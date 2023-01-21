BROOKVILLE — Maura Caskey could hardly miss and the St. Marys Lady Dutch landed back in the win column Friday night.
The 5-foot-9 junior forward nailed 10 of her 12 shots from the floor and scored a career-high 21 points in the Lady Dutch’s 58-18 District 9 League win at Brookville Friday night.
It was good for the Lady Dutch considering they were coming in with a two-game losing streak with losses to league rivals Elk County Catholic and Punxsutawney. They improved to 13-3 overall, 4-2 in the D9 League.
“The goal tonight was to just get back in the win column with good execution and a good effort and execution and I felt like did that and gave a good effort against Punxsutawney even though we didn’t come out on top,” said Lady Dutch head coach Michael Franciscus of his team’s 45-34 loss on Wednesday. “Tonight, we did a good job of cleaning up some things and did a very good job offensively with our offense and patience.”
Caskey scored eight points on four field goals in the first quarter, then added 11 more points in the second half, missing a shot in each half and drilling her only 3-point attempt in the fourth quarter. She also pulled down eight rebounds.
“We moved the ball really well and Maura had a breakout game tonight,” Franciscus said. “The whole team did a really good job working together to create open shots. We’re a well-balanced team and every night we have a new star and I’m really proud of the girls to put themselves in a position to work so well.”
Caskey wasn’t alone. Avery Eckels and Alexa Schneider scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
St. Marys forced 19 turnovers, 13 in the first half, and limited Brookville to 6-for-38 shooting.
St. Marys gave up the exact same amount of points to the Lady Raiders as their first meeting in a 62-19 victory at home back on Dec. 21. Caskey’s basket with 13 seconds left in the first quarter capped a 15-3 advantage and the Lady Dutch built it to 33-13 by halftime as six different players scored in the quarter.
The Lady Dutch pushed the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion by the 2:19 mark of the third quarter at 44-13 when Izzy Catalone, who shared the team lead with Caskey with eight rebounds, scored in a 13-0 third quarter for St. Marys.
Eckels’ 3-pointer gave St. Marys its largest lead at 58-16 at the 1:38 mark of the fourth quarter.
Eden Wonderling scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Lady Raiders, who fell to 2-11 overall and 1-4 in the D9 League.
“Our goal right now is to continue to get better. We need to play better defense, so that’ll be the focus next week. Because if we don’t play better defense, it’s going to be a similar story Tuesday. We have the best team in the district next week.”
The Lady Raiders visit Punxsutawney Tuesday.
ST. MARYS 58, BROOKVILLE 19
Score By Quarters
St. Marys 15 18 13 10 — 58
Brookville 3 10 0 6 — 19
St. Marys –58
Alexa Schneider 4 1-3 10, Izzy Catalone 2 0-0 4, Avery Eckels 5 0-0 12, Jayssa Snelick 2 1-2 5, Maura Caskey 10 0-0 21, Rosa DePrator 1 0-0 2, Molly Hanslovan 2 0-0 4, Rachel Braun 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 2-5 58.
Brookville –19
Reggan Olson 2 0-0 6, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 0 0-2 0, Eden Wonderling 3 4-7 10, Samantha Whitling 1 0-2 3, Hannah 0 0-0 0, Kaida Yoder 0 0-0 0, Izzy Pangallo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-11 19.
3-pointers: St. Marys 4 (Eckels 2, Caskey, Schneider), Brookville 3 (Olson 2, Whitling).