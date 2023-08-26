BROOKVILLE — Last season Jase Ferguson was known more for his throwing than his running, but on Friday evening the junior quarterback rushed 16 times for 183 yards with one touchdown. He also completed 8-of-13 passes for 149 yards with one touchdown and one interception to lead Central Clarion to a 49-27 victory over Brookville.
Senior running back Noah Naser also had a solid evening running the ball with 88 yards on 16 carries, scoring four touchdowns.
Although it would be Brookville that scored the first touchdown of the game. After a lengthy drive on the opening possession of the game took the ball from their own 24 to the C-L six-yard line where the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
The Raiders defense would hold the Wildcats to three plays and a punt and would take over at the Central Clarion 47 following a punt. Four plays later Charlie Krug would connect with Jack Pete on a seven-yard pass. Steven Plyler would add the PAT kick for a 7-0 Brookville lead after one quarter.
Central Clarion would tie the game at the 9:29 mark of the second quarter on a 23-yard touchdown run by Naser. Thomas Uckert would add the PAT kick for the 7-7 score.
Following a Brookville punt, the Wildcats would take the ball from their own 47 in seven plays with Ferguson connecting with a wide-open Charlie Hepfl on a 34-yard touchdown pass. Braylon Beckwith would add the two-point conversion with a run for a 15-7 lead at the 4:31 mark.
Brookville would answer just 14 seconds later at Jack Pete returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. The two-point pass failed, and Brookville trailed 15-13 at the 4:17 mark.
Central Clarion would score the final touchdown of the first half on a four-yard run by Naser at the 2:05 mark for a 22-13 halftime lead. During the drive the Wildcats would have a long touchdown run called back on a penalty.
Central Clarion took the second half kickoff marching from their own 30 using a 10-play drive that chewed up nearly half of the quarter which ended on a Noah Harrison two-yard run. A fake punt by Dawson Smail turned out to be the big play of the drive as he rushed 23 yards for a first down. Uckert made the PAT kick for a 29-13 with 6:35 to play in the third.
Following another Brookville punt, the Wildcats would take over at their own 45. Ferguson would scramble for a 49-yard gain on first down to take the ball to the Raiders six. Three plays later Ferguson would then finish what he started with a one-yard plunge for a touchdown. The PAT failed, leaving the score 35-13 after three quarters.
Krug would finish off a 14-play drive with a one-yard plunge for a touchdown at the 10:34 mark of the fourth. Plyler would add the PAT to cut the lead to 35-20.
However, Central Clarion would strike quickly by scoring on just four plays. Ferguson would rush for 30 yards while Harrison added 15 yards with a 10-yard penalty tacked onto the end of the run taking the ball to the six. From there Naser would add his third touchdown on a six-yard run. The PAT kick failed leaving the score 41-20 with 9:46 to play.
Krug would connect with Easton Belfiore on a 19-yard touchdown pass at the 7:12 mark to once again trim the lead to 41-27.
Central Clarion would grind out an 11-play drive which were all on the ground ending on Naser scoring his fourth touchdown on a four-yard run. Ferguson would add the two-point conversion with a run putting the Wildcats ahead 49-27 with 1:58 to play.
Both teams would put their junior varsity teams in to finish out the contest.