back.
“Defensively when we needed to, we really locked in — especially during that second quarter — and I thought we got out in transition and played very selfless tonight at times where we were sharing the basketball with each other better than we have all year.
“So there are a lot of positives to take away, but there are a lot of things we can work on. We’ll continue to grind, and I’m proud of our guys on a hard-fought win tonight.”
Kane (5-8) came out strong to open the game, grabbing early leads of 6-2 and 10-5 behind six points by Zampogna. A 3-pointer by Darr gave Kanet ht 10-5 advantage with 4:30 left in the quarter before DCC righted the ship and ripped off nine straight points to take a 14-10 lead.
Hoyt book-ended that run with baskets, while Swisher completed an old-fashion 3-point play. The teams traded scores from there in the final two minutes as DCC led 18-14 after one quarter. Swisher and Dylan Hanna each had five and Hoyt four in the period.
Swisher and Zampogna then traded hoops to open the second before the Cardinals grabbed control of the game with their huge 24-9 second-quarter push. Central had a 6-0 spurt in the middle of the quarter before closing out the half on a 10-0 run to take the 19-point advantage (42-23) to the break.
Swisher and Green fueled that surge with 11 and nine points, respectively, in the quarter while Hoyt had four. That run also put Kane into foul trouble as several Wolves went to the half with multiple fouls, including Zampogna, who notched his third.
That did little to deter the Wolves, though, as they came out rejuvenated in the third quarter and the Cardinals looked sluggish.
The end result was Kane scoring the first 10 points of the third as part of an 18-3 run in the first 4:19 of the quarter to quickly make things interesting at 45-41.
Darr sparked that surge with a pair of treys and eight points, while Zamogna had five. Brock Wensel capped the run when he banked in a 3-pointer with 3:41 on the clock to make it 45-41.
Green countered with a hoop on the other end, a score that jump-started a 9-2 DCC spurt to end the third. Green added a second basket, while Hoyt and Swisher also scored.
The Cardinals, who led 54-43 at that point, carried their momentum into the fourth and tacked on six straight points, four by Green, to extend their lead back out to 17 at 60-43 with 5:07 to play.
The Wolves didn’t go away quietly, though, and had one more push in them as they went on a 10-2 run to cut the DCC lead to single digits at 62-53 on a 3-pointer by Darr.
That’s as close as Kane got, though, as Swisher and Hoyt each went 2-for-2 at the foul line in the final 35 seconds to set the final score at 66-53.
Central Catholic is back in action on Tuesday with a road trip to Ridgway.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 66,
KANE 53
Score by Quarters
Kane 14 9 20 10 — 53
DCC 18 24 12 12 — 66
Kane—53
Dane Anderson1 0-2 2, Landon Darr 6 0-3 17, Ricky Zampogna 8 3-5 21, Scott Szymanski 2 0-3 4, Daniel Paul 1 1-2 3, Brock Wensel 1 3-3 6, Kaden Smith 0 0-0 0, Kyle Zook 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-18 53.
DCC—66
Luke Swisher 8 7-9 23, Dylan Hanna 2 1-1 5, Andrew Green 6 4-6 17, Brendan Paisley 2 0-1 4, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0,Marek Hoyt 6 2-5 15, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0, Johnny Varschetti 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 1 0-2 2. Totals: 25 14-24 66.
Three-pointers: Kane (), DCC 2 (Green, Hoyt).