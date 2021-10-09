CLARION — Central Clarion overcame five lost fumbles to stun Ridgway, 33-14, Friday evening at Memorial Stadium at Clarion University.
Freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson once again had a solid outing tossing three touchdown passes while running for another. Ferguson finished 7-of-12 passing for 196 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Christian Simko hauled in five passes for 114 yards with two touchdowns while Ashton Rex caught the other two passes for 82 yards with a score.
Breckin Rex carried the ball 24 times for 162 yards and also returned an interception for a touchdown. Ryan Hummell carried 14 times for 88 yards.
Ferguson opened the scoring with a 12-yard run at the 7:03 mark of the first to make the score 7-0 Wildcats after the PAT kick by Charlie Franchino.
Ridgway scored at the 2:32 mark when Domenic Allegretto scooped up a fumble and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. The PAT kick was blocked leaving the score 7-6 Wildcats.
Central Clarion answered at the 1:21 mark as Ashton Rex hauled in a 70-yard pass from Ferguson for a score. The Franchino kick pushed the lead to 14-6 after one.
Ridgway found the end zone at the 2:31 spot of the second for the only score of the quarter when Cam Marciniak caught a 12-yard pass from Jonathan Hinton. The two also connected for the two-point conversion to send the teams to the halftime locker room tied 14-14.
A 35-yard field goal at the end of the half by Ridgway sailed wide right.
Central Clarion took the opening kickoff of the second half to take the lead for good as Simko caught a 38-yard pass from Ferguson. Franchino made the PAT for a 21-14 lead at the 10:07 mark.
Later in the quarter Simko caught his second touchdown, this time from 21 yards out. The PAT failed leaving the score 27-14 after three.
Although they didn’t score on the drive, the Wildcats chewed up nearly eight minutes off the clock which ended in another lost fumble at the Elkers 6-yard line with just over a minute to play.
Four plays later Rex intercepted a Cameron Larkin pass at the 20 and returned it for a score with just 16 seconds left to set the final score.
The Central Clarion defense held the Elkers to just 30 yards rushing for the game. Marciniak led the way with 18 yards on six carries.
Hinton completed 14-of-25 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions before leaving the game with an injury. Larkin finished the game 3-of-7 for 30 yards with an interception.
Tyler Merritt hauled in five passes for 77 yards while Marciniak caught six passes for 63 yards and Domenic Allegretto caught three passes for 50 yards.