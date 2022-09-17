STRATTANVILLE – Looking to remain undefeated in the 2022 football season, the Central Clarion Wildcats made seven their lucky number on Friday against the Punxsy Chucks by scoring seven times and turning the ball over the same number of times en route to a 45-7 victory.
The Wildcats defense notched its seven takeaways on four fumble recoveries and three interceptions, including three turnovers in Punxsy’s first four drives of the game.
Ryan Hummell had three of the steals with a pair of interceptions and a recovery; Brady Quinn also picked off a pass; and Braylon Beckwith, Hayden Hindman and John Burke each snagged one Punxsy fumble.
The Central Clarion offense was no slouch either, though, led by a four-touchdown, 261-yard performance by sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson, who also had 51 rushing yards and scored once on the ground.
Ferguson’s top target in the passing game was Ashton Rex, who hauled in eight catches for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Tommy Smith and Dawson Smail also had respective touchdown receptions of 43 and 37 yards.
Playing without starting quarterback Seth Moore, Punxsy turned to three others – Peyton Hetrick, Kolton Koppenhaver and Maddox Hetrick – but managed only four completions for a total of 34 yards.
On the ground, the Chucks were led by senior back Zeke Bennett, who broke the century mark with 104 yards on 24 carries, but overall the visitors came up shy even of Central Clarion’s 150-yard total with the Chucks mustering only 135.
Punxsy did manage to see flashes from the defensive front, which stood up a number of Wildcats run plays and also had Matthew Grusky and Anthony Gould record sacks.
Overall, though, it was the big-play ability of the Wildcats that burned Punxsy the most. In addition to the seven turnovers and four deep passing touchdowns, Central Clarion also had two runs and another pass for more than 20 yards.
“There are certainly things we’re going to need to clean up,” Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol said after the game. “We’re giving up big plays … It’s happened two weeks in a row and changed the complexion of the game. But our guys played hard until the end, and obviously, we think we’re a lot better than that. We’re going to move on from this … It’s a long season, and we’ve got a long way to go. We’re going to work hard to get better.”
Punxsy opened with possession but kept it for just three plays before Hummell snagged his first interception. The Chucks defense responded with a four-and-out, but on the second play of the ensuing drive the Chucks coughed it up and Beckwith fell on it.
That set up a five-play, 45-yard scoring drive that was capped by a beautiful pass down the right sideline that saw Smith tap his toe just inside the pylon for a touchdown. Thomas Ukert added his first of six extra points, and the score was 7-0 early in the quarter.
Punxsy fired right back with a run-heavy scoring drive that went 73 yards on 10 plays. It included two long runs by Bennett – the second of which went 30 yards to paydirt. Peyton Hetrick tacked on the PAT to tie it up with 3:39 to play in the quarter.
Those would be the final points for Punxsy, though, as the Wildcats rattled off the final 38 of the contest, beginning early in the second quarter as the home team turned a Quinn interception quickly around and scored on the first play of the next drive – a 47-yard pass from Ferguson to Rex.
On its very next possession, Central Clarion mixed the run with the pass on a six-play drive capped by a 5-yard scramble by Ferguson. Ukert’s PAT made it a 21-7 game.
The Wildcats closed the scoring for the half on a quick drive that started at their own 47 with 1:09 on the clock and ended 35 seconds later with Ferguson heaving a 37-yard pass into the waiting arms of Smail, making it 28-7.
Each team stumbled a bit out of the gates on its first possession of the second half, but after an interception deep in Punxsy territory by Hummell, Central Clarion got its only score of the game that wasn’t a touchdown, as Ukert booted a 27-yard field goal to make it 31-7.
The Wildcats then closed the scoring on two straight scoring drives set up by recovered fumbles – one by Hummell and the other by Burke.
The first resulted in Quinn scoring on a 14-yard run that opened the drive, and the second took two plays but saw Ferguson connect with Rex over the top one more time to set the final at 45-7.
Central Clarion (4-0) will look to keep its unbeaten streak going next week with a long trek to Bradford to take on the 0-4 Owls, while the Chucks (2-2) will travel to St. Marys.