STRATTANVILLE — Both Central Clarion and Brookville made several mistakes for the first game of the season, but the difference in the game was the Wildcats took advantage of most of the Raiders mistakes — including a pair of interception returns for scores — in a 42-7 victory at the C-L High School Football Field.

Brookville actually scored the first touchdown of the game after the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs at their own 45-yard line on their second possession.

