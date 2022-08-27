STRATTANVILLE — Both Central Clarion and Brookville made several mistakes for the first game of the season, but the difference in the game was the Wildcats took advantage of most of the Raiders mistakes — including a pair of interception returns for scores — in a 42-7 victory at the C-L High School Football Field.
Brookville actually scored the first touchdown of the game after the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs at their own 45-yard line on their second possession.
Jackson Zimmerman rushed five straight times for the games first scored including 33 yards on the first carry and ended on a 1-yard plunge. Brayden Kunselman added the PAT kick for a 7-0 lead with 7:58 to play in the first.
Zimmerman would turn out to be the bright spot of the Raiders (0-1) offense, as he rushed 22 times for 121 yards with the score.
On the next possession for Central Clarion, the Wildcats started at their own 15. A loss of six yards on the first play backed them up to the nine.
Jase Ferguson then tossed a pass over the middle to Ashton Rex who raced for a 91-yard touchdown, his first of two on the evening to tie the score at 7-7 following the first of six PAT kicks by Thomas Ukert.
On their first possession of the second quarter the Wildcats drove from their own seven plays which was capped off by a six-yard touchdown pass from Ferguson to Tommy Smith for a 14-7 lead with 8:18 left in the second.
The key play was a 33-yard pass on fourth down to Dawson Smail.
The Wildcats extended the lead to 21-7 when Ryan Hummell intercepted a Charlie Krug pass and returned it 42 yards for a score.
Both teams suffered from the turnover bug in the early stages of the third quarter as Ferguson threw a pair of interceptions.
Brookville also had a pair of fumbles and an interception by Brady Quinn who returned the ball 43 yards for a score and a 28-7 Wildcats lead with 8:55 to play in the third.
After a fumble recovery by Coleman Slater for the Wildcats, two plays later Ferguson connected on a 43-yard pass to Dawson Hotchkiss to increase the lead to 35-7 with 6:23 to play in the third.
The final score of the contest came on a 73-yard catch and run from Ferguson to Rex with 39 seconds remaining in the third making the score 42-7 and putting the mercy rule running clock into effect.
Ferguson finished the contest 8-of-16 for 316 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Ashton Rex finished with three catches for 216 yards with two touchdowns.
Charlie Krug finished 7-of-24 passing for 50 yards with three interceptions before leaving with an injury about midway through the third quarter.
Central Clarion travels to Port Allegany next Friday.