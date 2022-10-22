ST. MARYS — The St. Marys football team entering Friday night’s regular season finale against Central Clarion riding a two-game winning streak, and while the Flying Dutchmen gave the Wildcats a battle, they couldn’t make it three wins in a row as the dropped a 48-27 shootout at Dutch Country Stadium.
Turnovers hurt both teams as they combined for eight on the night — four by each side — and it was Central Clarion that proved to do more off those opportunities.
The biggest of those turnovers was a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown by Wildcat Tommy Smith with 40 seconds left in the first half. The huge defense play came on the heels of a 16-yard touchdown catch by Smith that turned a 14-13 Wildcat lead into a 28-13 advantage in a span of 12 seconds.
Central Clarion pushed that advantage to 34-13 late in the third quarter on a 51-yard touchdown catch by Ashton Rex, then held off a comeback bid by the Dutchmen in the fourth quarter to improve to 9-0 on the season.
Rex had a big game for the Wildcats, hauling in eight catches for 169 yards and two second-half scores. Central Clarion quarterback Jase Ferguson completed 16 of 24 passes for 282 yards with three TDs but also threw three interceptions.
Central Clarion finished with a 426-276 advantage in total yards, with St. Marys doing most of its damage through the air as Charlie Coudriet was 17 of 38 for 230 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Collin Reitz led the Dutch receivers wih seven grabs for 141 yards and two TDs, while Carter Chadsey had eight catches for 72 yards and a pair of scores.
St. Marys (6-3) put together a strong opening 20 minutes and led 13-7 late in the second quarter before Central Clarion grabbed all the momentum right before the half.
The Dutchmen forced a Central Clarion punt to start the game, then put together 52-yard scoring drive to take an early lead.
A 22-yard pass by Coudriet to Chadsey jump-started that series before Coudriet broke a tackle on a fourth-and-2 play and rumbled 24 yards to the Wildcats 8.
However, three plays netted no yards for St. Marys, but Coudriet came up with a huge fourth down play as he rolled out to his left and found Chadsey wide open in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard TD pass. Gianna Surra’s kick was no good as the Dutch led 6-0 with 5:21 left in the first quarter.
Central Clarion countered with long 13-paly drive that saw the Wildcats march from their own 35 down to the St. Marys 2. However, St. Marys Johnny Bandy dropped Connor Kopnitsky for a 2-yard loss on first and goal.
Ferguson was then bottled up for no gain before Alex Lukaschunis stripped the ball from Ferguson on third down and teammate Waylon Wehler recovered the loose ball at the 4 to thwart the Wildcats’ drive.
The Dutchmen were forced to punt as Central Clarion got the ball at the Dutch 34. The Wildcats couldn’t capitalize on that field possession though, as Eli Rippey picked off Ferguson pass.
Disaster struck St. Marys four plays later on a punt, though, as the ball was snapped over Coudriet’s head. He fell on it at his own 8, but the Wildcats once again had prime field position. This time they capitalized as Kopnitsky scored from nine yards out. Thomas Ukert’s kick made it 7-6 with 8:03 remaining in the half.
St. Marys bounced right back though with a quick 6-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to regain the lead.
Chadsey got things started with catches of 8 and 17 yards before Reitz made a leaping grab down the middle of the field for 19 yards. That play se up a 19-yard TD catch by Reitz with 5:49 on the clock. Surra’s kick put the Dutch up 13-7.
That proved to be St. Marys’ final lead of night, as Central Clarion found the end zone three times in the final four minutes of the half top swing the momentum in its favor.
Kopnitsky started that strong closing stretch with a 28-yard touchdown run, then after a St. Marys punt, Ferguson found Smith to make it 21-13 with 52 seconds remaining until the half.
St. Marys elected not to sit on the ball starting at its own 22, and Smith made the Dutch pay as he picked off a Coudriet pass and returned it 22 yards on the first play to make it a 28-13 game at the break.
The teams traded punts to open the third quarter, then Wildcat Braylon Beckwith picked off Coudriet on St. Marys’ second possession of the secnd half.
Bandy promptly dropped Ferguson for a 6-yard sack, but the Wildcats hit Re on a middle screen on the ensuing play and he sprinted 51 yards to pay dirt. Ukert’s kick put Central Clarion up 34-13 with 4:22 left in the third.
St. Marys then took advantage of a turnover around the quarter change after Coudriet picked off Ferguson late in the third. The Dutch needed just four plays to go 69 yards.
Matt Davis jump-started the drive with a 14-yard run, while Coudriet went for six on the final play of the third after avoiding a sack. Reitz then outjumped a defender for a 32-yard catch down the middle of the field before hauling in a 17-yard touchdown, his second of the night. Surra’s kick pulled St. Marys within 15 at 34-19.
Any momentum St. Marys built was quickly taken away, though, as Ferguson hit Rex on a deep ball for a 62-yard touchdown in the Wildcats ensuing possession.
St. Mary put up one more score following a Chadsey interception near midfield. A 35-yard catch by Reitz gave St. Marys first-and-goal at the wildcats 6. Coudriet hit Chadsey for a score on the next play, with Surra’s kick putting the score at 41-27 with 5:28 to play.
That’s as close as the Dutchmen got, as Kopnitsky tacked on a 1-yard TD run with 1:07 to play to set the final score.
St. Marys will now wait to see how the District 9 Class 3A playoffs shake out, while Central Clarion closes out its regular season Friday with a big matchup at Redbank Valley.