DUBOIS — The Cathedral Prep boys basketball team invaded DuBois Friday night sporting a 21-3 record and the No. 2 ranking in the state in Class 5A, but that did little to deter the Beavers who gave Prep all they could handle and more in a hard-fought 40-32 loss to the Ramblers.
DuBois, 11-12 coming in, actually controlled the game for the first two and half quarters. The Beavers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first four minutes before leading 10-6 after one and later 21-15 at the break in front of a raucous student section and hometown crowd.
The Beavers maintained that lead entering the midway point of the third before DuBois junior Cam Thompson picked up his fourth foul on a charge call with 4:17 left in the quarter.
That proved to be the turning point of the game, as DuBois struggled to run its offense with Thompson forced to the bench. Prep closed the third on a 11-0 run — seven of those points coming with Thompson on the bench — to turn a 9-point deficit (27-18) into a 2-point lead (29-27) after three quarters.
Thompson returned to start the fourth, but a 3-pointer by Rambler Jake Sambuchino just 18 seconds in put Prep up five at 32-27. After a missed shot by DuBois, Prep then elected to hold the ball as a Rambler stood next two his coach near mid-court for well over a minute.
However, Prep’s Tavion Spencer was called for a technical foul during that stretch for what appeared to be him jawing with the crowd as his team held the ball.
Thompson stepped to the line and hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 32-28.
Disaster struck DuBois on the ensuing inbounds play, though, as a turnover led to fast break and a blocking foul on Thompson, which was his fifth, with 5:32 to play. Thompson finished with a team-high 10 points.
Prep proceeded to hold the ball again for nearly a minute again before DuBois came out and played man defense. Once they did, Prep rattled off six straight points around a couple Beaver turnovers to push its lead out to 10 at 38-28 with 2:41 remaining.
Spencer had four of those points and proved to be a thorn in the Beavers’ side all night as he scored a game-high 20 points, 12 in the second half.
DuBois didn’t go away quietly though, as Rudy Williams countered with four straight points on a pair of free throws and strong drive to the hoop to make it a 6-point game (38-32) with 1:27 on the clock. Williams had eight points in the game.
That’s as close as the Beavers got though, as Ramblers Semontae Lofton and Amaree Pickens each went 1-for-2 at the line in the final minute to help put the game away and give Prep the District 8/9/10 subregional title.
“Cam was doing a great job getting us into everything offensively being strong with the ball,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “Then losing him as the primary ball handler really hurt.
“Obviously, offensively we struggled a little bit then, and I think that’s what led to their offense because they got some turnovers and some easy ones (baskets). So, that was definitely the turning point of the game.
“I’m proud of the effort and proud of the way we came out and played with poise and determination. Other people may not have expected this outcome (close game), but this is what we expected.
“So, this isn’t something I’m extra proud of because this is what we expected to have happen. But, we executed the game plan great and played with awesome poise. Cam getting into foul trouble was just the difference.”
Freshman Maddox Bennett got the Beavers off and running with a 3-pointer just over a minute into the game, while Thompson added a pair of free throws and Aiden West an hoop inside to put DuBois up 7-0 just before the midway point of the first quarter.
A Spencer hoop halted the DuBois run to open the game, but Thompson countered with a 3-pointer to make it 10-2. Prep responded with back-to-back hoops to close out the quarter and get within four at 10-6.
Williams opened the second quarter with a basket only to have Prep rattle off six straight points to tie the game at 12-12. It appeared the Ramblers may have gained some momentum, but that didn’t prove to be the case as DuBois countered with a 6-0 spurt of its own.
Tyson Kennis had four of those points, including a dunk off an inbounds play, to put the Beavers back up 18-12 before the midway point of period. Kennis had six points and nine rebounds.
Points came at a premium for both teams in the final four minutes of the half, as Prep’s Spencer Kanne and West traded 3-pointers in that closing stretch to make it 21-15 Beavers at the break.
DuBois came out strong to start the third quarter and put together a 6-3 spurt to grab its largest lead of the night at 27-18 on a strong drive to the hoop by Thompson. Kennis and Williams also added hoops in that stretch.
The Ramblers crept back into the game on hoops by Spencer Pickens before the fourth foul on Thompson completely changed the complexion of the game over the final 12:17, as Prep outscored the Beavers 16-5 to end the game once Thompson got into foul trouble.
Next up for DuBois is a trip to Pittsburgh next Friday to take on WPIAL champ Penn Hills in the opening round of states at a site to be determined.
Cathedral Prep will play South Fayette, the WPIAL No. 5 seed, in their PIAA opener.
CATHEDRAL PREP 40,
DUBOIS 32
Score by Quarters
Prep 6 9 14 11 — 40
DuBois 10 11 6 5 — 32
Cathedral Prep—40
Zion Barksdale 1 2-4 4, Jake Sambuchino 3 0-0 7, Tavion Spencer 9 2-6 20, Amaree Pickens 1 1-2 3, Semontae Lofton 1 1-2 3, Sam Spence 0 0-0 0, Mohamed Rahama 0 0-0 0, Spencer Kanne 1 0-0 3, R.J. Roberts 0 0-0 0, Max Wallace 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-14 40.
DuBois—32
Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 2 5-6 10, Maddox Bennett 1 0-0 3, Rudy Williams 3 2-2 8, Tyson Kennis 2 2-2 6, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Aiden West 2 0-0 5, Trey Wingard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-10 32.
Three-pointers: Prep 2 (Sambuchino, Kanne), DuBois 3 (Thompson, Bennett, West).