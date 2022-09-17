STRATTANVILLE – Looking to remain undefeated in the 2022 football season, the Central Clarion Wildcats made seven their lucky number on Friday against the Punxsy Chucks by scoring seven times and turning the ball over the same number of times en route to a 45-7 victory.

The Wildcats defense notched its seven takeaways on four fumble recoveries and three interceptions, including three turnovers in Punxsy’s first four drives of the game.

