DuBOIS — It was a Friday night at the DuBois High School where points were at a premium as the St. Marys Lady Dutch and DuBois Lady Beavers girls basketball teams squared off. After DuBois held a 17-7 lead at the half, the Lady Beavers would score just five points in the second half as St. Marys’ Maura Caskey made an and-one bucket with just two seconds left to give the Lady Dutch a 25-22 win.
“We just had to execute on offense and defense,” St. Marys head coach Michael Franciscus said. “DuBois played a really good game. They executed very well on both sides of the floor for the entire game. We were just able to battle back with perseverance and teamwork at the end. We persevered, we executed and we played as a team the whole way.”
With the scored tied up at 22-22, St. Marys came out of a timeout with 43.6 seconds remaining as Franciscus and his team were content on taking the last shot. With St. Marys controlling the ball with its guards at the top of the key, Caskey would then get the ball and start driving into the lane with about nine seconds left.
DuBois’ Abbie McCoy was able to knock the ball away from Caskey as it was up for grabs, with St. Marys’ Olivia Eckels getting the ball and putting up shot in the paint. But as she put up the shot with four seconds left, she was fouled by DuBois’ Bree Weible, sending her to the free throw line.
“(Eckels) made a huge play by getting that ball and getting it up and getting fouled,” Franciscus said.
While the free throw line can be called the “charity stripe,” that was far from the case with the Lady Dutch on Friday evening as they shot just 3-of-13 as a team. Eckels then missed both of her free throw attempts, with the second one careening off the rim and into the hands of Weible and Caskey as the officials called a jump ball as the possession arrow pointed to the visitors.
That gave St. Marys an inbound play to get a game-winning shot and that’s exactly what they did. Alexa Schneider threw it in to Caskey as she was cutting to the basket and was able to put up the shot as Weible fouled her, yet the shot was good as St. Marys took a 24-22 lead with just two seconds left.
“We were able to set up our inbounds play and the game-winner and (Caskey) finished strong through contact,” Franciscus said.
Although the team was 2-of-12 at the foul line at that point, Caskey then made it a three-point game as she hit the free throw. That gave DuBois a last-ditch effort with just two seconds remaining. But after the inbounds pass went to around mid-court, the Lady Beavers were unable to get a shot off and St. Marys escaped with the comeback 25-22 win.
“We really had to battle back and played well together,” Franciscus said. “Every single person contributed to get this huge battle back win.”
Caskey had a game-high nine points as Lady Dutch teammates Izzy Catalone and Jayssa Snelick had six points each.
“It was very tough,” DuBois coach Cory Hand said. “We did not do a good job most of the second half handling the basketball. It came down to too many giveaways, too many turnovers. They ended up with easier opportunities off of our mistakes to get them back in the game and get us on our heels a little bit. The first time they had the little rally to start the second half, we kind of regrouped a little bit. Then down the stretch we had the lead. It came down to not being able to take care of the basketball down the stretch — simple as that.”
For DuBois early, it looked like they would avenge its 35-28 loss to the Lady Dutch at St. Marys on Jan. 10, as DuBois started the game on a 10-0 run before Eckels scored underneath with just a couple of seconds left in the first quarter.
Lady Beaver Alexas Pfeufer knocked down a couple of threes in the first quarter but in the second quarter, DuBois scored its seven points from players that came off of the bench with a three from Rylee Werner, a bucket underneath from Maddy Orzechowski and two free throws by Lynx Lander. Meanwhile for St. Marys, its offense continued to struggle with just five points — three from Caskey and two from Eckels.
That set up St. Mary’s second half comeback as they outscored the Lady Beavers 18-5 the rest of the way.
“The difference between the first half and the second half offensively is in the first half we executed our stuff a lot better and gave ourselves a lot of nice looks,” Hand said. “And in the second half, we didn’t give ourselves very many good looks at all. Most of the game we did a really good job on the boards and we matched them on the defensive end, too. We held them in check and we had them at 22 points like they did (in the final seconds). It was a slugfest and between mistakes and good defense, it added up.”
Pfeufer led DuBois with six points as seven different Lady Beavers scored its 22 points. Madison Rusnica chipped in with five and Werner had three.
“I told the girls I was very happy overall with our defense all game,” Hand said. “I thought we did well on the boards, but we didn’t come up with a few at the end that we needed to get a hold of.”
St. Marys (17-3) heads to Punxsutawney on Tuesday as they’ll try to avenge one of its three losses earlier this year as the Lady Chucks beat St. Marys 45-34 on Jan. 18.
“We’re looking to carry this energy and momentum for the rest of the season,” Franciscus said. “I’m really proud of ourselves. But all the credit in the world to DuBois — who played a really good game — and all the credit to our girls who played fantastically together and perseverance the entire way ... We’re really excited for the rest of the season.”
DuBois (10-8) travels to Bradford on Tuesday.
“Obviously it’s disappointing to lose a tight game,” Hand said. “Anyone would be (disappointed) in a battle like that. But I don’t know what we take away other than I’m very proud with the overall effort and hustle. We just needed an extra play or two and we didn’t get it.”
ST. MARYS 25,
DuBOIS 22
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 2 5 11 7 — 25
DuBois 10 7 3 2 — 22
St. Marys—25
Alexa Schneider 0 0-0 0, Izzy Catalone 2 0-4 6, Olivia Eckels 2 0-2 4, Jayssa Snelick 3 0-0 6, Maura Caskey 3 3-8 9, Molly Hanslovan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-13 25.
DuBois—22
Kamryn Fontaine 1 0-0 2, Madison Rusnica 2 1-1 5, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeufer 2 0-0 6, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Bree Weible 1 0-0 2, Maddy Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 2-2 2, Rylee Werner 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 3-3 22.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Catalone 2), DuBois 3 (Pfeufer 2, Werner).